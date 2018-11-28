Una collaborazione electro.
Jax Jones è sempre un nome noto tra gli ambienti discografici inglesi ed è per questo motivo che siamo tutti contenti quando decide di pubblicare una canzone elettronica.
Il dj britannico ha rilasciato nella giornata di oggi un nuovo singolo intitolato “Play” con gli Years & Yearsma c’è una stranezza: la band è stata menzionata nel suo insieme qui su Play ma l’unico membro che partecipa effettivamente alla collaborazione è il vocalist Olly Alexander.
Poco male, Play è una bella canzone electro/house anche così ed Olly mostra quanto è bravo con il microfono.
Ci sono grandi aspettative per il video musicale di Play. Olly saprà fare un ottimo lavoro… ne sono sicuro. Nel mentre leggiamo il testo ufficiale del brano.
Testo di Play di Jax Jones e gli Years & Years
How long ‘til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through
(What you, what you gon’ do?)
I used to be so ready to run
My philosophy don’t let nobody come too close
To handle my love
Don’t let it show
I want it to be you, ooh
Diving in to my ocean
A brand new emotion come true, ooh
Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go
How long ‘til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
Another chance to make it alright
No circumstance could ever break this
This lure you have forever on me
On me, on us
I want it to be you, ooh
Diving in to my ocean
A brand new emotion come true, ooh
Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go
How long ‘til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
‘Til the night is through
And you play me the song
‘Til the night is through
And you play me the song (that will make me belong)
How long ‘til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
