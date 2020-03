View this post on Instagram

Tributo alla Bellezza. A tribute to Italy. To its beauty, its energy, its history. To the sound of its streets, its joy, its passion. To Rome, our home town, but also to Milan, Florence, Naples and Venice. To all its cities, towns and villages. To its people, demonstrating courage and responsibility during these difficult days. Over the coming weeks, it is our wish to honour the country that has inspired over a century of beauty at Bvlgari. We are choosing to look back on happy memories so that we can look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Hand in hand, we will overcome. . . . #Bvlgari #TheBvlgariStory #TributoAllaBellezza #BvlgariSupportsItaly