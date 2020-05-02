Le leggende del country Dixie Chicks avrebbero dovuto pubblicare il loro nuovo album, dopo 14 anni di inattività, nella giornata di ieri (1 maggio 2020). Ma poi il COVID-19 si è messo in mezzo e il trio ha rimandato il disco Gaslighter a data da destinarsi.

Tuttavia, non potevano lasciar passare la giornata senza regalare ai fan una nuova canzone.

Le ragazze hanno pubblicato così un singolo dal titolo “Juliana Calm Down“, che è anche il secondo estratto dall’album.

Ha davvero una bella melodia questo pezzo e anche il testo non è affatto male.

“Julianna, calmati, sai che sta per andarsene, ma non farti prendere dal panico”, iniziano così la canzone le Dixie Chicks. “Non dargli la soddisfazione di non riuscirlo a gestire.”

Natalie, Emily e Martie continuano a offrire ottimi consigli sul ritornello.

“Indossa, indossa, indossa le tue scarpe migliori e vai in giro come se non avessi niente da perdere”, cantano le stelle country.

“Mettiti in mostra, mettiti in mostra, mostra le tue tecniche migliori e fallo con un sorriso in modo che lui non sappia.”

Questo è il manuale di istruzioni perfetto per quando una relazione finisce e ti senti distrutta/o interiormente. La canzone parla direttamente a diverse donne (Julianna, Harper, Violet, Katie, Eva e altre) che sono malate di cuore (dal punto di vista sentimentale). Ma più in generale, i testi mandano un messaggio confortante e pieno di speranza che vale la pena cantare, specialmente durante la quarantena.

Ogni verso si rivolge a più donne, la maggior parte delle quali sono amiche e parenti della band. Eva, Katie e Harper sono figlie di Marie Maguire e Juliana mentre Violet è la sorella di Emily Robinson. Juno, Yaya, Berta, Hesper, Amelia e Naomi sono probabilmente delle conoscenti o parenti delle cantanti, ma non lo sappiamo con certezza.



Questo singolo segue l’uscita di “Gaslighter“, che parla del divorzio di Natalie Maines dal suo ex Adrian Pasdar. A un certo punto Pasdar chiedeva 60.000 dollari al mese di mantenimento alla cantante e boicottava la carriera della band, sostenendo che avrebbe infranto la clausola di riservatezza. I due hanno finalizzato il divorzio a dicembre 2019.

Il testo di Julianna Calm Down delle Dixie Chicks

[Verso 1]

Julianna, calm down

You know he’s about to leave, but don’t panic

Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it

Breathe, it’ll be okay

And Harper, hold on

To the piece you know he’s gonna try to take when he’s gone

And you know exactly where he’ll try to take it from

Breathe, it’ll be okay

[Ritornello]

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so he doesn’t know it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

[Verso 2]

Don’t think about his lips

How every time he’d kiss you, you’d tremble

Try to only think about the bad things you remember

Breathe, it’ll be okay

I guess this is the time to remind you

Sometimes, what’s going through your head

Is just a temporary situation

And light will soon be shed, oh

[Ritornello]

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

[Verso 3]

And Katie, calm down

You know there’ll come a time you think you can’t handle it

But dig deep and know that you can handle it

Breathe, it’ll be okay

And Eva, hold on

To everything you know to be true

Don’t let the wolves get the best of you

Breathe, you’re gonna make it through

[Ritornello]

So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, oh

Put on, put on

[Ponte]

I guess this is the time to remind you

Sometimes, what’s going through your head

Is just a temporary situation

And light will soon be shed, oh

[Ritornello]

Just put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on

[Conclusione]

And Violet, calm down

And Juno, calm down

And Yaya, calm down

And Berta, calm down

Hesper, calm down

And Amelia, calm down

Naomi, calm down

Julianna, calm down

Julianna, calm down

Julianna, calm down