Nicki Minaj presenta “Rich Sex” il nuovo singolo ft Lil Wayne (Testo & audio)

Un nuovo singolo a sorpresa per Nicki Minaj che, in collaborazione con Lil Wayne, presenta la canzone “Rich Sex”. Leggi qui il testo

Nicki Minaj ha rilasciato una nuova canzone dal titolo “Rich Sex“, in collaborazione con Lil Wayne, da oggi 11 giugno disponibile su tutt le piattaforme digitali. È stata una pubblicazione a sorpresa avvenuta dopo l’annuncio del suo tour mondiale con il rapper Future.

Il brano “Rich Sex” è stato prodotto da J. Reid e Aubry Delaine e si presenta con un beat minaccioso e urban, ma allo stesso tempo classico. Il testo parla dell’amore per il denaro, che in alcuni casi supera anche la soddisfazione dell’amore fisico.

“Rich Sex” farà parte del prossimo album si Nicki Minaj dal titolo “Queen“ atteso per il prossimo agosto.

Ad ogni modo, non si tratta del nuovo singolo ufficiale, che invece è atteso per giovedì 14 giugno, è più che altro un regalo, una sorpresa in più per i fan e per lanciare il tour.

“Rich Sex” di Nicki Minaj ft Lil Wayne – testo

Full blown, run rich, Brinx

Yo, mula, yo, yeah

Ayo

I know what these niggas like, and it ain’t my charm

I ain’t stupid, this $250 on my arm

I like money more than dick, nigga, that’s a fact

You think n*gger’s everything? Well, let’s have a chat

A-a-ass out, n*gger fat, point me to a rich nigga

Who gon’ Rico, Ace me, pay in full my money, Mitch, nigga

I’ma help him f*ck the check up, I’ma run the business

If your girl don’t get it poppin’, put me on your wishlist

Hitlist, now he sendin’ gifts like if it’s Christmas

He say, “Baby, everyday we ballin'”, I say, “Swish, swish”

Got him callin’ nonstop ‘cause he don’t wanna miss this

I said, “Don’t panic, keep the faith, nigga, Big’s bitch”

(Real rich nigga sex)

If you know your n*gger worth a Benz truck

(Rich sex)

Don’t let homie f*ck unless his bands up

(Rich sex)

Go to DR, get that fat transfer

(Rich sex)

It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

Lil mama said she only f*ckin’ on a rich dick

I cum in her face and tell her, “Now you lookin’ rich, bitch”

Her friend in the other room, can I get a witness?

We could have rich sex, cannot have no rich kids

Facts, all my bitches have no limits

Fucked her in a helicopter, now she screamin’ “Sky’s the limit”

Fuck her in the drop top, now she screamin’ “Sky’s the limit”

Sent her back to who she with, now she screamin’ while she with him, damn

Lil mama said she only suckin’ on a rich dick

Make you put your money where your mouth, babe, that some lipstick

Let’s f*ck on that money ‘fore we count that, that’s some rich sh*t

Pussy smell like money when I’m down her, that some Nic sh*t

(Real rich nigga sex)

If you know your n*gger worth a Benz truck

(Rich sex)

Don’t let homie f*ck unless his bands up

(Rich sex)

Go to DR, get that fat transfer

(Rich sex)

It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

If you let that broke nigga f*ck, we tellin’

(Rich sex)

Rich who? Got bricks, too

The rich get richer, that’s my ritual

Rich crew, link my bitch too

Mac took the Wraith, me and Tun flew

I don’t even know where we going these days, where we landing

Queen, where we going again?

To the moon, Elis, the goon palace

When we get fly, we take flight, haha

Woo! Haha, ahh-haha, ahh!

You mad, doggie? You mad, doggie?

(Next stop: New York)

Hahaha, lrrr!