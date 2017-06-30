Pubblicata “Chinatown” di Liam Gallagher (canzone & testo)

Liam Gallagher, ex membro degli Oasis, ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo “Chinatown”, incluso nel suo album “As You Were”. Molto più delicata rispetto a “Wall of Glass”, primo singolo estratto, “Chinatown” è disponibile su Spotify.

L’album “As You Were” includerà quattro tracce, come “Wall of Glass”, prodotte da Greg Austin, collaboratore di Adele. Il restante album è stato prodotto da Dan Grech-Marguerat, che precedentemente aveva lavorato con i Radiohead, Mumford and Sons e Circa Waves. Verrà rilasciato in versione cd standard, edizione deluxe sul digitale, vinile e un’edizione limitata sempre in vinile.

“As You Were” verrà pubblicato il 6 Ottobre, prima dell’uscita dell’album del fratello Noel Gallagher. Si prevede già una futura battaglia di classifica per i due ex Oasis.

Qui sotto vi lasciamo l’anteprima di “Chinatown”, brano disponibile su Spotify, e il testo.

TESTO

Well the cops are taking over

While everyone’s in yoga

‘Cause happiness is still a warm gun

What’s it to be free man?

What’s a European?

Me I just believe in the sun

Take me down through the streets of China Town

Show me that you know some places

God told me live a life of luxury

All our lives we’ve both been waiting

Tell of funny doses, eliminate neurosis

And some say it’s the cause of it all

Concentrate on winning, forget about beginning

Forget about the middle and then

Take me down through the streets of China Town

Show me that you know some places

God told me live a life of luxury

All our lives we’ve both been waiting

Take me down through the streets of China Town

Show me that you know some places

God told me live a life of luxury

All our lives we’ve both been waiting