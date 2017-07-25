Julia Michaels e il suo nuovo video “Uh Huh”: guardalo adesso

E’ finalmente uscito il nuovo video della cantautrice Julia Micheals.
Il singolo anticipa il suo mini album, Nervous System, che uscirà il 28 luglio, e parla di una relazione che si basa sulla dipendenza l’uno dall’altra.
Il video, per quanto molto semplice, risulta molto carino. Vediamo Julia insieme al suo ragazzo durante quasi tutte le scene del video mentre la sua “Uh Huh” ci riempie le orecchie, ricordandoci un pò lo stile pop indie, sia per il testo che per la musica.
Il video aiuterà certamente il singolo a riscuotere più successo possibile e a scalare le classifiche, cercando di raggiungere il livello di “Issues” o, perlomeno, di avvicinarcisi.
Ecco il video musicale della cantautrice e, di seguito, il testo.
Testo di Uh Huh:
[Verso 1]
It’s electric
How my lipstick meets its own way
Right into your kiss and
It’s pathetic how we both get kind of fucked up
Hanging on each other
We’re ahead now
[Pre Coro]
Should we slow down
Should we slow down
cause I’m getting some kind of share without you
[Ritornello]
UH-HUH
I think you’re moving in too close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
I don’t know what it is I feel
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
[Verso 2]
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill
It’s electric
How symmetric
We both get when you lay beside me
It’s phenetic
How our mouths grip almost too tight to the words we’re saying
We’re in deep now
[Pre Coro]
Should we slow down
Should we slow down
cause I’m getting some kind of share without you
[Ritornello]
UH-HUH
I think you’re moving in too close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
I don’t know what it is I feel
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill
[Ponte]
It’s rare when the panic in my mind feels so damn good, woo!
[Ritornello]
Uh-huh
I think you’re moving in too close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
I don’t know what it is I feel
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill