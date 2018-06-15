Martin Garrix e Khalid insieme per “Ocean”: traduzione, testo & video

Valentina Addesso 15 giugno 2018
Martin Garrix torna con una nuova canzone dal titolo “Ocean” insieme a Khalid. Guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione

Ocean” del DJ olandese Martin Garrix, disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali, ci regala atmosfere rilassate e grande amore. In collaborazione con Khalid, Garrix ha infatti dato forma ad un testo che parla d’amore e come nulla al mondo possa tenerlo lontano dalla donna del cuore.

Il video ufficiale è in completa armonia con il testo, sebbene molto scuro, ma è un’oscurità che fa pensare alle emozioni più profonde e nascoste. Una bella canzone che, con il giusto remix, potrebbe anche diventare una hit dal sapore più estivo. Per il momento siamo contenti così.

“Ocean” di Martin Garrix ft Khalid – Testo

Tell me what you’re crying for
Oh my God, taste so rough
If you’re so in, take in love
We’ll come for you for sure

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don’t matter where you are, I’ll run to your front door
You’re my echoes and if it been no actions
You know my heart’s never gon’ to move
And in the dark times you don’t have to question
If I’m around where were you

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart

Loves, between our love
Loves, between our love

Shadows play on out of range
I’ll lose myself, I do
But I’ve find my way to love insanes
I’ll crash right into you

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don’t matter where were we are, you’re still the one I choose
You’re my echoes and if it been no actions
You know my heart’s never gon’ to move
And in the dark times you don’t have to question
If I’m around where were you

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up (run it up)
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave (in a wave)
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart

Loves, between our love
Loves, between our love

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up (run it up)
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart

Traduzione

Dimmi per cosa stai piangendo
Oh mio Dio, ha un sapore così aspro
Se sei così, innamora
Verremo sicuramente da te

Se siamo presi da un’ondata, ti porterò via
Non importa dove ti trovi, corro alla tua porta di casa
Sei i miei echi in diverse direzioni
Sai che il mio cuore non si muoverà mai
E nei tempi bui non devi metterti in discussione
Se sono nei paraggi dov’eri

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati
Potresti costruire un muro, lo dirigerò, su, su
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se siamo presi in un’onda
Piccola, faremo un modo
Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati

Ama, tra il nostro amore
Ama, tra il nostro amore

Le ombre giocano fuori dal raggio d’azione
Mi perderò, lo faccio
Ma ho trovato il modo di amare gli insani
Mi schianto dritto contro di te

Se siamo presi da un’ondata, ti porterò via
Non importa dove eravamo, sei ancora quello che ho scelto
Sei i miei echi in diverse direzioni
Sai che il mio cuore non si muoverà mai
E nei tempi bui non devi metterti in discussione
Se sono nei paraggi dov’eri

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati
Potresti costruire un muro, lo eseguirò su, su, su (eseguilo)
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se siamo presi in un’onda (in un’onda)
Piccola, faremo un modo
Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati

Ama, tra il nostro amore
Ama, tra il nostro amore

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati
Potresti costruire un muro, lo eseguirò su, su, su (eseguilo)
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se siamo presi in un’onda
Piccola, faremo un modo
Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci manterrà separati

Valentina Addesso

Scrivere è per me un bisogno primario, come leggere, viaggiare e circondarmi di gatti.

