Il nuovo duo pubblica il primo singolo estratto dall’album di prossima uscita.

Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak hanno unito le forze per creare la band Silk Sonic e hanno pubblicato il video musicale del loro primo singolo. “Leave the Door Open” non sarà un singolo orfano ma apparirà nel prossimo album dei Silk Sonic, annunciato la scorsa settimana.

Nel video retro-vibed diretto da Mars e Florent Dechard, il gruppo esegue la lenta jam in uno studio. I due si scambiano i versi e armonizzano il tutto accanto alla band di supporto sul ritornello guidato da Mars: “Lascerò la porta aperta. Lascerò la porta aperta, ragazza”, cantano gli artisti. “Lascerò la porta aperta, sperando che tu ti senta come mi sento io. E mi vuoi come ti voglio io stasera, piccola. Dimmi che stai arrivando.”

Mars e .Paak non hanno condiviso molti dettagli sull’imminente album dei Silk Sonic, anche se hanno rivelato che vanterà una collaborazione con “l’ospite speciale Bootsy Collins“. La coppia aveva già collaborato nel 2017 per un tour insieme durante la tappa europea del tour mondiale 24K Magic di Mars.

L’anno scorso, Mars ha collaborato con Charlie Wilson per “Forever Valentine”, che Mars ha co-scritto e co-prodotto. Il cantante ha anche firmato un accordo con la Disney per sviluppare un film musicale di prossima uscita, che reciterà e produrrà.

.Paak ha pubblicato diversi singoli nel 2020, tra cui “Jewelz”, “Lockdown” e la traccia del Trolls World Tour “Don’t Slack” con Justin Timberlake. Il suo album più recente, Ventura, è uscito nel 2019.

Qual è il significato di Leave the Door Open?

Sul singolo di debutto, i Silk Sonic professano il loro amore per una certa donna che li ha spazzati via dai loro piedi. Suggeriscono alla tipa che le loro porte saranno aperte per sempre.

In tutto il primo verso, Anderson .Paak cerca di corteggiare questa donna in casa sua evidenziando il suo interesse per lei.

Nella seconda strofa, Anderson .Paak fa un cenno al singolo di successo di Jimi Hendrix “Purple Haze” del 1967.

Bruno Mars, sorprendentemente, gestisce solo il pre-ritornello e il ritornello della canzone. Ma fa ascoltare al pubblico la sua solita voce angelica per questo romantico invito all’amore. E aggiunge che tutte queste parole vengono dal profondo dei loro cuori. Quindi sembra che entrambi i cantanti siano molto interessati a questa ragazza. Chi sarà mai? Magari lo scopriremo in futuro.

Il testo di Leave The Door Open in lingua originale

[Intro: Bruno Mars]

Said baby, said baby, said baby

[Verso 1: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars]

What you doin’? (What you doin’?)

Where you at? (Where you at?)

Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)

Don’t say that (Shut your trap)

I’m sippin’ wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)

I look too good (Look too good)

To be alone (Woo, woo)

My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)

Just shaved, smooth like a newborn

We should be dancin’, romancin’

In the east wing and the west wing

Of this mansion, what’s happenin’?

[Pre-Ritornello: Bruno Mars]

I ain’t playin’ no games

Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart

So if you tryna lay in these arms

[Ritornello: Bruno Mars]

I’ma leave the door open

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave the door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re coming through

[Verso 2: Anderson .Paak]

Ooh, you’re so sweet (So sweet), so tight (So tight)

I won’t bite (Ah-ah), unless you like (Unless you like)

If you smoke (What you smoke?) I got the haze (Purple haze)

And if you’re hungry, girl, I got filets (Woo)

Ooh, baby, don’t keep me waitin’

There’s so much love we could be making (Shamone!)

I’m talking kissing, cuddling

Rose petals in the bathtub

Girl, let’s jump in, it’s bubblin’

[Pre-Ritornello: Bruno Mars]

I ain’t playin’ no games

Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart

So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)

[Ritornello: Bruno Mars]

I’ma leave the door open

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave the door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re coming through (Come on girl)

[Ponte: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I need you, baby)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I gotta see you, baby)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Girl, I’m tryna give you this, ah)

[Ritornello: Bruno Mars]

Hey, hey, I’ma leave my door open, baby

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave, I’ma leave my door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

And I’m hopin’, hopin’

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re coming through (Woo!)

[Conclusione: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Tell me)

Tell me that you’re coming through

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo)

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la)

Tell me that you’re coming through

Girl, I’m here just waiting for you (Oh!)

Come on over, I’ll adore you (I gotta know!)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I’m waiting, waiting, waiting)

Tell me that you’re coming through (For you)

Girl, I’m here just waiting for you

Come on over, I’ll adore you

La-la-la-la-la-la-la