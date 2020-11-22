Sembra che Jason Derulo abbia decifrato il codice per creare singoli di successo. Riesce a trovare semplicemente un sample che sta diventando virale su TikTok e aggiunge il suo tocco magico e dei testi energici. Ha funzionato alla grande con “Laxed – Siren Beat” di Jawsh 685, che con Derulo è diventato il conosciuto “Savage Love” e ha collezionato più di un miliardo di stream grazie a questa traccia. Ora spera in un successo simile con “Love Not War (La Tampa beat)” – un arrangiamento del pezzo di Nuka dal titolo “4 Brylean (WayzRmx2018)” E, dopo il nostro primo ascolto, pensiamo che non esista un motivo valido per cui il fulmine telecomandato da Jason Derulo non possa colpire due volte. La canzone è certamente “molto”, “molto”… orecchiabile.

“Non posso comprare il tuo amore, non è mai abbastanza.” Questo ci porta all’esplosivo ritornello. “La mamma mi ha detto di smetterla di giocare, di giocare a tutti i giochi, di lanciare dollari in modo costante aspettandomi un cambiamento”, canticchia l’hitmaker. “Ma ogni guerra finisce allo stesso modo, possiamo solo fare l’amore, non la guerra”. Con Love Not War (The Tampa Beat), il 31enne ha già abbastanza materiale per un EP da rilasciare al più presto (“Savage Love”, “Take You Dancing” e “Coño”), e quindi potrebbe completarlo con una 5° canzone.

E tu che ne pensi di Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)? Scrivici il tuo parere nei commenti. Noi ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)

[Intro]

Jason Derulo (Yeah)

Oh, oh

Ooh

[Verso 1]

Bust it open for a gift

I put diamonds on your wrist

I can’t buy your lovin’

It’s never enough

I took that girl on a trip

‘Cause we was arguin’

Ever since we stopped touchin’

We’re not in touch

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know money can’t buy, buy, buy your love

I guess I didn’t try, try, try hard enough

But we could work this like a nine-to-five

Oh, oh

Mama told me stop playin’, playin’ all the games

Steady throwin’ dollars expectin’ change

But every war ends the same

[Ritornello]

Can we just make love, not war?

Oh, oh

Can we just make love, not war?

[Verso 2]

I solve my problems with a check

Now I’m payin’ for it

You wanted nothin’, uh

Nothin’ but love

I can’t lie, I’m a mess

I’m too jealous, yes

So hard to trust you

When I don’t trust myself

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know money can’t buy, buy, buy your love

I guess I didn’t try, try, try hard enough

But we could work this like a nine-to-five

Oh, oh

Mama told me stop playin’, playin’ all the games

Steady throwin’ dollars expectin’ change

But every war ends the same

[Ritornello]

Can we just make love, not war?

Oh, oh

Can we just make love, not war?

Oh, oh

[Ponte]

And my people say

Oh, oh

Let’s just trust in lovin’, baby

But, shawty, I know

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know money can’t buy, buy, buy your love

I guess I didn’t try, try, try hard enough

Call, we could work this like a nine-to-five

Oh, oh, baby

Mama told me stop playin’, playin’ all the games (Stop playin’ the games)

Steady throwin’ dollars expectin’ change

But every war ends the same

[Ritornello]

Can we just make love, and not war?

Oh, oh, baby

Can we just make love, not war?

Oh, oh

Not war, baby