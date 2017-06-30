Pubblicata “Chinatown” di Liam Gallagher (canzone & testo)

Pubblicato il nuovo singolo “Chinatown” di Liam Gallagher.
Liam Gallagher, ex membro degli Oasis, ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo “Chinatown”, incluso nel suo album “As You Were”. Molto più delicata rispetto a “Wall of Glass”, primo singolo estratto, “Chinatown” è disponibile su Spotify.
L’album “As You Were” includerà quattro tracce, come “Wall of Glass”, prodotte da Greg Austin, collaboratore di Adele. Il restante album è stato prodotto da Dan Grech-Marguerat, che precedentemente aveva lavorato con i Radiohead, Mumford and Sons e Circa Waves. Verrà rilasciato in versione cd standard, edizione deluxe sul digitale, vinile e un’edizione limitata sempre in vinile.
“As You Were” verrà pubblicato il 6 Ottobre, prima dell’uscita dell’album del fratello Noel Gallagher. Si prevede già una futura battaglia di classifica per i due ex Oasis.
Qui sotto vi lasciamo l’anteprima di “Chinatown”, brano disponibile su Spotify, e il testo.
TESTO
Well the cops are taking over
While everyone’s in yoga
‘Cause happiness is still a warm gun
What’s it to be free man?
What’s a European?
Me I just believe in the sun
Take me down through the streets of China Town
Show me that you know some places
God told me live a life of luxury
All our lives we’ve both been waiting
Tell of funny doses, eliminate neurosis
And some say it’s the cause of it all
Concentrate on winning, forget about beginning
Forget about the middle and then
Take me down through the streets of China Town
Show me that you know some places
God told me live a life of luxury
All our lives we’ve both been waiting
Take me down through the streets of China Town
Show me that you know some places
God told me live a life of luxury
All our lives we’ve both been waiting