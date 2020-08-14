Esce il primo estratto del nuovo album del rapper Drake dal titolo “Laugh Now Cry Later”. Il video del nuovo brano è ricco di personaggi famosi del mondo dello sport ed stato diretto da Dave Meyers. Intriso di richiami commerciali espliciti, presenta numerosi atleti come Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch e Odell Beckham Jr.

Il nuovo singolo è stato inciso in collaborazione con Lil Durk, ed è il secondo del 2020 per Drake dopo “Toosie Slide”, uscito ad aprile, un brano che ha avuto successo anche grazie alla sua popolarità su TikTok. Il prossimo progetto discografico del rapper di Toronto si chiamerà ‘Certified Lover Boy’, e sarà il settimo album della sua carriera.

“Laugh Now Cry Later”, già dal titolo, può far intuire che si tratti di una critica nei confronti della situazione di disagio dei ghetti delle grandi metropoli, in cui domina la malvivenza e la paura di non poter andare avanti con facilità nella vita. Lo spaccato esistenziale che Drake propone nel suo nuovo brano è il simbolo di una società in preda alla panico e alla disorganizzazione, una società che rifiuta il contatto con gli ultimi e non permette loro di ottenere un riscatto doveroso. “Ridi adesso, piangi dopo” è una locuzione che sintetizza il modus vivendi di tanti essere umani che preferiscono gioire delle cose quotidiane, quelle più semplici, per poi poco dopo affrontare la dura realtà di una vita ingiusta.



Testo di “Laugh Now Cry Later”

[Intro]

Woah, woah

Yeah

[Verse 1]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin’ all this and all that?

[Verse 2]

Tired of beefin’ you bums, you can’t even pay me enough to react

Been wakin’ up in the crib and sometimes I don’t even know where I’m at

Please don’t play that nigga songs in this party, I can’t even listen to that

Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy

Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin’ Drizzy just snapped

Distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap, ayy

I seen some niggas attack and don’t end up makin’ it back

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that they at the crib goin’ crazy, down bad

What they had didn’t last, damn, baby

[Chorus]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin’ all this and all that?

[Verse 3]

I’m in the trenches, relax

Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats

We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin’ me Tay is the best

Point at the nigga who act like a killer, but you only one for the ‘net

I’m like DaBaby, I’m not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon’ get stretched

Ooh-oh

Bring Drake to the hood, surround Drake around Dracs

Even though I got a case, I’ma do what it take

And I never been embraced

And the money’s hard to make

So I bet they on they face right now

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that they at the crib goin’ crazy, down bad

What they had didn’t last, damn, baby

[Chorus]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin’ all this and all that?

[Verse 4]

When he tell the story, that’s not how it went

Know they be lyin’, a hundred percent

Moved out the Ritz and forgot ‘bout the Bent’

Valet just called me to tell me come get it

Knocked that boy off and I don’t want no credit

If it was me, they wouldn’t regret it

Left me for dead and now they wan’ dead it, yeah

Heart is still beatin’, my niggas still eatin’

Backyard, it look like the Garden of Eden

Pillow talk with ‘em, she spillin’ the tea

And then shawty came back and said she didn’t mean it

It’s hard to believe it

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that they at the crib goin’ crazy, down bad

What they had didn’t last, damn, baby

[Chorus]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin’ all this and all that?

Traduzione di “Laugh Now Cry Later”

[Intro]

Woah, woah

Si

[Strofa 1]

A volte ridiamo ea volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi negri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

[Strofa 2]

Stanco di fottere voi barboni, non potete nemmeno pagarmi abbastanza per reagire

Mi sono svegliato nella culla e a volte non so nemmeno dove mi trovo

Per favore, non suonare le canzoni di quel negro in questa festa, non posso nemmeno ascoltarle

Ogni volta che ho incontrato qualcuno, doveva essere un giro di vittoria, ayy

Piccola, vieni a sederti sulle mie ginocchia, ayy, dicono che Drizzy è appena scattato

La distanza tra di noi non è come in un negozio, questo non è un divario colmabile, ayy

Ho visto alcuni negri attaccare e non finire per riprendersi

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che alla culla stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che avevano non è durato, dannazione, piccola

[Ritornello]

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi negri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

[Strofa 3]

Sono in trincea, rilassati

Non puoi interpretare quel ragazzino nel club? Perché non ascoltiamo i topi

Siamo ad Atlanta, le compro una parrucca, lei mi dice che Tay è il migliore

Indica il negro che si comporta come un assassino, ma tu sei l’unico per la rete

Sono come DaBaby, non sono solo un rapper, giochi con me, ti allungherai

Ooh-oh

Porta Drake nel quartiere, circonda Drake intorno a Dracs

Anche se ho un caso, farò quello che serve

E non sono mai stato abbracciato

E i soldi sono difficili da guadagnare

Quindi scommetto che stanno affrontando adesso

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che alla culla stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che avevano non è durato, dannazione, piccola

[Ritornello]

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi negri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

[Strofa 4]

Quando lui racconta la storia, non è andata così

So che mentono, al cento per cento

Ho spostato il Ritz e mi sono dimenticato del Bent

Il parcheggiatore mi ha appena chiamato per dirmi di venire a prenderlo

Ho steso quel ragazzo e non voglio nessun credito

Se fossi stato io, non se ne pentirebbero

Mi hanno lasciato per morto e ora vogliono morire, sì

Il cuore sta ancora battendo, i miei negri stanno ancora mangiando

Cortile, sembra il Giardino dell’Eden

Parla con loro come un cuscino, lei versa il tè

E poi Shawty è tornata e ha detto che non lo intendeva

È difficile crederci

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che alla culla stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che avevano non è durato, dannazione, piccola

[Ritornello

]A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi negri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?