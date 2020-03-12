Ava Max è tornata!
A dire il vero non è mai andata via dai nostri schermi. La canzone della pubblicità della Fiat Torn, che vediamo praticamente a ogni ora in tv, è opera sua. E oggi (12 marzo) la 26enne ha pubblicato il singolo principale del suo album di debutto tanto atteso. Si intitola “Kings & Queens” ed è il banger che tutti si aspettavano… ed è un degno sequel dei suoi singoli di successo “Sweet But Psycho” o “Salt“. Prodotto da Cirkut, sono sicuro che anche Kings & Queen, come i suoi predecessori, farà saltare tutti i frequentatori delle discoteche, almeno quando verranno aperte.
“Nessuna damigella è in pericolo. Non ho bisogno di salvarmi,” canta Ava sopra i beat elettrificati di Kings & Queens. “Potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada, ma se ne avessi una sarebbe più grande della tua.” Questa linea testuale ci porta direttamente al ritornello.
“Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono, faremmo scoppiare champagne e faremo un brindisi. Per tutte le regine che combattono da sole, piccola, non balli da sola.”
Il risultato finale è un altro inno accattivante che evidenzia la capacità di Ava di riempire le piste da ballo di tutto il mondo. Probabilmente sentiremo anche altre canzoni simili a questa prima dell’uscita dell’album.
Premi play su “Kings & Queens” qui sopra e facci sapere cosa ne pensi. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale e al link per acquistare o ascoltare la canzone su Amazon.
Il testo di Kings & Queens di Ava Max
[Ritornello]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you’re not dancing on your own
[Verso 1]
Can’t live without me, you wanna, but you can’t, nah-nah-nah
Think it’s funny, but honey, can’t run this show on your own
I can feel my body shake, there’s only so much I can take
I’ll show you how a real queen behaves
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me
And you might think I’m weak without a sword
But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours
[Ritornello]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you’re not dancing on your own
[Verso 2]
Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head
Gonna change it and make it a world you won’t forget
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me
And you might think I’m weak without a sword
But I’m stronger than I ever was before
[Ritornello]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you’re not dancing on your own
[Ponte]
In chess, the king can move one space at a time
But queens are free to go wherever they like
You get too close, you’ll get a royalty high
So breathe it in to feel the life
[Ritornello]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you’re not dancing on your own
[Conclusione]
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
