Il 4 gennaio 2019 è uscito “Undecided“, il nuovo singolo del cantautore, ballerino e rapper Chris Brown. Il brano tratta un testo d’amore dove Breezy, in forte contrasto con sè stesso, è molto indeciso riguardo al rapporto che ha con una ragazza che sta frequentando e che vorrebbe sposarlo.

Chris Brown sa che sposare la ragazza è un grandissimo errore, poichè quello che sta cercando in questo momento è soltanto sesso. Il cantautore e rapper, infatti, ha molta affinità sessuale con la ragazza, ma non si sente ancora legato a lei sentimentalmente.

Con questo testo Brown va a riavvicinarsi nuovamente alle sue radici R&B.

Il brano “Undecided” campiona il singolo “I Love Your Smile“, brano diventato molto famoso della cantante statunitense Shanice. “I Love Your Smile” è stato pubblicato il 22 ottobre 1991, come primo estratto del secondo album diShanice, dal titolo “Inner Child” e amato e ascoltato ancora tutt’oggi. Nel brano Chris Brown riesce a mostrare anche le sue abilità straordinarie di ballerino.

Il singolo “Undecided” esce dopo un anno molto complicato per Chris Brown. Il 2018 del cantautore è stato caratterizzato dal tour dell’album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” e soprattutto dall’accusa di aggressione aggravata. Il 5 luglio 2018 infatti, Chris Brown è stato arrestato dopo un concerto in Florida con un’accusa relativa a un’aggressione aggravata.

Chris Brown è stato portato nella prigione di Palm Beach e successivamente rilasciato dopo aver pagato una cauzione di 2000 dollari. Non è la prima volta che il cantautore si mette nei guai con la giustizia. Nel 2009 è stato condannato per aver messo le mani addosso all’ex fidanzata Rhianna; mentre a partire dal 2016, il cantautore non può entrare in Australia, Nuova Zelanda e Regno Unito, a causa della sua fedina penale.

Testo Undecided di Chris Brown

[Verse 1]

No, I don’t say it often

And I probably should’ve told you I hurt this bad, I know

And I probably shouldn’t want this so bad

It’s weighing, weighing on me

Don’t wanna wake up in the mornin’

Cannot undo what we did in this bed

And I can’t get you out, so I gotta go

No, I’m not ready for, you want me all alone

[Chorus1]

But I’m undecided, excited, ignited

And I don’t wanna feel the way I do, but I like it

Look at all these sparks flying

But I’m still indecisive

And she want me to wife it

But I’m undecided

[Verse 2]

I know I shouldn’t be doing this, but here we go again

Girl, you know that pussy is my weakness (Weakness, weakness, weakness)

Girl, you got me addicted when you switching positions

You tell me, “Shut up”

And you know I listen, I hate it

Wish I never did it

I can’t keep sinning and pretending (Ooh, oh-oh-oh)

[Pre-Chorus2]

I’m taking off your clothes

We getting sexual

Hit it so good, think I’ll propose

I don’t know but

[Chorus1]

I’m undecided, excited (Ooh yeah), ignited (Ooh yeah)

And I don’t wanna feel the way I do, but I like it

Look at all these sparks flying (All these, all these)

But I’m still indecisive (‘Cause you want me)

And she want me to wife it

But I’m undecided

[Bridge4]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Oh, no, I’m undecided

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do, yeah

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do, I said I just don’t know

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Ayy, ‘cause I’m undecided

No, no, baby

I’m afraid of your love

Oh, ooh, you got me, baby

‘Cause I can’t get enough, ooh

[Chorus1]

But I’m undecided, excited (Ooh yeah), ignited (Ooh yeah)

And I don’t wanna feel the way I do, but I like it

Look at all these sparks flying

But I’m still indecisive

And she want me to wife it

But I’m undecided

[Outro6]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

No, no, oh, no, and I want it (I’m undecided)

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do, ayy

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do, no, no, no, no

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Ooh, but I’m undecided