Jess Glynne “I’ll Be There”: il nuovo singolo con Testo e traduzione

Jess Glynne torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo “I’ll Be There”. Ascoltalo qui, e leggi testo e traduzione

La splendida voce di Jess Glynne torna alla carica con un nuovo attesissimo singolo dal titolo “I’ll Be There“. Dopo i grandi successi che l’hanno vista spopolare in tutto il mondo, come il Triplo Disco di Platino “Take Me Home”, “Don’t Be So hard On Yourself” e la recente “These Days” di Rudimental, la Glynne torna a farci sognare.

Il singolo “I’ll Be There” arriva a distanza di tre anni dal primo album d’esordio “I Cry When I Laugh” uscito nel 2015, e apre la strada al secondo album che non ha ancora una data d’uscita ufficiale.

Il brano “I’ll Be There” ci riporta la Jess Glynne che tanto amiamo, con la sua seducente voce soul e una musicalità vagamente gospel. Gli ingredienti per parlare di un nuovo piccolo capolavoro della musica internazionale ci sono tutti, ma fateci sapere cosa ne pensate voi.

I’ll Be There – testo di Jess Glynne

When all the tears are rolling down your face

And it feels like your heart was the only one to break

When you come back home and all the lights are out, ooh

And you getting used to no one else being around

Oh, oh, I’ll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

When it’s Friday night and the drink don’t work the same

You’re alone with yourself and there’s no one else to blame

When you still can’t feel the rhythm of your heart

And you see your spirit fading in the dark

Oh, oh, I’ll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

When you’re lost down the river bed, I’ll be there

When you’re lost in the darkness, I’ll be there

I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there)

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (ooh, ooh, I’ll be there)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, oh

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

(I’ll be there when your tears are falling)

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

(I’ll be there, can’t you hear me calling?)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

(I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking)

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, ooh

I’ll be there for you, ooh

I’ll be there for you, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you, ooh

I’ll be there for you, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

Traduzione

Quando tutte le lacrime staranno scendendo giù sul tuo viso

E sentirai come se il tuo cuore fosse l’unico a spezzarsi

Quando torni a casa e tutte le luci sono spente

E ti starai abituando a nessuno attorno

oh, oh, sarò lì

Quando hai bisogno di un po’ di amore, ho un po’ di amore da condividere

Yeah, Sarò, sarò, arriverò

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Quanto è venerdì sera e il drink non funziona come al solito

Sei da sola con te stessa e nessun’altro da incolpare

Quando ancora non riesci a sentire il ritmo del tuo cuore

E vedi il tuo spirito sfumare nell’oscurità

oh, oh, sarò lì

Quando hai bisogno di un po’ di amore, ho un po’ di amore da condividere

Yeah, Sarò, sarò, arriverò

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Quando sarai persa alla sponda del letto, sarò lì

Quando sarai persa nel buio, sarò lì

Sarò lì quando il tuo cuore sarà a pezzi

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

(Sarò lì quando le tue lacrime scenderanno)

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

(Sarò lì, riesci a sentirmi chiamare?)

Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore che basta per due, oh, oh, oh

(Sarò lì quando il tuo cuore sarà a pezzi)

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì per te, ooh

Sarò lì per te, ooh

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te

Sarò lì per te, ooh

Sarò lì per te, ooh

Non sarai mai sola, sarò lì per te