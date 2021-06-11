“Need to Know” vanta un ritmo condotto da bassi molto forti e synths atmosferici in cui Doja Cat canta dei versi deliziosamente hot: “scusa se ho avuto un’erezione casuale. Prolly pensa che io sia telecinetica”. La traccia è uscita insieme a un video musicale di accompagnamento molto futuristico che mostra Doja Cat con indosso un completo alieno mentre si gode una notte in un club spaziale.

“Need to Know” è il secondo singolo estratto da Planet Her, dopo la traccia di successo “Kiss Me More“, la sua collaborazione con SZA, uscita ad aprile. Il nuovo album è il sequel dell’album del 2019 Hot Pink – che includeva anche “Say So“.

Mentre registrava Planet Her, Doja cat è apparsa in una manciata di remix all’inizio di quest’anno. Ha collaborato con Saweetie e Stefflon Don per “Best Friend”, mentre in seguito Grande ha contattato lei e Megan Thee Stallion per una nuova versione di “34+35“.

Qual è il significato di Need To Know di Doja Cat



Nella traccia “Need To Know”, Doja Cat ha molte domande sul membro del suo partner maschile. “Vuoi sapere com’è, Baby, mostrami com’è”, canta-rap con una cadenza rapida. “Non ho davvero nessun tipo, voglio solo scopare tutta la notte.”

Doja Cat nel video musicale di Need To Know.

Nella prima riga della prima strofa, Doja va dritta al punto, chiedendo chiaramente: “Quanto ce l’hai grande?” Il resto della strofa è leggermente meno spinta, con Doja che recita il testo pieno di allusioni: “potremmo iniziare alle dieci. Poi possiamo farlo alle cinque” e “Ho un sacco di nuovi trucchi per te, piccola.”

Prima dell’uscita di “Need To Know”, Doja ha twittato che non è un singolo ufficiale, ma invece “solo un po’ di merda prima che esca il prossimo singolo più importante per il tuo divertimento”. Anche se non è un singolo ufficiale, non ci si può lamentare della traccia di Doja Cat. A te è piaciuta? Scrivilo sui commenti.

Il testo di Need To Know di Doja Cat

[Intro]

Yeah

[Ritornello]

Wanna know what it’s like (Like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (Like)

I don’t really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm

[Verso 1]

What’s your size? (Size)

Add, subtract, divide (‘Vide)

Daddy don’t throw no curves (Curves)

Hold up, I’m goin’ wide (Wide)

We could just start at ten (Ten)

Then we can go to five (Five)

I don’t play with my pen (Pen)

I mean what I writе

Yeah-yeah, woah-woah-woah

I just can’t help but bе sexual (Oh)

Tell me your schedule (Yeah)

I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby

Just sayin’ I’m flexible (Yeah)

I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)

Might just fuck him with my makeup on (Yeah)

Eat it like I need an apron on (You okay?)

Eat it ‘til I need to change my thong (You okay?)

We could do it to your favorite song (You okay?)

Take a ride into the danger zone

You know my nigga be buggin’ me

I just be wonderin’ if you can fuck on me better

Itchin’ for me like an ugly sweater

Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar

I need to know

[Ritornell]

Wanna know what it’s like (Like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (Like)

I don’t really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm

[Ponte]

You’re exciting, boy, come find me

Your eyes told me, “Girl, come ride me”

Fuck that feeling both us fighting

Could he try me? (Yeah) Mmm, most likely

[Verso 2]

Tryna see if you could handle this ass

Prolly give his ass a panic attack

Sorry if I gave a random erection

Prolly thinkin’ I’m a telekinetic

Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?

Poof, pussy like an Alakazam

I heard from a friend of a friend

That that dick was a ten out of ten

I can’t stand it, just one night me

Clink with the drink, gimme a sip

Tell me what’s your kink, gimme the dick

Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (Ew)

Oh, wait, I can take it (Ah)

Give a fuck ‘bout what your wifey’s sayin’ (Yeah)

[Ritornello]

Wanna know what it’s like (Like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (Like)

I don’t really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm