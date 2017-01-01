La classifica con le più belle 100 canzoni del 2016.

Quali sono le canzoni più gettonate del 2016? Quelle che abbiamo ballato ed ascoltato di più? Ecco una lista delle 100 top songs del 2016.

100. Lindsey Stirling – Dying for you

99. La Oreja De Van Gogh – Verano

98. Hailee Steinfeld – Love Myself

97. Twenty One Pilots – Ride

96. Yall, Gabriela Richardson – Hundred Miles

95. Carlos Vives, Shakira – La Bicicleta

94. Hailee Steinfeld & Zedd – Starving

93. Years & Years ft. Tove lo – Desire

92. Shakira & Maluma – Chantaje

91. Foxes – Devil Side

90. Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl

89. Coldplay – Up & Up

88. Carly Rae Jepsen – Your Type

87. Britney Spears – Make Me… ft. G-Eazy

86. Meghan Trainor – Me Too

85. Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

84. Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul – Rockabye

83. KDA, Katy B, Tinie Tempah – Turn The Music Louder

82. Kungs, Cookin’On 3 Burners – This Girl

81. The Girl And The Dreamcatcher – Glowing in the dark

80. Ricky Martin & Maluma – Vente Pa’Ca

79. Alessia Cara – Here

78. Jojo & Wiz Khalifa – Fuck Apologies

77. Jack U – Mind

76. Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

75. Ellie Goulding – Something in the way you move

74. Mike Perry & Shy Martin – The Ocean

73. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dark Necessities

72. Justin Bieber – Sorry

71. Elle King – Ex’s & Oh’s

70. Ellie Goulding – Army

69. Calvin Harris – My Way

68. Grimes – Flesh Without Blood

67. Nick Jonas & Tove Lo – Close

66. Imagine Dragons & Lil Wayne – Sucker For Pain

65. DNCE – Cake by the ocean

64. Taylor Swift – Out of the Woods

63. Troye Sivan & Alessia Cara – Wild

62. Bastille – Good grief

61. Sigala – Sweet Lovin’

60. Troye Sivan – Youth

59. Justin Bieber – Lose Yourself

58. Major Lazer – Light It Up

57. Armin Van Buuren – Heading up high

56. Enrique Iglesias & Wisin – Duele el Corazon

55. Katy Perry – Rise

54. Iggy Azalea – Team

53. Ariana Grande – Focus

52. Adele – Hello

51. Halsey – Color

50. Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers

49. OneRepublic – Kids

48. David Guetta & SIA – Bang My Head

47. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – Starboy

46. Zara Larsson – Ain’t My Fault

45. Adele – Send My Love

44. Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling

43. Bebe Rexha – No Broken Hearts

42. Pink – Just Like Fire

41. JoJo – Save my Soul

40. Kygo – Raging

39. Selena Gomez – Kill em with kindness

38. Birdy – Keeping your head up

37. Ariana Grande – Side To Side ft. Nicki Minaj

36. OneRepublic – Wherever I Go

35. Charlie Puth – We Don’t Talk Anymore ft. Selena Gomez

34. Rihanna – Work ft. Drake

33. Melanie Martinez – Tag, You’re it

32. Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend ft. Beyoncé

31. Meghan Trainor – No

30. Tinashe – Ghetto Boy

29. Alan Walker – Faded

28. Sia – The Greatest

27. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion

26. Mike Posner – I Took a Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)

25. Rihanna – Kiss It Better

24. Coldplay – Adventure of a lifetime

23. Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

22. Galantis – No Money

21. Zara Larsson – Lush Life

20. Jesse & Joy – Dueles

19. Fifth Harmony – Work From Home

18. Calvin Harris – This is what you came for ft. Rihanna (Lyrics Taylor Swift)

17. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down ft. Daya

16. Frank Ocean – Nikes

15. Sia – Cheap Thrills

14. Radiohead – Daydreaming

13. Solange – Cranes in the Sky

12. Drake – Feel No Ways

11. ANOHNI – Watch Me

10. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree

9. Blood Orange – Best to You ft. Empress Of

8. Angel Olsen – Sister

7. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

6. Beyoncé – Formation

5. Jenny Hval – Conceptual Romance

4. Frank Ocean – Nights

3. David Bowie – Lazarus

2. Mitski – Your Best American Girl

1. Beyoncé – All Night