Katy Perry pubblica il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “Electric” per la celebrazione del 25° anniversario dei Pokémon.

Katy ha scritto il brano appositamente per “Pokémon 25: The Album”, che sarà pubblicato questo autunno da Universal Music e Capitol Records.



“Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere elettrica”, canta Katy nel brano, che celebra la gioia insita nel perseguire un sogno e la voglia di non arrendersi alle difficoltà della vita. “Electric” è un invito a difendere in ogni occasione la propria esistenza, vivendola nella maniera più elettrizzante possibile.

La canzone è stata scritta insieme a The Monsters & Strangerz e Jon Bellion – che già hanno collaborato in Daisies, una canzone del suo ultimo album, Smile – e Bruce Weigner.

Il video ufficiale di “Electric” ha come location le Hawaii e vanta la regia di Carlos Lopez Estrada (regista del film Disney Raya and the Last Dragon). Katy e Pikachu, dopo una giornata in cui godono ed esplorano la natura, si fermano a un faro per meditare. Insieme come se sognassero ad occhi aperti si ritrovano improvvisamente indietro nel tempo ai primi giorni della carriera di Katy.

Ecco le parole dell’artista sul suo nuovo brano:

«I temi della canzone e soprattutto quello della resilienza hanno guidato la mia vita e sono anche in parallelo con la storia e i personaggi dei Pokémon. Pikachu è la forma evoluta di Pichu, quindi nel video si vede la versione più giovane di me con Pichu e me stessa nel presente con Pikachu. Entrambi ci evolviamo, pur mantenendo un senso di giocosità».

Colin Palmer, vicepresidente del marketing di The Pokémon Company International ha dichiarato:

«Katy Perry ha scritto una canzone per aiutarci a celebrare i 25 anni di Pokémon. Electric è una canzone incredibile sull’evoluzione. Speriamo inoltre che i fan di tutto il mondo si divertano a vedere Pikachu fare squadra con Katy nel video musicale di Electric, che è un meraviglioso accompagnamento visivo alla canzone ispiratrice».

Testo di “Eletric”

(Verse 1)

In the dark when you feel lost

Wanna be the best but at what cost?

If you′re gonna stay here

Nothing’s ever changing, no

Big world, gotta see it all

Gotta get up even when you fall

There′s no point in waiting, no



(Pre-Chorus)

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) But you’ve got the power now



(Chorus)

I know you feel it (Feel it)

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can



(Verse 2)

Take a big step, but you’re not alone

′Cause we got each other

There’s so much you′ll discover

Head strong, but your heart is stronger

Stay calm walking through the fire

I know you’re gonna make it out



(Pre-Chorus)

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) But you′ve got the power now

There’s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

Chorus

(Yeah) Long road, gotta ways to go

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric)

(Oh) They′ll try to bring you down

(Oh) You’re electric right now (Electric)

(Oh) But you′ve got the power now

(Oh) You’ve got the power now (Electric)

You’ve got the power now

Oh, yeah, yeah

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it (Oh, I can see it)

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) You′re electric right now

(Electric)

(Oh) But you’ve got the power now

(Oh) You′ve got the power now

Traduzione di “Electric”

(Strofa 1)

Nell’oscurità quando ti senti perso

Vorresti essere il migliore ma a quale prezzo?

Se vuoi restare qui

Niente cambierà mai, no

Grande mondo, devo vedere tutto

Devi alzarti anche quando cadi

Non ha senso aspettare, no



(Pre-Ritornello)

(Oh) Proveranno a buttarti giù

(Oh) Ma ora hai il potere



(Ritornello)

So che lo senti (lo senti)

Se ci credi, allora puoi

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

Oh, posso vederlo, vederlo

Se ci credi, allora puoi



(Strofa 2)

Fai un grande passo, ma non sei solo

Perché ci siamo presi l’un l’altro

Ci sono così tante cose che scoprirai

Testa forte, ma il tuo cuore è più forte

Mantieni la calma camminando attraverso il fuoco

So che ce la farai



(Pre-Ritornello)

(Oh) Proveranno a buttarti giù

(Oh) Ma ora hai il potere

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

(Ritornello)

(-Sì) Lunga strada, devo andare

So che lo senti, lo senti

Se ci credi, allora puoi

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

Oh, posso vederlo, vederlo

Se ci credi, allora puoi

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

(Oh) Cercheranno di abbatterti

(Oh) Sei elettrico adesso (Elettrico)

(Oh) Ma ora hai il potere

(Oh) Adesso hai il potere

(Elettrico)

Adesso hai il potere

Oh, sì, sì

So che lo senti, lo senti

Se ci credi, allora puoi

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

Oh, posso vederlo, vederlo (Oh, posso vederlo)

Se ci credi, allora puoi

Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere (Elettrica)

(Oh) Proveranno a buttarti giù

(Oh) Sei elettrico in questo momento

(Elettrico)

(Oh) Ma ora hai il potere

(Oh) Adesso hai il potere