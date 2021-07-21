Le star dell’EDM “Swedish House Mafia” hanno pubblicato un’altra nuova canzone, “Lifetime”, con Ty Dolla $ign e 070 Shake.

“Lifetime” vanta un lato misterioso, con un ritmo dance propulsivo, originali synth e una serie di affascinanti tocchi atmosferici. Ty Dolla $ign e 070 Shake legano la canzone con la loro voce. “Una volta nella vita. Guarda lo skyline. Non cambiare idea mentre stai sotto la luce bianca”.

Gli Swedish House Mafia hanno anche pubblicato un video musicale per “Lifetime”. La clip è stata diretta da Alexander Wessely e segue il trio mentre marcia attraverso un vasto deserto prima di imbattersi in uno strano monolite che sembra condurre in un altro mondo.

“Lifetime” arriva sulla scia di “It Gets Better“, che gli Swedish House Mafia hanno pubblicato lo scorso giovedì, il 15 luglio. Gli Swedish House Mafia si sono esibiti con “Lifetime” con Ty Dolla $ign e 070 Shake al The Tonight Show, lunedì 19 luglio. Qui sotto puoi trovare il video della performance.

E tu cosa ne pensi del secondo singolo?

Il testo di Lifetime dei Swedish House Mafia e Ty Dolla $ign e 070 Shake

[Ritornello: 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign]

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Under the white light (Dolla Sign)

[Verso 1: Ty Dolla $ign]

Once in a lifetime (Time)

Baby, it’s the right time (Right time)

I put on a red light

Told you it was all no sign

You had on that sundress

Never fail to impress (Press)

We had the best sex

We making love all night (All night)

[Ritornello: 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign]

Undеr the white light

Once in a lifеtime (Once in a lifetime), watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while (Don’t change your mind)

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Under the white light

[Verso 2: 070 Shake]

[Non-lyrical vocals]

[Ponte: Ty Dolla $ign]

Come with me, take my hand

Follow me, follow me

To a place, a place where we

Can be free

Follow me

[Pre-Ritornello: 070 Shake]

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime, watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

Yeah, under the white light

[Ritornello: 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign]

Once in a lifetime (Once in a lifetime)

Watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while (Don’t change your mind)

Under the white light

Once in a lifetime (Ooh)

Watching the skyline

Don’t change your mind while

[Conclusione: Ty Dolla $ign]

Once in a lifetime

Girl, go and live it up

Don’t you let nobody tell you different

Once in a lifetime

Girl, have it your way

Don’t you let nobody tell you nothing

Ooh, yeah