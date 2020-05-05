Jason Mraz ha rilasciato “Wise Woman” come ultima canzone estratta dal suo LP Look For The Good (in uscita il 19 giugno 2020).

La traccia è uscita appena in tempo per la festa della mamma, e sarebbe stato un peccato se non fosse stato così, dato che celebra le donne e la Madre Terra.

“È una dea del giardino verde, sente l’universo”, canta il 42enne. “È là fuori con gli altri pianeti.”

Cosa ha ispirato la canzone?

“[Riguarda] la nostra Madre Terra e l’amore e il nutrimento che viene dalle donne”, spiega l’hitmaker. “Si concentra su un giardino di erbe, un piccolo esempio della capacità di madre natura di fornire sostentamento e guarigione per tutti gli esseri umani.”

“A ‘Wise Woman’ è anche un titolo dato a un’anziana che ha trascorso anni a lavorare con le piante e insegna agli altri i suoi metodi saggi, aprendo gli occhi a tutti noi sui doni forniti da madre natura.”

Tu che ne pensi della canzone? Potrebbe far parte della tua playlist yoga oppure la dedicherai a tua mamma?

Il testo di Wise Woman

[Introduzione]

Mmh, mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh, mmh

Mmh, mmh, mmh

[Verso 1]

She’s a green garden goddess

Tender of the weed

She knows how to find it

Grows everything she needs

She’s a real wise woman

With so much love to give

She gives so much

‘Cause she stays in touch

With what her truest nature is

She’s a green garden goddess

She hears the universe

She’s out there with the planet

But she keeps it down to earth

[Ritornello]

‘Cause she the wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)

She keeps my mind open, mind open

Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)

She keeps her heart open, heart open

[Post-Ritornello]

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh

[Verso 2]

Yeah, she’s a green garden goddess

A sage of ancient ways

Cultivating patience

Earth has her own pace

She’s a real wise woman

A midwife and a teacher

A high vibration healer

Dealin’ herbal remedies

And I got real high on love (Real high on love)

She got me real high on love

And I got so high, I realized

Love is a gateway drug

And the gate’s unlocked for us

Love is a wonder drug

And it grows wild, wild, wild, wild

[Ritornello]

By the wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)

She keeps my mind open, mind open

Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman (Mmh, mmh)

She keeps her heart open, heart open

[Ponte]

Wise woman, woman, woman

Wise woman, woman, woman

She’s a green garden goddess

Daughter of the sun

Sister to the moon

Mother to everyone

[Ritornello]

Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman

She keeps my mind open, mind open

She’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman

She keeps her heart open, heart open

Yeah, she’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman

Mmh, she keeps my mind open, mind open, yeah

She’s a wise, wise woman, woman, woman

She keeps her heart open, heart open (Mmh, mmh)

[Post-Ritornello]

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh

Mmh, mmh-mmh