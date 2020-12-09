I Twenty One Pilots sono tornati nel 2020… già qualche mese fa a dire la verità, con il singolo ispirato alla pandemia covid-19 dal titolo “Level Of Concern“. La canzone ha trascorso 12 settimane in prima posizione nelle radio alternative consolidando lo status del duo come dei veri pesi massimi del genere.

Tyler Joseph e Josh Dun ci sanno davvero fare e ora sono tornati a scuotere le masse con un singolo natalizio a sorpresa intitolato “Christmas save the Year“, che è fortemente influenzato dallo status in cui si riversa il mondo.

“La neve cade dal cielo grigio, le ceneri cadono nel mare”, inizia la canzone Tyler. “I programmi vengono gettati nel dimenticatoio, giorni freddi della settimana.”

Questo ci porta al ritornello sorprendentemente sentimentale. “Ma tutti vogliono tornare a casa quest’anno, anche se il mondo sta crollando”, canta su un arrangiamento acustico. “Perché tutti hanno qualcuno col proprio nome su uno scaffale, decorazioni e allegria – stai tranquillo, il Natale salva l’anno.”

Speriamo abbia ragione! Per quanto riguarda i singoli inediti natalizi, questo è uno dei migliori del 2020. Dai un’occhiata al video nostalgico qui sopra e dici cosa ne pensi.

Il testo dei Twenty One Pilots per Christmas Saves The Year

[Verso 1: Tyler Joseph]

Snow falls down from the gray sky

Ashes fall in the sea

Plans are thrown to the wayside

Frozen days of the week

[Ritornello: Tyler Joseph]

But everybody wants to make it home this year

Even if the world is crumblin’ down

‘Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf

With cheap décor and flavored cheer

You rest assured that Christmas saves the year

[Verso 2: Tyler Joseph]

Dust off old photo boxes

This one’s marked ’92, yeah

Years past seemed so much grander

This one needs to come through

[Ritornello: Tyler Joseph]

‘Cause everybody wants to makе it home this year

Even if thе world is crumblin’ down

‘Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf

With cheap décor and flavored cheer

You rest assured that Christmas saves the year



[Ponte: Tyler Joseph]

Bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum

[Ritornello: Tyler Joseph]

Everybody wants to make it home this year

Even if the world is crumblin’ down

‘Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf

With cheap décor and flavored cheer

You rest assured…

[Ritornello: Tyler Joseph]

Everybody wants to make it home this year

Even if the world is crumblin’ down

‘Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf

With cheap décor and flavored cheer

You rest assured, Christmas saves the year

[Conclusione]

Ho ho ho