L’album Life Support di Madison Beer sta prendendo forma. “Good In Goodbye“, “Selfish” e “Stained Glass” non sono singoli di poco conto, e ora la 21enne ha un nuovo bop per migliorare la qualità del suo album. Questa canzone si intitola “Baby” ed è stata prodotta da One Love e Big Taste. Ti insegna a rivendicare il tuo potere in una relazione. “Baby, baby, dimmi, qual è l’antidoto? Non ti manderei un messaggio così tardi a meno che non ci sia qualcosa di sbagliato”, inizia così la canzone. “Sembro troppo bella per essere in questa camera da letto, senza che qualcuno mi tocchi come fai tu.”

Cosa ha ispirato il nuovo singolo di Madison?

“Uscendo da un periodo mentalmente triste sono stata costretta a ricostruire la mia fiducia”, rivela la star emergente. “Scrivere ‘Baby’ mi ha fatto sentire di nuovo in controllo di me stessa e del mio corpo… non solo mi sono ricordata che posso avere ciò che merito, ma ho usato Baby anche per avvertire il mio futuro ragazzo che se deciderà di stare con me dovrà essere consapevole della scelta.”

Praticamente Madison sta cercando qualcuno che possa accettare il suo carattere in toto.

“Se vuoi essere il mio fidanzato, sappi che sarò rumorosa, silenziosa, selvaggia, sexy, timida, alta, bassa”, spiega Madison. “Non ho intenzione di scusarmi per quello che sono o di sminuirmi, quindi se ritieni di non essere all’altezza del compito, continua a camminare per la tua strada. Sto riguadagnando la mia fiducia e questa canzone mi fa sentire davvero potente e spero che fornisca questa forza a chiunque.”

Nel bel video musicale Madison si mostra in tutta la sua bellezza. Qui sotto trovi il testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Baby di Madison Beer

[Verso 1]

Baby, baby, tell me, what’s the antidote?

Wouldn’t text you this late ‘less there’s somethin’ wrong

I look too good to be in this bedroom

Without someone to touch me like you do

[Pre-Ritornello]

Maybe there is something I can take for this

How much longer I gotta wait for this?

I can see my body on your lips

On your lips, yeah

You know once you get a taste for it

You will need it, you would pay for it

Go and empty out the bank for this (Oh)

[Ritornello]

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on, on?

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on?

Keep you comin’ back for more

[Verso 2]

Baby, baby, do I taste like candy?

Sugarcoated, he say I’m the most sweet

I’m a handful, but that’s what hands are for

Pin me to the floor, treat it like it’s yours

[Pre-Ritornello]

Maybe there is something I can take for this

How much longer I gotta wait for this?

I can see my body on your lips

On your lips, yeah

You know once you get a taste for it

You will need it, you would pay for it

Go and empty out the bank for this

[Ritornello]

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on, on?

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on?

Keep you comin’ back for more

[Ponte]

Alone and I’m feelin’ myself, but, ooh, baby

It’s better when I have some help from my baby

I got that love you can’t handle, but maybe

You can try

I look too good to be up in this bedroom

With someone like you to touch me like you do

Whisper my name in my ear, that’s like music

You know just what I wanna hear, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Ritornello]

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on, on?

If you wanna be my baby

Know I’m gonna drive you mad

Probably gonna call me crazy

I’m the best you ever had, yeah

I can turn you on, on, on

Why your clothes still on, on?

Keep you comin’ back for more