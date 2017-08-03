Camila Cabello lancia “OMG” e “Havana”: Audio e Testi

Sono usciti oggi, 3 agosto 2017, due nuovi pezzi di Camila Cabello; si tratta di “OMG” e “Havana” che entreranno a far parte del suo prossimo album in uscita a settembre
In attesa dell’uscita del suo album di debutto come solista, Camila Cabello ci regala altre due tracce di quello che sarà il suo album “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. I brani in questione sono “OMG” e “Havana” dei quali vi proponiamo gli audio e i testi integrali.
La versione studio del brano “Havana” vede anche la collaborazione del rapper Young Thug, mentre “OMG” vede la presenza, accanto a Camila Cabello del gruppo di rapper Migos Quavos. Entrambe collaborazioni che vanno ad arricchire il debutto solista della cantante.
Audio e testo di “OMG” di Camila Cabello
Baby, what’cha say?
I ain’t here to, I ain’t here to conversate
Baby, I don’t play
From Miami, causin’ trouble in LA
Rowdy, Tennessee
If I don’t send for you, best not come for me
Jordan, 23
Guarantee you’re gonna wanna leave with me
I got that la la la like
Pull up, pull up, pull up straight from Tokyo
You cannot believe it when we come through
Woo, my God, you look good today
Woo, my God, you look good today
Back up, back it up, back up, do it slow-mo
When she drop, it bounce back like a yo-yo
Woo, my God, you look good today
You look good today, yeah
Oh my God
Oh my God, yeah
Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)
Oh my God, yeah
Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)
Oh my God, yeah
Oh my God, you’re awesome (Oh my God)
Oh my God, yeah
Audio e testo di “Havana” di Camila Cabello
Havana, oh na na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh na na
He took me back to east atlanta, na na na
Half of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana oh na na
He didn’t walk up with that “how you doing?”
But he came in the
He said there’s allot of girls I can do with
But I can’t with the
I’m don’t want forever in a minute
That’s how my night ends
Papa says he got malo in him, I didn’t listen. I know he’s the spot we’re running out of mullah Peope say that he is hot
So here’s your ticket girl, it’s a shot
And I can’t make decisions with the stress
Should I say yes?
Havana, oh na na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh na na
He took me back to east Atlanta, na na na
Half of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana oh na na
Havana oh na na
Havana oh na na
Half of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana oh na na