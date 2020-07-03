Skylar Grey può fare proprio tutto.
Quando non sta scrivendo hit hip-hop per Eminem o da discoteca per Zedd, la cantante/cantautrice trova anche il tempo per rilasciare qualche canzone a suo nome.
Il che non è una cattiva notizia.
L’anno scorso, la 34enne ha abbandonato un progetto dal titolo Angel With Tattoos. Quest’anno, tuttavia, si è avventurata nel genere R&B e ci ha regalato “Dark Thoughts”. Ora ha deciso di pubblicare una canzone estiva, e già il titolo è tutto un programma: “Sunscreen”, che in italiano si traduce “Protezione solare”. Il testo strizza molto l’occhio all’estate e forse anche ad altro:
“È il 4 luglio, posso far volare i tuoi fuochi d’artificio”, inizia la canzone Skylar. “Ogni colore è presente nel cielo, non solo il rosso, bianco e blu.”
Se c’erano dubbi sul modo in cui la cantante vorrà trascorrere il weekend, ora sono scemati.
“La mia crema solare gocciola, gocciola giù sulle mie gambe”, canta su una base in cui prevale il suono della chitarra. “E il mio gelato si sta sciogliendo, sta gocciolando ovunque.”
Davvero molto sexy il testo di Sunscreen, non trovi? Ascolta la nuova accattivante melodia di Skylar qui sotto e dici cosa ne pensi.
Il testo di Sunscreen
[Verso 1]
Baby, it’s the Fourth of July
I can make your fireworks fly
Every color up in the sky
It’s not only red, white and blue now
[Pre-Ritornello]
We just gettin’ started
Yeah, I’m gonna blow your mind
Have a taste of my apple pie
You ain’t gonna want just one bite, yeah
We just gettin’ started
Yeah, we gonna go all night
Baby, come and find me poolside
I’ll be soaking up the sunshine, yeah
You’ll know it when you see me
[Ritornello]
My sunscreen is dripping
Dripping down my legs
And my ice cream is melting
It’s getting all over the place
I’m loving this heat
Come kick it with me
Let’s turn up this hot summer day
And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah
I’m burning up, babe, yeah (I’m burning up)
[Post-Ritornello]
(Burning up, burning up)
(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)
I’m burning up, babe, yeah
(Burning up, burning up)
(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)
I’m burning up, babe
[Verso 2]
Yeah, I’m talking sex on the beach
And get stranded on an island with me
I ain’t afraid to dive on, now we vibin’
Baby, you gon’ slip and slide in (Oh)
Sand between my cheeks, baby
[Pre-Ritornello]
We just gettin’ started
Yeah, we gonna go all night
Baby, come and find me poolside
I’ll be soaking up the sunshine
[Ritornello]
My sunscreen is dripping
Dripping down my legs
And my ice cream is melting
It’s getting all over the place
I’m loving this heat
Come kick it with me
Let’s turn up this hot summer day
And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah
I’m burning up, babe (I’m burning up)
[Ponte]
Hey, baby, I’m on fire
It’s pouring out of me
The smoke drifting to the sky
Boy, make it rain on me, babe
[Ritornello]
My sunscreen is dripping (Yeah, it’s dripping, oh)
Dripping down my legs (Dripping all over me)
And my ice cream is melting (Oh-oh-oh)
It’s getting all over the place (I’m loving it)
I’m loving this heat (Oh)
Come kick it with me (Yeah)
Let’s turn up this hot summer day (Let’s turn it up babe)
And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah (Yeah-yeah)
I’m burning up, babe, yeah (I’m burning up)
[Post-Ritornello]
(Burning up, burning up)
(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)
I’m burning up, babe, yeah
(Burning up, burning up)
(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)
I’m burning up, babe, yeah
