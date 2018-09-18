10 minuti insieme a Lana Del Rey.
Lana aveva molta voglia di cantare ultimamente… vero?
La cantante ha pubblicato oggi – 18 settembre 2018 – la sua nuova canzone dal titolo Venice Bitch.
Questa è la seconda canzone estratta dal suo nuovo album in studio dopo “Mariners Apartment Complex“, pubblicata alcuni giorni fa.
Ah, sentite un po’, oggi, in un’intervista con Zane Lowe, Lana ha rivelato che il suo prossimo LP si intitolerà “Norman Fucking Rockwell” e verrà rilasciato “all’inizio del prossimo anno“.
Tra l’altro sempre nello show Beats 1 ha fatto debuttare Venice Bitch. Zane Lowe sarà stato corretto di questo trattamento speciale.
Poche parole per descrivere Venice Bitch? È una canzone soft di 10 minuti.
Lana ha voluto ragguagliarci in merito ad essa:
Lana l’ha descritta come una “canzone a due facce”. Del Rey ha condiviso l’esperienza di suonare per i suoi manager:
“L’ho suonata per i miei manager e subito ho pensato che fosse il singolo giusto da rilasciare in questo momento, i 10 minuti sono venuti molto spontanei. Avrei potuto fare una canzone pop normale di 3 minuti, ma alcune persone vogliono solo farsi un giro e godere per 10 minuti attraverso un sound elettronico.”
Lana ha caricato anche un video musicale ufficiale per il brano Venice Bitch su YouTube. Il video musicale è fondamentalmente un giro in macchina molto lungo e rispecchia proprio la sensazione che Lana Del Rey ha descritto nella dichiarazione di qui sopra.
Testo di Venice Bitch di Lana Del Rey
Fear fun, fear love
Fresh out of fucks, forever
Tryin’ to be stronger for you
Ice cream, ice queen
I dream in jeans and leather
Life’s dream, I’m sweet for you
Oh god, miss you on my lips
It’s me, your little Venice bitch
On the stoop with the neighborhood kids
Callin’ out, bang bang, kiss kiss
You’re in the yard, I light the fire
And as the summer fades away
Nothing gold can stay
You write, I tour, we make it work
You’re beautiful and I’m insane
We’re American-made
Give me hallmark
One dream, one life, one lover
Make me happy and blue
No [help?] under our covers
It’s just me and you
Oh god, miss you on my lips
It’s me, your little Venice bitch
On the stoop with the neighborhood kids
Callin’ out, bang bang, kiss, kiss
You’re in the yard, I light the fire
And as the summer fades away
Nothing gold can stay
You write, I tour, we make it work
You’re beautiful and I’m insane
We’re American-made
Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)
Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)
Oh god, want you on my lips (I do, I do)
It’s me, your little Venice bitch
On the stoop with the neighborhood kids
Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss, kiss
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss
Yeah, yeah, yeah
(Signin’ off, bang bang, kiss kiss)
Yeah
Young baby is back in town now
You should come, come over
We’ll be hanging around now
You should come, come over
Oh god, I love him on my lips
It’s me, your little Venice bitch
Touch me with your fingertips
It’s me, your little Venice bitch
B-back in the garden
We’re getting high now, because we’re older
Me and myself, I like diamonds
My baby [?]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, whatever
Everything, whatever
Oh, oh, oh, oh, whatever
Everything, whatever
[Guitar solo]
Back in the garden
We’re getting high now, because we’re older
Me and myself, I like diamonds
My baby [?]
[?], honey
[?], honey
[?], honey
[?], honey
[?], honey
[?], honey
Over and over, honey
Over and over, honey
Over and over, honey
Over and over, honey
Over and over
[Guitar solo]
If you weren’t mine, I’d be
Jealous of your love
If you weren’t mine, I’d be
Jealous of your love
If you weren’t mine, I’d be
Jealous of your love
If you weren’t mine, I’d be
Jealous of your love
If you weren’t mine, I’d be
Jealous of your love
Traduzione di Venice Bitch di Lana Del Rey
In aggiornamento…
