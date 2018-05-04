Jess Glynne “I’ll Be There”: il nuovo singolo con Testo e traduzione
Jess Glynne torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo “I’ll Be There”. Ascoltalo qui, e leggi testo e traduzione
La splendida voce di Jess Glynne torna alla carica con un nuovo attesissimo singolo dal titolo “I’ll Be There“. Dopo i grandi successi che l’hanno vista spopolare in tutto il mondo, come il Triplo Disco di Platino “Take Me Home”, “Don’t Be So hard On Yourself” e la recente “These Days” di Rudimental, la Glynne torna a farci sognare.
Il singolo “I’ll Be There” arriva a distanza di tre anni dal primo album d’esordio “I Cry When I Laugh” uscito nel 2015, e apre la strada al secondo album che non ha ancora una data d’uscita ufficiale.
Il brano “I’ll Be There” ci riporta la Jess Glynne che tanto amiamo, con la sua seducente voce soul e una musicalità vagamente gospel. Gli ingredienti per parlare di un nuovo piccolo capolavoro della musica internazionale ci sono tutti, ma fateci sapere cosa ne pensate voi.
I’ll Be There – testo di Jess Glynne
When all the tears are rolling down your face
And it feels like your heart was the only one to break
When you come back home and all the lights are out, ooh
And you getting used to no one else being around
Oh, oh, I’ll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
When it’s Friday night and the drink don’t work the same
You’re alone with yourself and there’s no one else to blame
When you still can’t feel the rhythm of your heart
And you see your spirit fading in the dark
Oh, oh, I’ll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
When you’re lost down the river bed, I’ll be there
When you’re lost in the darkness, I’ll be there
I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there)
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (ooh, ooh, I’ll be there)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, oh
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
(I’ll be there when your tears are falling)
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
(I’ll be there, can’t you hear me calling?)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
(I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking)
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, ooh
I’ll be there for you, ooh
I’ll be there for you, ooh
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you, ooh
I’ll be there for you, ooh
You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you
Traduzione
Quando tutte le lacrime staranno scendendo giù sul tuo viso
E sentirai come se il tuo cuore fosse l’unico a spezzarsi
Quando torni a casa e tutte le luci sono spente
E ti starai abituando a nessuno attorno
oh, oh, sarò lì
Quando hai bisogno di un po’ di amore, ho un po’ di amore da condividere
Yeah, Sarò, sarò, arriverò
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Quanto è venerdì sera e il drink non funziona come al solito
Sei da sola con te stessa e nessun’altro da incolpare
Quando ancora non riesci a sentire il ritmo del tuo cuore
E vedi il tuo spirito sfumare nell’oscurità
oh, oh, sarò lì
Quando hai bisogno di un po’ di amore, ho un po’ di amore da condividere
Yeah, Sarò, sarò, arriverò
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Quando sarai persa alla sponda del letto, sarò lì
Quando sarai persa nel buio, sarò lì
Sarò lì quando il tuo cuore sarà a pezzi
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
(Sarò lì quando le tue lacrime scenderanno)
Sarò lì, sarò lì per te
(Sarò lì, riesci a sentirmi chiamare?)
Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh
(Sarò lì quando il tuo cuore sarà a pezzi)
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì per te, ooh
Sarò lì per te, ooh
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te
Sarò lì per te, ooh
Sarò lì per te, ooh
Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te