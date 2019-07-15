La trentaduenne Avril Lavigne – si è vero non li dimostra affatto – ha dato il via alla campagna per promuovere il suo nuovo album. Quale miglior modo se non attraverso un grande video musicale?
Un grande video musicale oseremo dire.
Tra l’altro arricchito da splendidi panorami tetri. Avril si è davvero impegnata in “I Fell In Love With The Devil“.
Il video musicale è uscito oggi (15 luglio 2019) ed è stato diretto da Elliott Lester. Il regista porta la traccia alla vita mentre la cantante combatte con gli effetti di una relazione andata male. Avril Lavigne nel video di “I Fell In Love With The Devil” guida un carro funebre con la propria bara verso un cimitero. Lì incontra un uomo di cui si innamora. Nel mezzo ci sono scene di lei mentre suona il pianoforte con un abito rosso da far invidia alle protagoniste dei red carpet.
E a te è piaciuto il nuovo video di Avril Lavigne? A noi da morire!
Testo di I Fell In Love With The Devil
[Verso 1]
Shotguns and roses make a deadly potion
Heartbreak explosions in reckless motion
Teddy bears and “I’m sorry” letters
Don’t seem to make things better
Don’t bury me alive
Sweet talkin’ alibi
[Pre-Ritornello]
But I-I-I-I-I can’t stop the rush
And I-I-I-I-I can’t give you up
No, I-I-I-I-I know you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
[Ritornello]
I fell in love with the Devil
And now I’m in trouble
I fell in love with the Devil
I’m underneath his spell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Someone send me an angel
To lend me a halo
I fell in love with the Devil
Please, save me from this hell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
[Verso 2]
Got me playin’ with fire (Playin’ with fire)
Baby, hand me the lighter (Hand me the lighter)
Tastes just like danger (Tastes just like danger)
Chaotic anger
[Pre-Ritornello]
But I-I-I-I-I can’t stop the rush
And I-I-I-I-I can’t give you up
No, I-I-I-I-I know you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
[Ritornello]
I fell in love with the Devil
And now I’m in trouble
I fell in love with the Devil
I’m underneath his spell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Someone send me an angel
To lend me a halo
I fell in love with the Devil
Please, save me from this hell (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
[Ponte]
Angels and Devils always fight over me (Fight over me)
Take me to heaven, wake me up from this dream
Even in sunlight, clouds shadow over me (Shadow on me)
It’s now or never, wake me up from this dream
[Ritornello]
I fell in love with the Devil
And now I’m in trouble
I fell in love with the Devil
I’m underneath his spell
Someone send me an angel
To lend me a halo
I fell in love with the Devil
Please, save me from this hell (This hell)
[Conclusione]
Dig deep, six feet (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)
Dig deep, it’s killin’ me (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)
(I fell in love with the Devil)
Dig deep, six feet (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)
(And now I’m in trouble)
(I fell in love with the Devil)
Dig deep (Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh)
It’s killin’ me
