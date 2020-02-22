Ally Brooke non ha prodotto nient’altro che canzoni da primato in classifica da quando ha iniziato la sua carriera da artista solista. La tendenza continua ad essere positiva nel 2020. Ieri (21 febbraio) la 26enne ha pubblicato una canzone con Afrojack dal titolo “All Night“.
Di cosa parla questo brano? Qui, la sirena di “Lips Don’t Lie” assapora quello che potrebbe essere un momento fugace sulla pista da ballo con un altro ragazzo. “Ci siamo dentro insieme. E possiamo continuare a ballare tutta la notte” canta Ally.
I beat euforici salgono ancora più in alto mentre esplode il ritornello.
La versione radio edit sembra davvero una bomba.
Ma in live come sarà? Lo scopriremo sicuramente a breve dato che Ally inizierà il suo tour Time To Shine il mese prossimo. Non sarà giunta l’ora di rilasciare anche un album di debutto eh Ally?
Beh, per ora ci accontentiamo di questi singoli, ma pensaci su.
E a te piace il ritmo di All Night? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto.
Il testo di All Night
[Verso 1]
Out of my mind, out every night
Just so I could feel this way
Out of control, irrational
Now that you’re stuck on my brain
[Pre-Ritornello]
Something ‘bout the way you’re following my lead
Says you wanna leave the party with me, yeah
I’ve been hearin’ love songs playin’ in my dreams
I got your name written all over me
Oh, oh
[Ritornello]
We’re in it together, an infinite high
And we can keep on dancing all night
We don’t need forever, but now feels right
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
[Post-Ritornello]
And we can keep on dancing all night
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
[Verso 2]
Where have you been? Been wondering
It’s like I knew you from the start
Don’t leave for long, but if you’re gone
I’m so good when we’re apart
[Pre-Ritornello]
Something ‘bout the way you’re following my lead
Says you wanna leave the party with me, yeah
I’ve been hearin’ love songs playin’ in my dreams
I got your name written all over me
Oh, oh
[Ritornello]
We’re in it together, an infinite high
And we can keep on dancing all night
We don’t need forever, but now feels right
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
[Post-Ritornello]
And we can keep on dancing all night
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
[Ritornello]
We’re in it together, an infinite high
And we can keep on dancing all night
We don’t need forever, but now feels right
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
We’re in it together, an infinite high
And we can keep on dancing all night
We don’t need forever, but now feels right
Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night
