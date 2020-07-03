Skylar Grey può fare proprio tutto.

Quando non sta scrivendo hit hip-hop per Eminem o da discoteca per Zedd, la cantante/cantautrice trova anche il tempo per rilasciare qualche canzone a suo nome.

Il che non è una cattiva notizia.

L’anno scorso, la 34enne ha abbandonato un progetto dal titolo Angel With Tattoos. Quest’anno, tuttavia, si è avventurata nel genere R&B e ci ha regalato “Dark Thoughts”. Ora ha deciso di pubblicare una canzone estiva, e già il titolo è tutto un programma: “Sunscreen”, che in italiano si traduce “Protezione solare”. Il testo strizza molto l’occhio all’estate e forse anche ad altro:

“È il 4 luglio, posso far volare i tuoi fuochi d’artificio”, inizia la canzone Skylar. “Ogni colore è presente nel cielo, non solo il rosso, bianco e blu.”

Se c’erano dubbi sul modo in cui la cantante vorrà trascorrere il weekend, ora sono scemati.

“La mia crema solare gocciola, gocciola giù sulle mie gambe”, canta su una base in cui prevale il suono della chitarra. “E il mio gelato si sta sciogliendo, sta gocciolando ovunque.”

Davvero molto sexy il testo di Sunscreen, non trovi? Ascolta la nuova accattivante melodia di Skylar qui sotto e dici cosa ne pensi.

Il testo di Sunscreen

[Verso 1]

Baby, it’s the Fourth of July

I can make your fireworks fly

Every color up in the sky

It’s not only red, white and blue now

[Pre-Ritornello]

We just gettin’ started

Yeah, I’m gonna blow your mind

Have a taste of my apple pie

You ain’t gonna want just one bite, yeah

We just gettin’ started

Yeah, we gonna go all night

Baby, come and find me poolside

I’ll be soaking up the sunshine, yeah

You’ll know it when you see me

[Ritornello]

My sunscreen is dripping

Dripping down my legs

And my ice cream is melting

It’s getting all over the place

I’m loving this heat

Come kick it with me

Let’s turn up this hot summer day

And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah

I’m burning up, babe, yeah (I’m burning up)

[Post-Ritornello]

(Burning up, burning up)

(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)

I’m burning up, babe, yeah

(Burning up, burning up)

(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)

I’m burning up, babe

[Verso 2]

Yeah, I’m talking sex on the beach

And get stranded on an island with me

I ain’t afraid to dive on, now we vibin’

Baby, you gon’ slip and slide in (Oh)

Sand between my cheeks, baby

[Pre-Ritornello]

We just gettin’ started

Yeah, we gonna go all night

Baby, come and find me poolside

I’ll be soaking up the sunshine

[Ritornello]

My sunscreen is dripping

Dripping down my legs

And my ice cream is melting

It’s getting all over the place

I’m loving this heat

Come kick it with me

Let’s turn up this hot summer day

And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah

I’m burning up, babe (I’m burning up)

[Ponte]

Hey, baby, I’m on fire

It’s pouring out of me

The smoke drifting to the sky

Boy, make it rain on me, babe

[Ritornello]

My sunscreen is dripping (Yeah, it’s dripping, oh)

Dripping down my legs (Dripping all over me)

And my ice cream is melting (Oh-oh-oh)

It’s getting all over the place (I’m loving it)

I’m loving this heat (Oh)

Come kick it with me (Yeah)

Let’s turn up this hot summer day (Let’s turn it up babe)

And my sunscreen is dripping, yeah (Yeah-yeah)

I’m burning up, babe, yeah (I’m burning up)

[Post-Ritornello]

(Burning up, burning up)

(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)

I’m burning up, babe, yeah

(Burning up, burning up)

(I’m burning up, burning up, burning up)

I’m burning up, babe, yeah