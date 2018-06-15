Martin Garrix e Khalid insieme per “Ocean”: traduzione, testo & video

Martin Garrix torna con una nuova canzone dal titolo “Ocean” insieme a Khalid. Guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione

“Ocean” del DJ olandese Martin Garrix, disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali, ci regala atmosfere rilassate e grande amore. In collaborazione con Khalid, Garrix ha infatti dato forma ad un testo che parla d’amore e come nulla al mondo possa tenerlo lontano dalla donna del cuore.

Il video ufficiale è in completa armonia con il testo, sebbene molto scuro, ma è un’oscurità che fa pensare alle emozioni più profonde e nascoste. Una bella canzone che, con il giusto remix, potrebbe anche diventare una hit dal sapore più estivo. Per il momento siamo contenti così.

“Ocean” di Martin Garrix ft Khalid – Testo

Tell me what you’re crying for

Oh my God, taste so rough

If you’re so in, take in love

We’ll come for you for sure

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don’t matter where you are, I’ll run to your front door

You’re my echoes and if it been no actions

You know my heart’s never gon’ to move

And in the dark times you don’t have to question

If I’m around where were you

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

Loves, between our love

Loves, between our love

Shadows play on out of range

I’ll lose myself, I do

But I’ve find my way to love insanes

I’ll crash right into you

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don’t matter where were we are, you’re still the one I choose

You’re my echoes and if it been no actions

You know my heart’s never gon’ to move

And in the dark times you don’t have to question

If I’m around where were you

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up (run it up)

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave (in a wave)

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

Loves, between our love

Loves, between our love

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up (run it up)

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

Traduzione

Dimmi per cosa stai piangendo

Oh mio Dio, ha un sapore così aspro

Se sei così, innamora

Verremo sicuramente da te

Se siamo presi da un’ondata, ti porterò via

Non importa dove ti trovi, corro alla tua porta di casa

Sei i miei echi in diverse direzioni

Sai che il mio cuore non si muoverà mai

E nei tempi bui non devi metterti in discussione

Se sono nei paraggi dov’eri

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati

Potresti costruire un muro, lo dirigerò, su, su

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se siamo presi in un’onda

Piccola, faremo un modo

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati

Ama, tra il nostro amore

Ama, tra il nostro amore

Le ombre giocano fuori dal raggio d’azione

Mi perderò, lo faccio

Ma ho trovato il modo di amare gli insani

Mi schianto dritto contro di te

Se siamo presi da un’ondata, ti porterò via

Non importa dove eravamo, sei ancora quello che ho scelto

Sei i miei echi in diverse direzioni

Sai che il mio cuore non si muoverà mai

E nei tempi bui non devi metterti in discussione

Se sono nei paraggi dov’eri

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati

Potresti costruire un muro, lo eseguirò su, su, su (eseguilo)

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se siamo presi in un’onda (in un’onda)

Piccola, faremo un modo

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati

Ama, tra il nostro amore

Ama, tra il nostro amore

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati

Potresti costruire un muro, lo eseguirò su, su, su (eseguilo)

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se siamo presi in un’onda

Piccola, faremo un modo

Potresti mettere un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci manterrà separati