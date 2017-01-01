La classifica con le più belle 100 canzoni del 2016.

Quali sono le canzoni più gettonate del 2016? Quelle che abbiamo ballato ed ascoltato di più? Ecco una lista delle 100 top songs del 2016.
100. Lindsey Stirling – Dying for you
99. La Oreja De Van Gogh – Verano
98. Hailee Steinfeld – Love Myself
97. Twenty One Pilots – Ride
96. Yall, Gabriela Richardson – Hundred Miles
95. Carlos Vives, Shakira – La Bicicleta
94. Hailee Steinfeld & Zedd – Starving
93. Years & Years ft. Tove lo – Desire
92. Shakira & Maluma – Chantaje
91. Foxes – Devil Side
90. Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl
89. Coldplay – Up & Up
88. Carly Rae Jepsen – Your Type
87. Britney Spears – Make Me… ft. G-Eazy
86. Meghan Trainor – Me Too
85. Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
84. Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul – Rockabye
83. KDA, Katy B, Tinie Tempah – Turn The Music Louder
82. Kungs, Cookin’On 3 Burners – This Girl
81. The Girl And The Dreamcatcher – Glowing in the dark
80. Ricky Martin & Maluma – Vente Pa’Ca
79. Alessia Cara – Here
78. Jojo & Wiz Khalifa – Fuck Apologies
77. Jack U – Mind
76. Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
75. Ellie Goulding – Something in the way you move
74. Mike Perry & Shy Martin – The Ocean
73. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dark Necessities
72. Justin Bieber – Sorry
71. Elle King – Ex’s & Oh’s
70. Ellie Goulding – Army
69. Calvin Harris – My Way
68. Grimes – Flesh Without Blood
67. Nick Jonas & Tove Lo – Close
66. Imagine Dragons & Lil Wayne – Sucker For Pain
65. DNCE – Cake by the ocean
64. Taylor Swift – Out of the Woods
63. Troye Sivan & Alessia Cara – Wild
62. Bastille – Good grief
61. Sigala – Sweet Lovin’
60. Troye Sivan – Youth
59. Justin Bieber – Lose Yourself
58. Major Lazer – Light It Up
57. Armin Van Buuren – Heading up high
56. Enrique Iglesias & Wisin – Duele el Corazon
55. Katy Perry – Rise
54. Iggy Azalea – Team
53. Ariana Grande – Focus
52. Adele – Hello
51. Halsey – Color
50. Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers
49. OneRepublic – Kids
48. David Guetta & SIA – Bang My Head
47. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – Starboy
46. Zara Larsson – Ain’t My Fault
45. Adele – Send My Love
44. Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling
43. Bebe Rexha – No Broken Hearts
42. Pink – Just Like Fire
41. JoJo – Save my Soul
40. Kygo – Raging
39. Selena Gomez – Kill em with kindness
38. Birdy – Keeping your head up
37. Ariana Grande – Side To Side ft. Nicki Minaj
36. OneRepublic – Wherever I Go
35. Charlie Puth – We Don’t Talk Anymore ft. Selena Gomez
34. Rihanna – Work ft. Drake
33. Melanie Martinez – Tag, You’re it
32. Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend ft. Beyoncé
31. Meghan Trainor – No
30. Tinashe – Ghetto Boy
29. Alan Walker – Faded
28. Sia – The Greatest
27. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion
26. Mike Posner – I Took a Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)
25. Rihanna – Kiss It Better
24. Coldplay – Adventure of a lifetime
23. Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
22. Galantis – No Money
21. Zara Larsson – Lush Life
20. Jesse & Joy – Dueles
19. Fifth Harmony – Work From Home
18. Calvin Harris – This is what you came for ft. Rihanna (Lyrics Taylor Swift)
17. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down ft. Daya
16. Frank Ocean – Nikes
15. Sia – Cheap Thrills
14. Radiohead – Daydreaming
13. Solange – Cranes in the Sky
12. Drake – Feel No Ways
11. ANOHNI – Watch Me
10. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
9. Blood Orange – Best to You ft. Empress Of
8. Angel Olsen – Sister
7. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
6. Beyoncé – Formation
5. Jenny Hval – Conceptual Romance
4. Frank Ocean – Nights
3. David Bowie – Lazarus
2. Mitski – Your Best American Girl
1. Beyoncé – All Night