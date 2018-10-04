Mariah si preoccupa per noi.
Non so se l’ascoltatore medio comprerà mai questo singolo, ma i fan dell’R&B anni ’90 apprezzeranno moltoWith You di Mariah Carey.
With You sarà il singolo principale del nuovo album in studio di Mariah, che arriverà nei negozi prima della fine del 2018.
With You è stato prodotto da DJ Mustard ed è una stupenda ballata R&B.
Questa nuova canzone di Mimi è piena di voci R&B bellissime e i testi parlano di una coppia che dubita della sua relazione. Nonostante questo i due si amano comunque e sapranno affrontare le difficoltà… anche se i battibecchi non mancano.
Diciamo grazie a Dj Mustard ed a Mariah per aver creato questo bel brano nostalgico. Delle volte le sonorità vecchio stile fanno sempre bene.
Testo di With You di Mariah Carey
Uh huh
Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh
With you
With you, you, you
With you, you, you
With you, you, you
Mustard on that beat, ho
It was all so overwhelming
She was like “I don’t know, don’t tell me”
He had eyes that said “girl, I’ll save you”
She had doubts, like they might not make it
So both held tight to face it
They wrote vows, she was bound to take him
She was full of such trepidation
There in front of the whole damn nation
It was war, can’t predict the comin’ storm
Promise that you’ll keep me warm
I don’t wanna play this role
He said “yo, I’ve been lovin’ you so long
Ever since that Bone Thugs song
You ain’t gotta break down, you’re too strong”
Ooh, shots of Remy
Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’
Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true
Yeah, damn I fucks with you
And we all make mistakes sometimes
But we muddle through
I don’t know what I’m supposed to do (boy)
Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true
With you, you, you
With you, you, you
With you, you, you
Baby, I’m in love, it’s true
Waves were breakin’ on the shore
As we were sneakin’ through that door
Had to leave by half past 4
Still I yearned to touch you more and more
It was war, can’t predict the comin’ storm
Promise that you’ll keep me warm
I don’t wanna play this role
He said “yo, I’ve been lovin’ you so long
Ever since that Bone Thugs song
You ain’t gotta break down, you’re too strong”
Ooh, shots of Remy
Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’
Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true
Yeah, damn I fucks with you
And we all make mistakes sometimes
But we muddle through
I don’t know what I’m supposed to do boy
Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true
And ooh, shots of Remy
Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’
Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true
Yeah, damn I fucks with you
And we all make mistakes sometimes
But we muddle through
I don’t know what I’m supposed to do boy
Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true
With you, you, you (with you, with you, with you)
With you, you, you (oh yeah)
With you, you, you (oh yeah)
Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true
