Christina Aguilera torna con “Accelerate”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il ritorno di Christina Aguilera è stato innaugurato con il singolo “Accelerate”. Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che anticipa l’album

Dopo sei anni dall’uscita di “Lotus”, Christina Aguilera torna più grintosa che mai, con il singolo “Accelerate” che apre le porte all’arrivo del nuovo album dal titolo “Liberation”.

La canzone “Accelerate” è stata fatta con la partecipazione dei repper Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz e il loro contributo si sente molto. La canzone ha sonorità molto più hip hop ed r&b, a differenza del pop al quale la Aguilera ci aveva abituati, ma questo non ci dispiace affatto.

Il video ufficiale, diretto da Zoey Grossman, che accompagna l’uscita di “Accelerate” mostra una Christina Aguilera molto provocante e sensuale. Protagoniste assolute le sue labbra, che si dischiudono sensuali tra cascate di latte, miele e glitter. La canzone e il video sono state accolte molto bene dai fan, contenti del ritorno dell’artista sul mercato musicale.

Attendiamo l’uscita dell’album “Liberation” prevista per il 15 giugno.

Accelerate – testo

Hide it ’til we feel it

Then we feel it, ’til we fight it, yeah

Hold it ’til we need it, never leave it

Didn’t want it

New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)

Borders my city (Girl, that’s my home)

Just pulled up to the hotel (Hotel, hotel)

All my day ones here with me (Ah, yeah)

We got moola, power

Yeah, we on fire tonight

Gonna get it how we want it

‘Cause we ’bout it, ’bout that life

Baby, it’s alright

Baby, it’s alright

Baby, it’s OK

Baby, it’s OK

Spark round later, Ya Ya Ya Ya

Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow

I be with my ladies you can find me there

Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here

Accelerate, c’mon babe

Pick up your speed

Stamina, fill me up

That’s what I need

Another shot, you comin’ home with me

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me (Oh, ya ya)

All my boss ladies (In the city, yeah)

Go get your Mercedes ( skrt skrt skrt skrt )

No matter long as you get there (Get there)

Just don’t let it drive you crazy

Get that moola, power

You on fire tonight

You can get it how you want it

That’s it, go tonight

Baby, it’s alright

Baby, it’s alright

Baby, it’s OK

Baby, it’s OK

Spark round later

Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow (Nah, nah, nah, nah)

I be with my ladies you can find me there (Find me)

Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here

Accelerate, c’mon babe

Pick up your speed

Stamina, fill me up

That’s what I need

Another shot, you comin’ home with me (Yeah)

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs (2 Chainz)

What’s wrong with me

Right, left

Mic left

Mic check, trap check

Sex drive Nascar

Crash it like the Nasdaq

More than you can expect

Everything except jealousy and envy

We gon’ move on past that

Joint strong, pass that

Ooh, girl, bad, bad

Where the, where the cash at?

Don’t forget the hashtag

Pretty, pretty, so saditty

Work it out, muscle memory

Get the money, my ability

Until the end, 2000, infinity

I put it in, now that you’re feelin’ me

Look how I’m killin’ it

Leavin’ there to chill

You ain’t got internet?

Just left the Benedict

I got them benefits

Did it deliberate

Killed you to prove I’m innocent

Hide it ’til we feel it

Then we feel it, ’til we fight it, yeah

Hold it ’til we need it, never leave it

Didn’t want it

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me

Accelerate, c’mon babe

Pick up your speed (Pick up your speed, babe)

Stamina, fill me up

That’s what I need (Oh, yeah)

Another shot, you comin’ home with me

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, woo

Ooh-ooh, yeah, ah, yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, yeah

Ooh-ooh, oh yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Yeah, yeah

Traduzione

Nascondilo finché lo sentiamo

Poi lo sentiamo, fino a che non lo combattiamo, sì

Tienilo finché non ne abbiamo bisogno, non lasciarlo mai

Non lo volevo

New York, in tutto il mondo (L.A., in tutto il mondo)

Confina la mia città (ragazza, quella è casa mia)

Appena arrivati ​​all’hotel (Hotel, hotel)

Tutti i miei giorni qui con me (Ah, sì)

Abbiamo soldi, potere

Sì, stasera siamo in fiamme

Lo otterrò come lo vogliamo

Perché lo facciamo, su questa vita

Baby, va tutto bene

Baby, va tutto bene

Baby, va bene

Baby, va bene

Brilla dopo, Ya Ya Ya Ya

Non preoccuparti per domani

Io sono con le mie signore, puoi trovarmi lì

Prova a giocare a noi, iniziamo una rivolta qui dentro

Accelera, dai, piccolo

Trova la tua velocità

Energia, riempimi

Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno

Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me

Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club

Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)

Tutte le mie donne (in città, sì)

Vai a prendere la tua Mercedes (skrt skrt skrt skrt)

Non importa quanto tempo prima che arrivi (arrivo)

Non lasciare che ti faccia impazzire

Prendi quel denaro, potere

Sei in fiamme stasera

Puoi prenderlo come lo vuoi

È tutto, vai stasera

Baby, va tutto bene

Baby, va tutto bene

Baby, va bene

Baby, va bene

Brilla dopo, Ya Ya Ya Ya

Non preoccuparti per domani

Io sono con le mie signore, puoi trovarmi lì

Prova a giocare a noi, iniziamo una rivolta qui dentro

Accelera, dai, piccolo

Trova la tua velocità

Energia, riempimi

Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno

Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me

Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club

Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)

Destra sinistra

Mic abbandonato

Controllo microfono, controllo trap

Sex alla guida Nascar

Bloccalo come il Nasdaq

Più di quanto puoi aspettarti

Tutto tranne la gelosia e l’invidia

Ci siamo passati oltre

Joint forte, passare quello

Ooh, ragazza, cattiva, cattiva

Dove, dove sono i soldi?

Non dimenticare l’hashtag

Carina, carina, così triste

Risolvilo, il muscolo della memoria

Prendi i soldi, la mia abilità

Fino alla fine del 2000, infinito

L’ho messo dentro, ora che mi stai toccando

Guarda come lo sto uccidendo

Lasciandolo lì al freddo

Non hai internet?

Ho appena lasciato Benedict

Ho avuto i loro benefici

Ha deliberato

Ti ha ucciso per dimostrare che sono innocente

Accelera, dai, piccolo

Trova la tua velocità

Energia, riempimi

Quello è ciò di cui ho bisogno

Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me

Fancul0 tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club

Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Oh, ya ya)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, corri

Ooh-ooh, si, ah, si

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, si

Ooh-ooh, oh si

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

Si si