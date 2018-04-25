Testo per Django Jane di Janelle Monáe

Testo Django Jane

This is my palace, champagne in my chalice

I got it all covered like a wedding band

Wonderland, so my alias is Alice

We gon’ start a motherf*ckin’ n*gger riot

Or we gon’ have to put ‘em on a n*gger diet

Look at that, I guarantee I got ‘em quiet

Look at that, I guarantee they all inspired

A-town, made it out there

Straight out of Kansas city, yeah we made it out there

Celebrated, graduated

Made it pass/fail

Sassy, classy, Kool-Aid with the kale

Momma was a G, she was cleaning hotels

Poppa was a driver, I was working retail

Kept us in the back of the store

We ain’t hidden no more, Moonlit nigga, lit nigga

Already got a Oscar for the cause

Running down Grammys with the family

Prolly give a Tony to the homies

Prolly get a Emmy dedicated to the

Highly-melanated, ArchAndroid orchestrated

Yeah, we highly melanated, ArchAndroid orchestrated

Yeah, Jam-inati still jammin’

Box office numbers, and they doin’ outstanding

Running outta space in my damn bandwagon

Remember when they used to say I look too manish

Black girl magic, y’all can’t stand it

Y’all can’t ban it, made out like a bandit

They been trying hard just to make us all vanish

I suggest they put a flag on a whole nother planet

Jane Bond, never Jane Doe

And I Django, never Sambo

Black and White, Yeah that’s always been my camo

It’s looking like y’all gon’ need some more ammo

I cut em off, I cut em off, I cut em off like Van Gogh

Now, damn right for the angle

I got away with murder, no Scandal

Cue the violins and the Viola’s

We gave you life, we gave you birth

We gave you God, we gave you Earth

Within the future, don’t make it worse

You want the world? Well, what’s it worth?

Emoticons, Decepticons, and Autobots

Who twist the plot?

Who shot the sheriff, then fled to Paris

In the darkest hour, spoke truth to power?

Made a fandroid outta yo girlfriend

Let’s get caught downtown in a whirlwind

And paint the city pink, paint the city pink

And tuck the pearls in, just in case the world end

And nigga, down dawg

Nigga move back, take a seat, you were not involved

And hit the mute button

Let the vagina have a monologue

Mansplaining, I fold em like origami

What’s a wave, baby? This a tsunami

For the culture, I kamikaze

I put my life on a life line

If she the G.O.A.T. now, would anybody doubt it?

If she the G.O.A.T. now, would anybody doubt it?

Do anybody got it? Do anybody got it?

I say anybody got it?