Una collaborazione electro.

Jax Jones è sempre un nome noto tra gli ambienti discografici inglesi ed è per questo motivo che siamo tutti contenti quando decide di pubblicare una canzone elettronica.

Il dj britannico ha rilasciato nella giornata di oggi un nuovo singolo intitolato “Play” con gli Years & Yearsma c’è una stranezza: la band è stata menzionata nel suo insieme qui su Play ma l’unico membro che partecipa effettivamente alla collaborazione è il vocalist Olly Alexander.

Poco male, Play è una bella canzone electro/house anche così ed Olly mostra quanto è bravo con il microfono.

Ci sono grandi aspettative per il video musicale di Play. Olly saprà fare un ottimo lavoro… ne sono sicuro. Nel mentre leggiamo il testo ufficiale del brano.

Testo di Play di Jax Jones e gli Years & Years

How long ‘til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through

(What you, what you gon’ do?)

I used to be so ready to run

My philosophy don’t let nobody come too close

To handle my love

Don’t let it show

I want it to be you, ooh

Diving in to my ocean

A brand new emotion come true, ooh

Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go

How long ‘til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make

Another chance to make it alright

No circumstance could ever break this

This lure you have forever on me

On me, on us

I want it to be you, ooh

Diving in to my ocean

A brand new emotion come true, ooh

Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go

How long ‘til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make

‘Til the night is through

And you play me the song

‘Til the night is through

And you play me the song (that will make me belong)

How long ‘til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ‘til the night is through (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make