Alessia Cara è la protagonista di un bizzarro melodramma noir nel nuovo video musicale per il suo recente singolo, “Shapeshifter“.
Il video è stato diretto da Tusk e qui Alessia Cara interpreta tutti i ruoli principali: la moglie abbandonata con il bicchiere del martini in mano, il marito traditore, il maldestro investigatore privato, il giardiniere e la cameriera. Tutti i possibili complici e protagonisti insomma. La clip segue principalmente l’investigatore privato mentre cerca di capire chi sia l’amante segreta del marito, e il mistero si conclude con una svolta molto inaspettata e surreale, quando l’investigatore sorprende il marito che bacia una figura con la testa di pecora. Dopo essere inciampata nella piscina, tuttavia, Alessia sembra svegliarsi, come da un sogno, in un oceano lontano.
Alessia Cara ha pubblicato “Shapeshifter”, così come un altro singolo, “Sweet Dream”, all’inizio di questo mese. Entrambi i brani dovrebbero apparire nel prossimo e terzo album in studio, senza titolo e data di uscita. L’album più recente di Cara, The Pains of Growing, è stato pubblicato nel 2018.
Il testo di Shapeshifter di Alessia Cara
[Verso 1]
I can’t quite put my finger on you
You shapeshifter
I don’t even know if you believe you
You minddrifter
I should’ve known it wouldn’t be you
You big quitter
What a way to go, you didn’t need to
I’m still bitter
[Pre-Ritornello]
Who was I to think that I could be the one to change your mind
To mean more than some history, to have time on my side?
Who was I to think that I could stop the sun from setting on us
Said you wouldn’t break your promise, Mr. Honest
[Ritornello]
Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday
Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah
Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame
Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?
[Verso 2]
Replaced your guilt with philosophy, bright idea
I bet you forgot you said you need me, on tequila
Thought the two of us, we’re dancing in a dream, buzz killer
We were never two, my dear, we were three (Hmm)
[Pre-Ritornello]
And who was I to think that I could be the one to make your choice
To mean more than some history, to cut through all the noise?
Who were you to think that I would be fine being disrespected
I hope someday you regret it, yeah, I said it
[Ritornello]
Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday
Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah
Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame
Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?
[Ponte]
Shape (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Shapeshifter
Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
[Ritornello]
Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday
Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah
Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame
Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?
[Conclusione]
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh
(Kaboom)
