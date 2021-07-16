Sono passati 8 anni da quando gli Swedish House Mafia hanno pubblicato l’ultima canzone. Ora è il turno di “It Gets Better“.

L’uscita del singolo è arrivata subito dopo che il gruppo ha annunciato la firma per l’etichetta Republic Records questo mese ed è stata accompagnata da un video musicale diretto da Alexander Wessely.

In una nuova cover story di Billboard, i membri dei Swedish House Mafia spiegano i motivi della loro pausa nel 2013 – citando il boom dell’EDM dei primi anni 2010, la loro fulminea ascesa alla fama e il loro desiderio di lavorare su progetti come solisti – e come alla fine hanno scelto di tornare con un suono ottimizzato dopo diversi tentativi con più etichette.

“È stata dura – stiamo invecchiando, ovviamente, e l’intera bolla EDM è arrivata a un punto in cui nessuno sta correndo rischi, ad essere onesti, me compreso”, ha detto Sebastian Ingrosso.“ Il nostro perfezionismo a volte ci uccide.”

Gli Swedish House Mafia dovrebbero eseguire il nuovo brano al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon lunedì 19 luglio. Tu che ne pensi del singolo? Valeva l’attesa oppure no?

Il testo di It Gets Better degli Swedish House Mafia

[Ritornello]

It gets better, baby (Better baby)

I want you, baby (I want you baby), yeah

It gets better, baby (Better baby), woo

Let me love you

It gets better, baby (Better baby)

I want you, baby (I want you baby), yeah

It gets better, baby (Better baby), woo

Let me love you

[Break]

Let me love you

[Ritornello]

It gets better, baby (Better baby)

I want you baby (I want you baby), yeah

It gets better, baby (Better baby), woo

Let me love you

[Break]

It gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

[Conclusione]

Ooh, ah

Ooh, ah