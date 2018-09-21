Chris Cornell torna a farci sognare con la sua voce con When Bad Goes Good un singolo inedito e postumo che arriva direttamente dai suoi archivi personali. Il singolo anticipa il cofanetto intitolato semplicemente Chris Cornell che conterrà tutti i più grandi successi del cantante deceduto tragicamente il 18 maggio 2017.

Il brano When Bad Goes Good è stato registrato, mixato e prodotto da Chris Cornell e sarà soltanto il primo di altri 17 inediti presenti nel cofanetto dedicato alla sua carriera. Una raccolta che non potrà mancare nella collezione di tutti i fan di Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog e Audioslave, i gruppi nei quali Chris Cornell si è esibito come vocalist.

When Bad Goes Good di Chris Cornell – Testo

Standing beside an open grave

You’re fate decided, your life erased

Your final hour has come today

Lit by the fire of your temples burning

You were a child and so was I

Now you’re a hunter but I am a lion

And I will cut you down like I’ve done so many times

But sometimes bad can do some good

Sometimes bad can do some good

Sometimes bad can do some good

And I heard you say that flesh sells by the pound

When blood is raining down it cuts a deep river

And I’m diving

Now shine a light down onto the earth

And shake this gold dust out, out of the dirt

No saints beside me and no prayers to guide me

Sometimes bad can do some good

Bad can do some good

Sometimes bad can do some good

(Rain down, heaven is falling)

I’ve chosen a side and I will show no pity

(Rain down, heaven is falling)

And spare no lives

For those who try me

(Rain down, heaven is falling)

Let it be understood

Sometimes bad can do some good

(Rain down, heaven is falling)

Sometimes bad can do some good

(Rain down, heaven is falling)

Sometimes bad can do some good