Camila Cabello lancia “OMG” e “Havana”: Audio e Testi

Sono usciti oggi, 3 agosto 2017, due nuovi pezzi di Camila Cabello; si tratta di “OMG” e “Havana” che entreranno a far parte del suo prossimo album in uscita a settembre

In attesa dell’uscita del suo album di debutto come solista, Camila Cabello ci regala altre due tracce di quello che sarà il suo album “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. I brani in questione sono “OMG” e “Havana” dei quali vi proponiamo gli audio e i testi integrali.

La versione studio del brano “Havana” vede anche la collaborazione del rapper Young Thug, mentre “OMG” vede la presenza, accanto a Camila Cabello del gruppo di rapper Migos Quavos. Entrambe collaborazioni che vanno ad arricchire il debutto solista della cantante.

Audio e testo di “OMG” di Camila Cabello

Baby, what’cha say?

I ain’t here to, I ain’t here to conversate

Baby, I don’t play

From Miami, causin’ trouble in LA

Rowdy, Tennessee

If I don’t send for you, best not come for me

Jordan, 23

Guarantee you’re gonna wanna leave with me

I got that la la la like

Pull up, pull up, pull up straight from Tokyo

You cannot believe it when we come through

Woo, my God, you look good today

Woo, my God, you look good today

Back up, back it up, back up, do it slow-mo

When she drop, it bounce back like a yo-yo

Woo, my God, you look good today

You look good today, yeah

Oh my God

Oh my God, yeah

Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)

Oh my God, yeah

Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)

Oh my God, yeah

Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)

Oh my God, yeah

Audio e testo di “Havana” di Camila Cabello

Havana, oh na na

Half of my heart is in Havana, oh na na

He took me back to east atlanta, na na na

Half of my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana oh na na

He didn’t walk up with that “how you doing?”

But he came in the

He said there’s allot of girls I can do with

But I can’t with the

I’m don’t want forever in a minute

That’s how my night ends

Papa says he got malo in him, I didn’t listen. I know he’s the spot we’re running out of mullah Peope say that he is hot

So here’s your ticket girl, it’s a shot

And I can’t make decisions with the stress

Should I say yes?

Havana, oh na na

Half of my heart is in Havana, oh na na

He took me back to east Atlanta, na na na

Half of my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana oh na na

Havana oh na na

Havana oh na na

Half of my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana oh na na