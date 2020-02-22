Ally Brooke non ha prodotto nient’altro che canzoni da primato in classifica da quando ha iniziato la sua carriera da artista solista. La tendenza continua ad essere positiva nel 2020. Ieri (21 febbraio) la 26enne ha pubblicato una canzone con Afrojack dal titolo “All Night“.

Di cosa parla questo brano? Qui, la sirena di “Lips Don’t Lie” assapora quello che potrebbe essere un momento fugace sulla pista da ballo con un altro ragazzo. “Ci siamo dentro insieme. E possiamo continuare a ballare tutta la notte” canta Ally.

I beat euforici salgono ancora più in alto mentre esplode il ritornello.

La versione radio edit sembra davvero una bomba.

Ma in live come sarà? Lo scopriremo sicuramente a breve dato che Ally inizierà il suo tour Time To Shine il mese prossimo. Non sarà giunta l’ora di rilasciare anche un album di debutto eh Ally?

Beh, per ora ci accontentiamo di questi singoli, ma pensaci su.

E a te piace il ritmo di All Night? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto.

Il testo di All Night

[Verso 1]

Out of my mind, out every night

Just so I could feel this way

Out of control, irrational

Now that you’re stuck on my brain

[Pre-Ritornello]

Something ‘bout the way you’re following my lead

Says you wanna leave the party with me, yeah

I’ve been hearin’ love songs playin’ in my dreams

I got your name written all over me

Oh, oh

[Ritornello]

We’re in it together, an infinite high

And we can keep on dancing all night

We don’t need forever, but now feels right

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

[Post-Ritornello]

And we can keep on dancing all night

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

[Verso 2]

Where have you been? Been wondering

It’s like I knew you from the start

Don’t leave for long, but if you’re gone

I’m so good when we’re apart

[Pre-Ritornello]

Something ‘bout the way you’re following my lead

Says you wanna leave the party with me, yeah

I’ve been hearin’ love songs playin’ in my dreams

I got your name written all over me

Oh, oh

[Ritornello]

We’re in it together, an infinite high

And we can keep on dancing all night

We don’t need forever, but now feels right

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

[Post-Ritornello]

And we can keep on dancing all night

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

[Ritornello]

We’re in it together, an infinite high

And we can keep on dancing all night

We don’t need forever, but now feels right

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night

We’re in it together, an infinite high

And we can keep on dancing all night

We don’t need forever, but now feels right

Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night