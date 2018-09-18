10 minuti insieme a Lana Del Rey.

Lana aveva molta voglia di cantare ultimamente… vero?

La cantante ha pubblicato oggi – 18 settembre 2018 – la sua nuova canzone dal titolo Venice Bitch.

Questa è la seconda canzone estratta dal suo nuovo album in studio dopo “Mariners Apartment Complex“, pubblicata alcuni giorni fa.

Ah, sentite un po’, oggi, in un’intervista con Zane Lowe, Lana ha rivelato che il suo prossimo LP si intitolerà “Norman Fucking Rockwell” e verrà rilasciato “all’inizio del prossimo anno“.

Tra l’altro sempre nello show Beats 1 ha fatto debuttare Venice Bitch. Zane Lowe sarà stato corretto di questo trattamento speciale.

Poche parole per descrivere Venice Bitch? È una canzone soft di 10 minuti.

Lana ha voluto ragguagliarci in merito ad essa:

Lana l’ha descritta come una “canzone a due facce”. Del Rey ha condiviso l’esperienza di suonare per i suoi manager:

“L’ho suonata per i miei manager e subito ho pensato che fosse il singolo giusto da rilasciare in questo momento, i 10 minuti sono venuti molto spontanei. Avrei potuto fare una canzone pop normale di 3 minuti, ma alcune persone vogliono solo farsi un giro e godere per 10 minuti attraverso un sound elettronico.”

Lana ha caricato anche un video musicale ufficiale per il brano Venice Bitch su YouTube. Il video musicale è fondamentalmente un giro in macchina molto lungo e rispecchia proprio la sensazione che Lana Del Rey ha descritto nella dichiarazione di qui sopra.

Testo di Venice Bitch di Lana Del Rey

Fear fun, fear love

Fresh out of fucks, forever

Tryin’ to be stronger for you

Ice cream, ice queen

I dream in jeans and leather

Life’s dream, I’m sweet for you

Oh god, miss you on my lips

It’s me, your little Venice bitch

On the stoop with the neighborhood kids

Callin’ out, bang bang, kiss kiss

You’re in the yard, I light the fire

And as the summer fades away

Nothing gold can stay

You write, I tour, we make it work

You’re beautiful and I’m insane

We’re American-made

Give me hallmark

One dream, one life, one lover

Make me happy and blue

No [help?] under our covers

It’s just me and you

Oh god, miss you on my lips

It’s me, your little Venice bitch

On the stoop with the neighborhood kids

Callin’ out, bang bang, kiss, kiss

You’re in the yard, I light the fire

And as the summer fades away

Nothing gold can stay

You write, I tour, we make it work

You’re beautiful and I’m insane

We’re American-made

Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah

(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)

Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah

(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)

Oh god, want you on my lips (I do, I do)

It’s me, your little Venice bitch

On the stoop with the neighborhood kids

Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss, kiss

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss

Yeah, yeah, yeah

(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)

Yeah

Young baby is back in town now

You should come, come over

We’ll be hanging around now

You should come, come over

Oh god, I love him on my lips

It’s me, your little Venice bitch

Touch me with your fingertips

It’s me, your little Venice bitch

B-back in the garden

We’re getting high now, because we’re older

Me and myself, I like diamonds

My baby [?]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, whatever

Everything, whatever

Oh, oh, oh, oh, whatever

Everything, whatever

[Guitar solo]

Back in the garden

We’re getting high now, because we’re older

Me and myself, I like diamonds

My baby [?]

[?], honey

[?], honey

[?], honey

[?], honey

[?], honey

[?], honey

Over and over, honey

Over and over, honey

Over and over, honey

Over and over, honey

Over and over

[Guitar solo]

If you weren’t mine, I’d be

Jealous of your love

If you weren’t mine, I’d be

Jealous of your love

If you weren’t mine, I’d be

Jealous of your love

If you weren’t mine, I’d be

Jealous of your love

If you weren’t mine, I’d be

Jealous of your love

Traduzione di Venice Bitch di Lana Del Rey

In aggiornamento…