Ancora uno!
Se pensavate che l’era di “Blue Lips” fosse già volta al termine, non avevate fatto i conti con Tove Lo.
La cantante svedese ha voluto pubblicare un ultimo singolo estratto dal suo terzo album, uscito nel lontano 2017.
Ecco perché tutti pensavano di non rivedere altre canzoni estratte dall’album. Il disco è uscito quasi un anno e mezzo fa e solitamente non ci si concentra su un unico progetto per così tanto tempo.
Poco male. Oggi Tove Lo ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale di “Cycles” su youtube.
Trovi questo video musicale molto familiare? Il motivo è uno solo: è stato girato durante le riprese del cortometraggio Blue Lips. Se clicchi sul link e vai a guardare il cortometraggio noterai la bella Tove Lo nello stesso night club di Cycles.
Nella clip Tove gira sempre su stessa sfoggiando il suo bel volto scandinavo. E gira tutta la stanza mentre si danza, danza!
Testo di Cycles di Tove Lo
What’s your name?
I can tell you a story before we get into the game
We fall head over heels overnight
See my face in your future
I’m in your future, in your nights, mmm
We’re intense
In a loop on a 24/7, don’t want it to end
But reality’s waitin’, they say better come up for air soon
Yeah, come up for air soon
Make a change, mmm
Fallin’ again, and don’t understand
Never my plan, nah
I’m in a cycle
Yeah, I admit it
How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
I’m in a cycle
Don’t make me hate you
Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
You’re afraid (yeah)
The way I love you now and my love in the past are the same
And the things that I say are exactly what I used to tell them
And that really hurts me, but I know, mmm
Fallin’ again, and don’t understand
Never my plan, no
I’m in a cycle
Yeah, I admit it
How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
I’m in a cycle
Don’t make me hate you
Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
It’s so romantic in a way
Why don’t you catch me when I sway?
Cause when my heart falls out of place
I know (oh, oh, oh)
I’m in a cycle
Yeah, I admit it
How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
I’m in a cycle
Don’t make me hate you
Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you
I’m in a cycle
Swear this is different
Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’
