OneRepublic – Rich Love (Testo, Audio, Significato & Recensione)

Gli OneRepublic rilasciano il nuovo singolo “Rich Love”

Quando leggo OneRepublic penso tra me: “Difficilmente ascolterò una canzone brutta,” anche perché nell’ultimo periodo questi ragazzi ci hanno abituato a pezzi di grandissima elevatura. Quindi, leggendo nel comunicato stampa, guarda è uscito “Rich Love” dei OneRepublic, vieni ad ascoltarlo, corro subito a mettere le cuffie perché credo che passerò 4 bellissimi minuti. Sarà stata così anche stavolta?

Il follow-up di “No Vacancy” è il nuovo singolo estratto dal prossimo e quinto album in studio della band, che non è ancora stato annunciato ufficialmente ma che uscirà probabilmente nei prossimi mesi.

“Rich Love” è una traccia prodotta dal trio norvegese Seeb dove i versi e il ritornello prendono una via molto folk pop, quasi EDM. I testi parlano di una coppia poco materialista, che pensa più all’amore piuttosto che al denaro. Beh, un testo da approvare, giusto?

Ragazzi, posso dirvi la verità? Rich Love non mi piace granché. È una canzone carina ma davvero troppo standard e non proprio da OneRepublic. L’ho ascoltata una volta ma non credo che rifarò play per la seconda tranche. Il testo – che potete vedere sotto – non è male, però la produzione non funziona granché. Voi che ne dite?

OneRepublic – Rich Love (Testo):

[Verso 1]

I remember talking, drinking what we could find

Burnin’ all those candles and stayin’ up through the night

We made reservations for the places we know we’d never try

And oh, we found some rich love

[Verso 2]

I remember feeling broke as a bottle of wine

I didn’t move to the city to find all my pennies and worship the Hollywood sign

She said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

So take it in one last time

And I know, cause I found some fake love

[Ritornello]

Ooh, we’re broke as a bottle of wine

Ooh, been drinking with you all damn night

Like ooh, I’m not trying to trade love

Cause if we don’t find money

With what we got in loving is close enough

We got some rich love

[Post-Ritornello]

I said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

Said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

[Verso 3]

Do you remember dancing? The parties out in the yard?

We would piss off the neighbors

They’d eventually call the cops

I was saving up for something, hoping life would find a start

Cause oh, we had some new love

[Ritornello]

Ooh, we’re broke as a bottle of wine

Ooh, been drinking with you all damn night

Like ooh, I’m not trying to trade love

Cause if we don’t find money

With what we got in loving is close enough

We got some rich love

[Post-Ritornello]

I said, “hey man.”

I said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

I said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

Take it in one last time

[Ponte]

We’re broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

Broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

Broke as a bottle of wine

We’re broke as a bottle of wine

Cause if we don’t find money

With what we got in loving is close enough

We got some rich love

[Post-Ritornello]

I said, “hey man.”

I said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

I said, “hey man, nice to meet you.”

Take it in one last time

[Outro]

We’re broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

Broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

We were broke as a bottle of wine

Cause if we don’t find money

With what we got in loving is close enough

We got some rich love