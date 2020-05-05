Jason Mraz ha rilasciato “Wise Woman” come ultima canzone estratta dal suo LP Look For The Good (in uscita il 19 giugno 2020).
La traccia è uscita appena in tempo per la festa della mamma, e sarebbe stato un peccato se non fosse stato così, dato che celebra le donne e la Madre Terra.
“È una dea del giardino verde, sente l’universo”, canta il 42enne. “È là fuori con gli altri pianeti.”
Cosa ha ispirato la canzone?
“[Riguarda] la nostra Madre Terra e l’amore e il nutrimento che viene dalle donne”, spiega l’hitmaker. “Si concentra su un giardino di erbe, un piccolo esempio della capacità di madre natura di fornire sostentamento e guarigione per tutti gli esseri umani.”
“A ‘Wise Woman’ è anche un titolo dato a un’anziana che ha trascorso anni a lavorare con le piante e insegna agli altri i suoi metodi saggi, aprendo gli occhi a tutti noi sui doni forniti da madre natura.”
Tu che ne pensi della canzone? Potrebbe far parte della tua playlist yoga oppure la dedicherai a tua mamma?
Il testo di Wise Woman
[Introduzione]
Mmh, mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh, mmh
Mmh, mmh, mmh
[Verso 1]
She’s a green garden goddess
Tender of the weed
She knows how to find it
Grows everything she needs
She’s a real wise woman
With so much love to give
She gives so much
‘Cause she stays in touch
With what her truest nature is
She’s a green garden goddess
She hears the universe
She’s out there with the planet
But she keeps it down to earth
[Ritornello]
‘Cause she the wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)
She keeps my mind open, mind open
Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)
She keeps her heart open, heart open
[Post-Ritornello]
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh
[Verso 2]
Yeah, she’s a green garden goddess
A sage of ancient ways
Cultivating patience
Earth has her own pace
She’s a real wise woman
A midwife and a teacher
A high vibration healer
Dealin’ herbal remedies
And I got real high on love (Real high on love)
She got me real high on love
And I got so high, I realized
Love is a gateway drug
And the gate’s unlocked for us
Love is a wonder drug
And it grows wild, wild, wild, wild
[Ritornello]
By the wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)
She keeps my mind open, mind open
Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)
She keeps her heart open, heart open
[Ponte]
Wise woman, woman, woman
Wise woman, woman, woman
She’s a green garden goddess
Daughter of the sun
Sister to the moon
Mother to everyone
[Ritornello]
Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman
She keeps my mind open, mind open
She’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman
She keeps her heart open, heart open
Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman
Mmh, she keeps my mind open, mind open, yeah
She’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman
She keeps her heart open, heart open (Mmh, mmh)
[Post-Ritornello]
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh
Mmh, mmh-mmh
