Sabrina Carpenter rilascia Almost Love. Leggi il testo con significato

Sabrina Carpenter presenta Almost Love

Sabrina Carpenter non smentisce le attese quando si tratta di rilasciare buone canzoni pop. Lei sa che è brava in questo, ama la musica pop e il pop ama lei (cosa evidente dopo la pubblicazione del suo album “Evolution” nel 2016).

Sabrina ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Almost Love” che è disponibile sulle migliori piattaforme digitali. Questa nuova canzone apparirà nel prossimo e terzo album in studio della Carpenter dal titolo “Singular“, che uscirà nei negozi entro la fine dell’anno.

Sembra pensierosa Sabrina Carpenter nel ritornello del suo nuovo singolo Almost Love. Sabrina dice che spera nella modifica dello status relazionale, vorrebbe passare da una semplice amicizia/frequentazione a qualcosa di più serio in futuro. Ecco perché dice nel testo è “Quasi amore, ma potrebbe essere amore“.

“Almost Love” è una canzone carina… ecco perché dovete godervela con l’audio e il testo sottostante.

Testo di Almost Love di Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verso 1]

The moment when the light is red before the go

The moment when the curtain’s down before the show

The moment when you’re done, but maybe just one more

That’s how I feel before I get you all alone

[Pre-Ritornello]

We could give it a minute

But what’s the fun in a minute?

When we could push all the limits, ah yeah

Shirt hanging off my shoulders

Both hands wanna hold you

So baby, what’s the hold up?

Yeah, yeah

[Ritornello]

Can you feel the tension rising?

Now you’re, now you’re getting it close

Now you’re, now you’re getting it close

Almost love, it’s almost love

Speed this up ‘cause I’m excited

No more, no more taking it slow

No more, no more taking it slow

Almost love, it’s almost love

[Post-Ritornello]

Almost love

Almost love, but it could be love

Almost love

Almost love, but it could be love

Almost lo-lo-love

Almost love, but it could be love

It could be love, it could be

[Verso 2]

I want you like a midnight hour wants a view

I want you like a loner wants an empty room

I want you like a kiss that’s long and overdue

I need you more than I have ever needed you

[Pre-Ritornello]

And we could give it a minute

But what’s the fun in a minute?

When we could push all the limits, ah yeah

Shirt hanging off my shoulders

Both hands wanna hold you

So baby, what’s the hold up?

Yeah

[Ritornello]

Can you feel the tension rising?

Now you’re, now you’re getting it close

Now you’re, now you’re getting it close

Almost love, it’s almost love

Speed this up ‘cause I’m excited

No more, no more taking it slow

No more, no more taking it slow

Almost love, it’s almost love

[Post-Ritornello]

Almost love

It’s almost love, but it could be love

Almost love

Almost love, but it could be love

Almost lo-lo-lo-lo-love

Almost love, but it could be love

It could be love

It could be, yeah, oh no

[Pre-Ritornello]

We could give it a minute

But what’s the fun in a minute?

[Ritornello]

Can you feel the tension rising?

Now you’re getting it so close

Now you’re getting this so close

Almost love, almost love

Oh, ‘cause I’m excited

No more, no more taking it slow

No more, no more taking it slow

It’s almost love

[Post-Ritornello]

Almost love, oh baby

It’s almost love, but it could be love

‘Cause it’s almost love, but it could be love

Almost love and you know

Almost love

But it could be love

‘Cause it’s almost love, but it could be love

Yeah, it could be love, eh