NNoel Gallagher
Holy Mountain di Noel Gallagher: guarda il video del suo nuovo singolo
Nuovo singolo per Noel Gallagher, che lancerà il nuovo album in arrivo il 24 novembre. Scopriamolo insieme, ascoltandolo e leggendone il testo.
È il primo singolo estratto, nonché quindi il singolo di lancio dell’album in arrivo il prossimo 24 novembre; Holy Mountain di Noel Gallagher è infatti una delle tracce contenute all’interno di “Who Built the Moon?” che il cantante ha realizzato insieme alla sua band.
Il brano sarà disponibile in streaming, download e in rotazione radiofonica a partire da venerdì 13 ottobre.
Ma ecco il testo e la traduzione di “Holy Mountain”.
Testo di “Holy Mountain”[Strofa 1] Dance dance, if you do that dance
I’m gonna let you join my one man band
Be my doll, be my baby doll
Come get to know me like the back of your hand
I like the name hanging out in shade
I like the way you do the push and the shove
You can blow my mind if you’re that way inclined
All that I know is that you fell from above [Ritornello] She fell, she fell, right under my spell
Hold up pretty baby c’mon
She danced, she danced, right into my hands
Hold up pretty baby c’mon
Be my butterfly
You were almost shaking me
You rolled me at the top of them all
And if you feel the need
I’ll send you God’s speed
To me you’re hangin’ at the break of the dawn
Get out of the doledrums baby, now
You lie, I’ll set ya’ on fire
Get out of the doledrums baby, now [Strofa 2] Do your thang on the beat of the bang
I’ll put a melody inside of your head
No need to shout, what you bitchin’ about?
I think those things are better left unsaid
She had a look you won’t find in a book
And she smell like 1969
You could blow my mind if you’re that way inclined
And I know you’re gonna make it mine [Ritornello] She fell, she fell, right under my spell
Hold up pretty, baby c’mon
She danced, she danced, right into my hands
Hold up pretty, baby c’mon
Be my butterfly
You were almost shaking me
You rolled me at the top of them all
And if you feel the need
I’ll send you God’s speed
To me you’re hangin’ at the break of the dawn
Get out of the doledrums baby, now
You lie, I’ll set ya’ on fire
Get out of the doledrums baby, now [Finale] She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
She fell, she fell, right under my spell
Traduzione di “Holy Mountain”[Strofa 1]
Balla, balla, se fai quel ballo
Ti lascerò unirmi alla mia band
Essere la mia bambola, essere la mia bambola
Vieni a conoscermi come la parte posteriore della tua mano
Mi piace il nome appeso all’ombra
Mi piace il modo in cui spingi e urti
Puoi sbalordirmi se sei così incline
Tutto quello che so è che sei caduta dall’alto
Lei cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Resisti bellezza, dai
Ha ballato, Ha ballato, proprio nelle mie mani
Resisti bellezza, dai
Sii la mia farfalla
Stavi quasi scuotendomi
Mi hai portato in cima a tutti loro
E se senti il bisogno
Ti manderò la velocità di Dio
Per me stai vicino fino all’infrangersi dell’alba
Esci dalla depressione, adesso
Menti, ti metterò in fiamme
Esci dalla depressione, adesso
Fare il tuo thang sul battito del bang
Metterò una melodia dentro la tua testa
Non c’è bisogno di gridare, di cosa stai lamentandoti?
Penso che queste cose siano meglio lasciarle da parte
Aveva un’occhiata che non troverai in un libro
E profumava del 1969
Puoi sbalordirmi se sei così incline
E so che la farai la mia
Lei cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Resisti bellezza, dai
Ha ballato, Ha ballato, proprio nelle mie mani
Resisti bellezza, dai
Sii la mia farfalla
Stavi quasi scuotendomi
Mi hai portato in cima a tutti loro
E se senti il bisogno
Ti manderò la velocità di Dio
Per me stai vicino fino all’infrangersi dell’alba
Esci dalla depressione, adesso
Menti, ti metterò in fiamme
Esci dalla depressione, adesso
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo
Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo