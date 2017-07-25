Julia Michaels e il suo nuovo video “Uh Huh”: guardalo adesso

E’ finalmente uscito il nuovo video della cantautrice Julia Micheals.

Il singolo anticipa il suo mini album, Nervous System, che uscirà il 28 luglio, e parla di una relazione che si basa sulla dipendenza l’uno dall’altra.

Il video, per quanto molto semplice, risulta molto carino. Vediamo Julia insieme al suo ragazzo durante quasi tutte le scene del video mentre la sua “Uh Huh” ci riempie le orecchie, ricordandoci un pò lo stile pop indie, sia per il testo che per la musica.

Il video aiuterà certamente il singolo a riscuotere più successo possibile e a scalare le classifiche, cercando di raggiungere il livello di “Issues” o, perlomeno, di avvicinarcisi.

Ecco il video musicale della cantautrice e, di seguito, il testo.

Testo di Uh Huh:

[Verso 1]

It’s electric

How my lipstick meets its own way

Right into your kiss and

It’s pathetic how we both get kind of fucked up

Hanging on each other

We’re ahead now

[Pre Coro]

Should we slow down

Should we slow down

cause I’m getting some kind of share without you

[Ritornello]

UH-HUH

I think you’re moving in too close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

[Verso 2]

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill

It’s electric

How symmetric

We both get when you lay beside me

It’s phenetic

How our mouths grip almost too tight to the words we’re saying

We’re in deep now

[Pre Coro]

Should we slow down

Should we slow down

cause I’m getting some kind of share without you

[Ritornello]

UH-HUH

I think you’re moving in too close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill

[Ponte]

It’s rare when the panic in my mind feels so damn good, woo!

[Ritornello]

Uh-huh

I think you’re moving in too close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill