La trentaduenne Avril Lavigne – si è vero non li dimostra affatto – ha dato il via alla campagna per promuovere il suo nuovo album. Quale miglior modo se non attraverso un grande video musicale?

Un grande video musicale oseremo dire.

Tra l’altro arricchito da splendidi panorami tetri. Avril si è davvero impegnata in “I Fell In Love With The Devil“.

Il video musicale è uscito oggi (15 luglio 2019) ed è stato diretto da Elliott Lester. Il regista porta la traccia alla vita mentre la cantante combatte con gli effetti di una relazione andata male. Avril Lavigne nel video di “I Fell In Love With The Devil” guida un carro funebre con la propria bara verso un cimitero. Lì incontra un uomo di cui si innamora. Nel mezzo ci sono scene di lei mentre suona il pianoforte con un abito rosso da far invidia alle protagoniste dei red carpet.

Avril Lavigne nel video di I Fell In Love With The Devil

E a te è piaciuto il nuovo video di Avril Lavigne? A noi da morire!

Testo di I Fell In Love With The Devil

[Verso 1]

Shotguns and roses make a deadly potion

Heartbreak explosions in reckless motion

Teddy bears and “I’m sorry” letters

Don’t seem to make things better

Don’t bury me alive

Sweet talkin’ alibi

[Pre-Ritornello]

But I-I-I-I-I can’t stop the rush

And I-I-I-I-I can’t give you up

No, I-I-I-I-I know you’re no good for me

You’re no good for me

[Ritornello]

I fell in love with the Devil

And now I’m in trouble

I fell in love with the Devil

I’m underneath his spell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Someone send me an angel

To lend me a halo

I fell in love with the Devil

Please, save me from this hell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verso 2]

Got me playin’ with fire (Playin’ with fire)

Baby, hand me the lighter (Hand me the lighter)

Tastes just like danger (Tastes just like danger)

Chaotic anger

[Pre-Ritornello]

But I-I-I-I-I can’t stop the rush

And I-I-I-I-I can’t give you up

No, I-I-I-I-I know you’re no good for me

You’re no good for me

[Ritornello]

I fell in love with the Devil

And now I’m in trouble

I fell in love with the Devil

I’m underneath his spell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Someone send me an angel

To lend me a halo

I fell in love with the Devil

Please, save me from this hell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

[Ponte]

Angels and Devils always fight over me (Fight over me)

Take me to heaven, wake me up from this dream

Even in sunlight, clouds shadow over me (Shadow on me)

It’s now or never, wake me up from this dream

[Ritornello]

I fell in love with the Devil

And now I’m in trouble

I fell in love with the Devil

I’m underneath his spell

Someone send me an angel

To lend me a halo

I fell in love with the Devil

Please, save me from this hell (This hell)

[Conclusione]

Dig deep, six feet (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)

Dig deep, it’s killin’ me (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)

(I fell in love with the Devil)

Dig deep, six feet (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)

(And now I’m in trouble)

(I fell in love with the Devil)

Dig deep (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)

It’s killin’ me