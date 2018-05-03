Christina Aguilera torna con “Accelerate”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione
Il ritorno di Christina Aguilera è stato innaugurato con il singolo “Accelerate”. Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che anticipa l’album
Dopo sei anni dall’uscita di “Lotus”, Christina Aguilera torna più grintosa che mai, con il singolo “Accelerate” che apre le porte all’arrivo del nuovo album dal titolo “Liberation”.
La canzone “Accelerate” è stata fatta con la partecipazione dei repper Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz e il loro contributo si sente molto. La canzone ha sonorità molto più hip hop ed r&b, a differenza del pop al quale la Aguilera ci aveva abituati, ma questo non ci dispiace affatto.
Il video ufficiale, diretto da Zoey Grossman, che accompagna l’uscita di “Accelerate” mostra una Christina Aguilera molto provocante e sensuale. Protagoniste assolute le sue labbra, che si dischiudono sensuali tra cascate di latte, miele e glitter. La canzone e il video sono state accolte molto bene dai fan, contenti del ritorno dell’artista sul mercato musicale.
Attendiamo l’uscita dell’album “Liberation” prevista per il 15 giugno.
Accelerate – testo
Hide it ’til we feel it
Then we feel it, ’til we fight it, yeah
Hold it ’til we need it, never leave it
Didn’t want it
New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)
Borders my city (Girl, that’s my home)
Just pulled up to the hotel (Hotel, hotel)
All my day ones here with me (Ah, yeah)
We got moola, power
Yeah, we on fire tonight
Gonna get it how we want it
‘Cause we ’bout it, ’bout that life
Baby, it’s alright
Baby, it’s alright
Baby, it’s OK
Baby, it’s OK
Spark round later, Ya Ya Ya Ya
Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow
I be with my ladies you can find me there
Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here
Accelerate, c’mon babe
Pick up your speed
Stamina, fill me up
That’s what I need
Another shot, you comin’ home with me
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me (Oh, ya ya)
All my boss ladies (In the city, yeah)
Go get your Mercedes ( skrt skrt skrt skrt )
No matter long as you get there (Get there)
Just don’t let it drive you crazy
Get that moola, power
You on fire tonight
You can get it how you want it
That’s it, go tonight
Baby, it’s alright
Baby, it’s alright
Baby, it’s OK
Baby, it’s OK
Spark round later
Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow (Nah, nah, nah, nah)
I be with my ladies you can find me there (Find me)
Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here
Accelerate, c’mon babe
Pick up your speed
Stamina, fill me up
That’s what I need
Another shot, you comin’ home with me (Yeah)
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs (2 Chainz)
What’s wrong with me
Right, left
Mic left
Mic check, trap check
Sex drive Nascar
Crash it like the Nasdaq
More than you can expect
Everything except jealousy and envy
We gon’ move on past that
Joint strong, pass that
Ooh, girl, bad, bad
Where the, where the cash at?
Don’t forget the hashtag
Pretty, pretty, so saditty
Work it out, muscle memory
Get the money, my ability
Until the end, 2000, infinity
I put it in, now that you’re feelin’ me
Look how I’m killin’ it
Leavin’ there to chill
You ain’t got internet?
Just left the Benedict
I got them benefits
Did it deliberate
Killed you to prove I’m innocent
Hide it ’til we feel it
Then we feel it, ’til we fight it, yeah
Hold it ’til we need it, never leave it
Didn’t want it
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me
Accelerate, c’mon babe
Pick up your speed (Pick up your speed, babe)
Stamina, fill me up
That’s what I need (Oh, yeah)
Another shot, you comin’ home with me
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, woo
Ooh-ooh, yeah, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, oh yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Yeah, yeah
Traduzione
Nascondilo finché lo sentiamo
Poi lo sentiamo, fino a che non lo combattiamo, sì
Tienilo finché non ne abbiamo bisogno, non lasciarlo mai
Non lo volevo
New York, in tutto il mondo (L.A., in tutto il mondo)
Confina la mia città (ragazza, quella è casa mia)
Appena arrivati all’hotel (Hotel, hotel)
Tutti i miei giorni qui con me (Ah, sì)
Abbiamo soldi, potere
Sì, stasera siamo in fiamme
Lo otterrò come lo vogliamo
Perché lo facciamo, su questa vita
Baby, va tutto bene
Baby, va tutto bene
Baby, va bene
Baby, va bene
Brilla dopo, Ya Ya Ya Ya
Non preoccuparti per domani
Io sono con le mie signore, puoi trovarmi lì
Prova a giocare a noi, iniziamo una rivolta qui dentro
Accelera, dai, piccolo
Trova la tua velocità
Energia, riempimi
Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno
Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me
Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club
Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)
Tutte le mie donne (in città, sì)
Vai a prendere la tua Mercedes (skrt skrt skrt skrt)
Non importa quanto tempo prima che arrivi (arrivo)
Non lasciare che ti faccia impazzire
Prendi quel denaro, potere
Sei in fiamme stasera
Puoi prenderlo come lo vuoi
È tutto, vai stasera
Baby, va tutto bene
Baby, va tutto bene
Baby, va bene
Baby, va bene
Brilla dopo, Ya Ya Ya Ya
Non preoccuparti per domani
Io sono con le mie signore, puoi trovarmi lì
Prova a giocare a noi, iniziamo una rivolta qui dentro
Accelera, dai, piccolo
Trova la tua velocità
Energia, riempimi
Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno
Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me
Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club
Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)
Destra sinistra
Mic abbandonato
Controllo microfono, controllo trap
Sex alla guida Nascar
Bloccalo come il Nasdaq
Più di quanto puoi aspettarti
Tutto tranne la gelosia e l’invidia
Ci siamo passati oltre
Joint forte, passare quello
Ooh, ragazza, cattiva, cattiva
Dove, dove sono i soldi?
Non dimenticare l’hashtag
Carina, carina, così triste
Risolvilo, il muscolo della memoria
Prendi i soldi, la mia abilità
Fino alla fine del 2000, infinito
L’ho messo dentro, ora che mi stai toccando
Guarda come lo sto uccidendo
Lasciandolo lì al freddo
Non hai internet?
Ho appena lasciato Benedict
Ho avuto i loro benefici
Ha deliberato
Ti ha ucciso per dimostrare che sono innocente
Accelera, dai, piccolo
Trova la tua velocità
Energia, riempimi
Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno
Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me
Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club
Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, corri
Ooh-ooh, si, ah, si
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, si
Ooh-ooh, oh si
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
Si si