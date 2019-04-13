Il primo brano postumo del DJ e produttore svedese Avicii intitolato “SOS” è stato presentato qualche giorno fa (10 aprile).

La canzone è una collaborazione con Aloe Blacc.

Avicii e Aloe hanno avuto un forte legame sin da quando avevano pubblicato il singolo di successo del 2013 “Wake Me Up“.

Quindi non sono completamente sorpreso di ascoltare la prima canzone postuma di Avicii con Aloe Blacc.

Sono sicuro che Aloe si sarà emozionato parecchio per questa versione. Anch’io avrei reagito allo stesso modo.

SOS era completa all’80% prima della morte di Avicii, avvenuta l’anno scorso.

Aloe ha avuto il compito di finire la canzone e sono sicuro che Avicii avrebbe apprezzato questa decisione.

È davvero difficile per me dare una valutazione a questa canzone. A me è piaciuta un sacco, è sullo stile Avicii.

Di una cosa sono sicuro però, Avicii e la sua musica verranno ricordati per sempre!

Avicii nella cover di SOS, il suo primo brano postumo

Significato del testo di SOS di Avicii

La traccia SOS descrive alcune delle battaglie personali di Avicii, tra cui l’uso di droghe e le sue lotte in amore.

Testo di SOS di Avicii

[Verse 1]

Can you hear me? S.O.S.

Help me put my mind to rest

Two times clean again, I’m actin’ low

A pound of weed and a bag of blow

[Chorus]

I can feel your love pullin’ me up from the underground, and

I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers

I can feel your touch pickin’ me up from the underground, and

I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers

[Drop]

We could be more than just part-time lovers

We could be more than just part-time lovers

[Verse 2]

I get robbed of all my sleep

As my thoughts begin to bleed

I’d let go, but I don’t know how

Yeah, I don’t know how, but I need to now

[Chorus]

I can feel your love pullin’ me up from the underground, and

I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers

I can feel your touch pickin’ me up from the underground, and

I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers

I can feel your touch pickin’ me up from the underground, and

I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers

[Drop]

(We could be) We could be more than just part-time lovers

(Part-time lovers, yeah)

(More than, more than lovers)

We could be more than just part-time lovers

[Outro]

Can you hear me? S.O.S.

Help me put my mind to rest