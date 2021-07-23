Alessia Cara è la protagonista di un bizzarro melodramma noir nel nuovo video musicale per il suo recente singolo, “Shapeshifter“.

Il video è stato diretto da Tusk e qui Alessia Cara interpreta tutti i ruoli principali: la moglie abbandonata con il bicchiere del martini in mano, il marito traditore, il maldestro investigatore privato, il giardiniere e la cameriera. Tutti i possibili complici e protagonisti insomma. La clip segue principalmente l’investigatore privato mentre cerca di capire chi sia l’amante segreta del marito, e il mistero si conclude con una svolta molto inaspettata e surreale, quando l’investigatore sorprende il marito che bacia una figura con la testa di pecora. Dopo essere inciampata nella piscina, tuttavia, Alessia sembra svegliarsi, come da un sogno, in un oceano lontano.

Alessia Cara nel video di Shapeshifter.

Alessia Cara ha pubblicato “Shapeshifter”, così come un altro singolo, “Sweet Dream”, all’inizio di questo mese. Entrambi i brani dovrebbero apparire nel prossimo e terzo album in studio, senza titolo e data di uscita. L’album più recente di Cara, The Pains of Growing, è stato pubblicato nel 2018.

Il testo di Shapeshifter di Alessia Cara

[Verso 1]

I can’t quite put my finger on you

You shapeshifter

I don’t even know if you believe you

You minddrifter

I should’ve known it wouldn’t be you

You big quitter

What a way to go, you didn’t need to

I’m still bitter

[Pre-Ritornello]

Who was I to think that I could be the one to change your mind

To mean more than some history, to have time on my side?

Who was I to think that I could stop the sun from setting on us

Said you wouldn’t break your promise, Mr. Honest

[Ritornello]

Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday

Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah

Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame

Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?

[Verso 2]

Replaced your guilt with philosophy, bright idea

I bet you forgot you said you need me, on tequila

Thought the two of us, we’re dancing in a dream, buzz killer

We were never two, my dear, we were three (Hmm)



[Pre-Ritornello]

And who was I to think that I could be the one to make your choice

To mean more than some history, to cut through all the noise?

Who were you to think that I would be fine being disrespected

I hope someday you regret it, yeah, I said it

[Ritornello]

Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday

Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah

Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame

Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?

[Ponte]

Shape (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Shapeshifter (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Ritornello]

Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday

Don’t know if I’m even mad or just sad you couldn’t stay, yeah

Go figure, team switcher, it’s a shame

Did I get fooled or are you a fool just like me?

[Conclusione]

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh

(Kaboom)