Mariah si preoccupa per noi.

Non so se l’ascoltatore medio comprerà mai questo singolo, ma i fan dell’R&B anni ’90 apprezzeranno moltoWith You di Mariah Carey.

With You sarà il singolo principale del nuovo album in studio di Mariah, che arriverà nei negozi prima della fine del 2018.

With You è stato prodotto da DJ Mustard ed è una stupenda ballata R&B.

Questa nuova canzone di Mimi è piena di voci R&B bellissime e i testi parlano di una coppia che dubita della sua relazione. Nonostante questo i due si amano comunque e sapranno affrontare le difficoltà… anche se i battibecchi non mancano.

Diciamo grazie a Dj Mustard ed a Mariah per aver creato questo bel brano nostalgico. Delle volte le sonorità vecchio stile fanno sempre bene.

Testo di With You di Mariah Carey

Uh huh

Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh

With you

With you, you, you

With you, you, you

With you, you, you

Mustard on that beat, ho

It was all so overwhelming

She was like “I don’t know, don’t tell me”

He had eyes that said “girl, I’ll save you”

She had doubts, like they might not make it

So both held tight to face it

They wrote vows, she was bound to take him

She was full of such trepidation

There in front of the whole damn nation

It was war, can’t predict the comin’ storm

Promise that you’ll keep me warm

I don’t wanna play this role

He said “yo, I’ve been lovin’ you so long

Ever since that Bone Thugs song

You ain’t gotta break down, you’re too strong”

Ooh, shots of Remy

Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’

Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true

Yeah, damn I fucks with you

And we all make mistakes sometimes

But we muddle through

I don’t know what I’m supposed to do (boy)

Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true

With you, you, you

With you, you, you

With you, you, you

Baby, I’m in love, it’s true

Waves were breakin’ on the shore

As we were sneakin’ through that door

Had to leave by half past 4

Still I yearned to touch you more and more

It was war, can’t predict the comin’ storm

Promise that you’ll keep me warm

I don’t wanna play this role

He said “yo, I’ve been lovin’ you so long

Ever since that Bone Thugs song

You ain’t gotta break down, you’re too strong”

Ooh, shots of Remy

Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’

Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true

Yeah, damn I fucks with you

And we all make mistakes sometimes

But we muddle through

I don’t know what I’m supposed to do boy

Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true

And ooh, shots of Remy

Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’

Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true

Yeah, damn I fucks with you

And we all make mistakes sometimes

But we muddle through

I don’t know what I’m supposed to do boy

Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true

With you, you, you (with you, with you, with you)

With you, you, you (oh yeah)

With you, you, you (oh yeah)

Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true