I The Killers attaccano Trump.

Ieri i The Killers hanno svelato qualcosa di “nuovo”… ovviamente parliamo di musica.

La nuova canzone si intitola “Land of the Free“. È una traccia riflessiva, potente e straziante. Non abbiamo dubbi sul fatto che diventerà l’inno politico del 2019. I testi sono davvero azzeccati.

I The Killers non deludono mai le aspettative e anche questa canzone “di protesta” non fa eccezione.

Donald Trump dove sei? Probabilmente si è nascosto da qualche parte perché “Land of the Free” deve averlo tramortito.

Cosa ha dato origine a questa nuova canzone? Brandon Flowers ha pubblicato la seguente dichiarazione sui social media. Leggetela per capire al meglio i fatti.

Che ne dite delle parole di Brandon? Qui sotto abbiamo pubblicato il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di The Land of the Free dei The Killers

Can’t wipe the wind-blown smile from across my face

It’s just the old man in me

Washing his truck at the Sinclair station

In the land of the free (Ooh)

His mother, Adeline’s family, came on a ship

Cut coal and planted a seed

Down in them drift mines of Pennsylvania

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

(I’m standing crying)

When I go out in my car, I don’t think twice

But if you’re the wrong color skin (I’m standing, crying)

You grow up looking over both your shoulders

In the land of the free

And we got more people locked up than the rest of the world

Right here in red, white and blue (I’m standing, crying)

Incarceration’s become big business

It’s harvest time out on the avenue

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

Move on there’s nothing to see

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

I’m standing crying (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

I’m standing crying (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

So how many daughters, tell me, how many sons

Do we have to have to put in the ground

Before we just break down and face it:

We got a problem with guns? (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

In the land of the free

Down at the border, they’re gonna put up a wall

Concrete and Rebar Steel beams (I’m standing crying)

High enough to keep all those filthy hands off

Of our hopes and our dreams (I’m standing crying)

People who just want the same things we do

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

Land of the free, land of the free

In the land of the free (I’m standing crying)