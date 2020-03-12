Ava Max è tornata!

A dire il vero non è mai andata via dai nostri schermi. La canzone della pubblicità della Fiat Torn, che vediamo praticamente a ogni ora in tv, è opera sua. E oggi (12 marzo) la 26enne ha pubblicato il singolo principale del suo album di debutto tanto atteso. Si intitola “Kings & Queens” ed è il banger che tutti si aspettavano… ed è un degno sequel dei suoi singoli di successo “Sweet But Psycho” o “Salt“. Prodotto da Cirkut, sono sicuro che anche Kings & Queen, come i suoi predecessori, farà saltare tutti i frequentatori delle discoteche, almeno quando verranno aperte.

“Nessuna damigella è in pericolo. Non ho bisogno di salvarmi,” canta Ava sopra i beat elettrificati di Kings & Queens. “Potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada, ma se ne avessi una sarebbe più grande della tua.” Questa linea testuale ci porta direttamente al ritornello.

Ava Max nella cover di Kings & Queens

“Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono, faremmo scoppiare champagne e faremo un brindisi. Per tutte le regine che combattono da sole, piccola, non balli da sola.”

Il risultato finale è un altro inno accattivante che evidenzia la capacità di Ava di riempire le piste da ballo di tutto il mondo. Probabilmente sentiremo anche altre canzoni simili a questa prima dell’uscita dell’album.

Premi play su “Kings & Queens” qui sopra e facci sapere cosa ne pensi. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale e al link per acquistare o ascoltare la canzone su Amazon.

Il testo di Kings & Queens di Ava Max

[Ritornello]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verso 1]

Can’t live without me, you wanna, but you can’t, nah-nah-nah

Think it’s funny, but honey, can’t run this show on your own

I can feel my body shake, there’s only so much I can take

I’ll show you how a real queen behaves

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours

[Ritornello]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verso 2]

Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head

Gonna change it and make it a world you won’t forget

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But I’m stronger than I ever was before

[Ritornello]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Ponte]

In chess, the king can move one space at a time

But queens are free to go wherever they like

You get too close, you’ll get a royalty high

So breathe it in to feel the life

[Ritornello]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Conclusione]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh