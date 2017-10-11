Holy Mountain di Noel Gallagher: guarda il video del suo nuovo singolo

È il primo singolo estratto, nonché quindi il singolo di lancio dell’album in arrivo il prossimo 24 novembre; Holy Mountain di Noel Gallagher è infatti una delle tracce contenute all’interno di “Who Built the Moon?” che il cantante ha realizzato insieme alla sua band.

Il brano sarà disponibile in streaming, download e in rotazione radiofonica a partire da venerdì 13 ottobre.

Ma ecco il testo e la traduzione di “Holy Mountain”.

Testo di “Holy Mountain”

Traduzione di “Holy Mountain”

[Strofa 1] Dance dance, if you do that danceI’m gonna let you join my one man bandBe my doll, be my baby dollCome get to know me like the back of your handI like the name hanging out in shadeI like the way you do the push and the shoveYou can blow my mind if you’re that way inclinedAll that I know is that you fell from above [Ritornello] She fell, she fell, right under my spellHold up pretty baby c’monShe danced, she danced, right into my handsHold up pretty baby c’monBe my butterflyYou were almost shaking meYou rolled me at the top of them allAnd if you feel the needI’ll send you God’s speedTo me you’re hangin’ at the break of the dawnGet out of the doledrums baby, nowYou lie, I’ll set ya’ on fireGet out of the doledrums baby, now [Strofa 2] Do your thang on the beat of the bangI’ll put a melody inside of your headNo need to shout, what you bitchin’ about?I think those things are better left unsaidShe had a look you won’t find in a bookAnd she smell like 1969You could blow my mind if you’re that way inclinedAnd I know you’re gonna make it mine [Ritornello] She fell, she fell, right under my spellHold up pretty, baby c’monShe danced, she danced, right into my handsHold up pretty, baby c’monBe my butterflyYou were almost shaking meYou rolled me at the top of them allAnd if you feel the needI’ll send you God’s speedTo me you’re hangin’ at the break of the dawnGet out of the doledrums baby, nowYou lie, I’ll set ya’ on fireGet out of the doledrums baby, now [Finale] She fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spellShe fell, she fell, right under my spell[Strofa 1]

Balla, balla, se fai quel ballo

Ti lascerò unirmi alla mia band

Essere la mia bambola, essere la mia bambola

Vieni a conoscermi come la parte posteriore della tua mano

Mi piace il nome appeso all’ombra

Mi piace il modo in cui spingi e urti

Puoi sbalordirmi se sei così incline

Tutto quello che so è che sei caduta dall’alto

[Ritornello]

Lei cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Resisti bellezza, dai

Ha ballato, Ha ballato, proprio nelle mie mani

Resisti bellezza, dai

Sii la mia farfalla

Stavi quasi scuotendomi

Mi hai portato in cima a tutti loro

E se senti il bisogno

Ti manderò la velocità di Dio

Per me stai vicino fino all’infrangersi dell’alba

Esci dalla depressione, adesso

Menti, ti metterò in fiamme

Esci dalla depressione, adesso

[Strofa 2]

Fare il tuo thang sul battito del bang

Metterò una melodia dentro la tua testa

Non c’è bisogno di gridare, di cosa stai lamentandoti?

Penso che queste cose siano meglio lasciarle da parte

Aveva un’occhiata che non troverai in un libro

E profumava del 1969

Puoi sbalordirmi se sei così incline

E so che la farai la mia

[Ritornello]

Lei cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Resisti bellezza, dai

Ha ballato, Ha ballato, proprio nelle mie mani

Resisti bellezza, dai

Sii la mia farfalla

Stavi quasi scuotendomi

Mi hai portato in cima a tutti loro

E se senti il bisogno

Ti manderò la velocità di Dio

Per me stai vicino fino all’infrangersi dell’alba

Esci dalla depressione, adesso

Menti, ti metterò in fiamme

Esci dalla depressione, adesso

[Finale]

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo

Cadde, cadde, proprio sotto il mio incantesimo