Le leggende del country Dixie Chicks avrebbero dovuto pubblicare il loro nuovo album, dopo 14 anni di inattività, nella giornata di ieri (1 maggio 2020). Ma poi il COVID-19 si è messo in mezzo e il trio ha rimandato il disco Gaslighter a data da destinarsi.
Tuttavia, non potevano lasciar passare la giornata senza regalare ai fan una nuova canzone.
Le ragazze hanno pubblicato così un singolo dal titolo “Juliana Calm Down“, che è anche il secondo estratto dall’album.
Ha davvero una bella melodia questo pezzo e anche il testo non è affatto male.
“Julianna, calmati, sai che sta per andarsene, ma non farti prendere dal panico”, iniziano così la canzone le Dixie Chicks. “Non dargli la soddisfazione di non riuscirlo a gestire.”
Natalie, Emily e Martie continuano a offrire ottimi consigli sul ritornello.
“Indossa, indossa, indossa le tue scarpe migliori e vai in giro come se non avessi niente da perdere”, cantano le stelle country.
“Mettiti in mostra, mettiti in mostra, mostra le tue tecniche migliori e fallo con un sorriso in modo che lui non sappia.”
Questo è il manuale di istruzioni perfetto per quando una relazione finisce e ti senti distrutta/o interiormente. La canzone parla direttamente a diverse donne (Julianna, Harper, Violet, Katie, Eva e altre) che sono malate di cuore (dal punto di vista sentimentale). Ma più in generale, i testi mandano un messaggio confortante e pieno di speranza che vale la pena cantare, specialmente durante la quarantena.
Ogni verso si rivolge a più donne, la maggior parte delle quali sono amiche e parenti della band. Eva, Katie e Harper sono figlie di Marie Maguire e Juliana mentre Violet è la sorella di Emily Robinson. Juno, Yaya, Berta, Hesper, Amelia e Naomi sono probabilmente delle conoscenti o parenti delle cantanti, ma non lo sappiamo con certezza.
Questo singolo segue l’uscita di “Gaslighter“, che parla del divorzio di Natalie Maines dal suo ex Adrian Pasdar. A un certo punto Pasdar chiedeva 60.000 dollari al mese di mantenimento alla cantante e boicottava la carriera della band, sostenendo che avrebbe infranto la clausola di riservatezza. I due hanno finalizzato il divorzio a dicembre 2019.
Il testo di Julianna Calm Down delle Dixie Chicks
[Verso 1]
Julianna, calm down
You know he’s about to leave, but don’t panic
Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it
Breathe, it’ll be okay
And Harper, hold on
To the piece you know he’s gonna try to take when he’s gone
And you know exactly where he’ll try to take it from
Breathe, it’ll be okay
[Ritornello]
Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so he doesn’t know it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on
[Verso 2]
Don’t think about his lips
How every time he’d kiss you, you’d tremble
Try to only think about the bad things you remember
Breathe, it’ll be okay
I guess this is the time to remind you
Sometimes, what’s going through your head
Is just a temporary situation
And light will soon be shed, oh
[Ritornello]
Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on
[Verso 3]
And Katie, calm down
You know there’ll come a time you think you can’t handle it
But dig deep and know that you can handle it
Breathe, it’ll be okay
And Eva, hold on
To everything you know to be true
Don’t let the wolves get the best of you
Breathe, you’re gonna make it through
[Ritornello]
So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on, oh
Put on, put on
[Ponte]
I guess this is the time to remind you
Sometimes, what’s going through your head
Is just a temporary situation
And light will soon be shed, oh
[Ritornello]
Just put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on
[Conclusione]
And Violet, calm down
And Juno, calm down
And Yaya, calm down
And Berta, calm down
Hesper, calm down
And Amelia, calm down
Naomi, calm down
Julianna, calm down
Julianna, calm down
Julianna, calm down
