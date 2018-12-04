Ancora uno!

Se pensavate che l’era di “Blue Lips” fosse già volta al termine, non avevate fatto i conti con Tove Lo.

La cantante svedese ha voluto pubblicare un ultimo singolo estratto dal suo terzo album, uscito nel lontano 2017.

Ecco perché tutti pensavano di non rivedere altre canzoni estratte dall’album. Il disco è uscito quasi un anno e mezzo fa e solitamente non ci si concentra su un unico progetto per così tanto tempo.

Poco male. Oggi Tove Lo ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale di “Cycles” su youtube.

Trovi questo video musicale molto familiare? Il motivo è uno solo: è stato girato durante le riprese del cortometraggio Blue Lips. Se clicchi sul link e vai a guardare il cortometraggio noterai la bella Tove Lo nello stesso night club di Cycles.

Nella clip Tove gira sempre su stessa sfoggiando il suo bel volto scandinavo. E gira tutta la stanza mentre si danza, danza!

Testo di Cycles di Tove Lo

What’s your name?

I can tell you a story before we get into the game

We fall head over heels overnight

See my face in your future

I’m in your future, in your nights, mmm

We’re intense

In a loop on a 24/7, don’t want it to end

But reality’s waitin’, they say better come up for air soon

Yeah, come up for air soon

Make a change, mmm

Fallin’ again, and don’t understand

Never my plan, nah

I’m in a cycle

Yeah, I admit it

How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’

I’m in a cycle

Don’t make me hate you

Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’

You’re afraid (yeah)

The way I love you now and my love in the past are the same

And the things that I say are exactly what I used to tell them

And that really hurts me, but I know, mmm

Fallin’ again, and don’t understand

Never my plan, no

I’m in a cycle

Yeah, I admit it

How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’

I’m in a cycle

Don’t make me hate you

Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’

It’s so romantic in a way

Why don’t you catch me when I sway?

Cause when my heart falls out of place

I know (oh, oh, oh)

I’m in a cycle

Yeah, I admit it

How can I change it when I don’t know when I’m in it?

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’

I’m in a cycle

Don’t make me hate you

Just ‘cause I talk about the things I’ve done before you

I’m in a cycle

Swear this is different

Don’t wanna end it, if you leave then I keep spinnin’