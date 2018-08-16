Un remix ufficiale
Il Remix di “Real Friends” con Camila Cabello e Swae Lee è meglio del brano originale? Scoprilo in questo articolo in cui inseriamo anche il testo del brano.
Vi dico sin da subito che mi aspettavo un pasticcio ma questo remix in realtà non è per niente male.
L’originale Real Friends per me è superiore e forse questa nuova versione servirà solo a promuovere meglio il singolo ma non porterà nulla di più allo stesso.
Camila Cabello ha presentato in anteprima il remix della sua canzone “Real Friends” – estratta dall’album “Camila” – con il rapper Swae Lee questo giovedì mattina sulle piattaforme digitali.
La canzone, nella sua versione remix, sarà il prossimo singolo ufficiale di Camila Cabello dopo “Never be the same” – che ha scalato tutte le classifiche di vendita.
La canzone, come tutti sapete, parla di una Camila delusa dalle persone che sembravano essere sue amiche ma che poi si sono rivelate finte.
Penso ancora che Real Friends sia rivolto alle sue ex compagne di band Fifth Harmony. Ovviamente si tratta solo di una supposizione.
Questo nuovo remix con Swae Lee è carino, mi piacciono le modifiche al ritmo e ho apprezzato il ragazzo anche in Unforgettable di French Montanama in questo pezzo la sua voce mi sembra quasi inutile e finta come le amiche di Camila.
Ovviamente, se lui aiuterà Camila a far diventare Real Friends un grosso successo sarò grato a Swae Lee per il suo contributo e non mi dispiacerà più la sua voce made autotune.
Testo di Real Friends di Camila Cabello e Swae Lee
No, I think I’ll stay in tonight
Skip the conversations and the “Oh, I’m fines”
No, I’m no stranger to surprise
This paper town has let me down too many times
Why do I even try? Give me a reason why
I thought that I could trust you, never mind
Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line?
I guess I’m too naive to read the signs
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
All they ever do is let me down
Every time I let somebody in
Then I find out what they’re all about
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out (hidin’ out)
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
Gotta get up out of this town
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
Just slow for a reason
Sit down afraid, pretty easy
Stayin’ down ‘till the world ends
Kill trips on the weekend
I pack more than suits in my suitcases
All this cash, that’s friendly faces
Been movin’ fast, I’m racin’
Get up, you’re going places
Every day, tryna maintain
Same old me, ain’t a damn thing change
Real friends screaming, “Gang, gang, gang”
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (Real friends)
All they ever do is let me down
Every time I let somebody in
Then I find out what they’re all about (all about)
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out (hidin’ out)
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
Gotta get up out of this town
(Real friends)
Oh, ohhh
Lookin’ for some real friends
Yeah!
I just wanna talk about nothin’
With somebody that means something
Spell the names of all our dreams and demons
For the times that I don’t understand
Tell me what’s the point of a moon like this
When I’m alone again
Can I run away to somewhere beautiful
Where nobody knows my name?
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
All they ever do is let me down
And I let somebody in
But I find out what they’re all about
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
All they ever do is let me down
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)
Gotta get up out of this town, yeah
Spend a fortune with my real friends
Good gas, what we breathe in (oh, ohhh)
Pop corns with some real friends
Killin’ the scene, yeah (ohhh, ah)
[?] with my real friends
Gotta surround myself with (ohhh, ah)
You have to have my back (ah)
Lookin’ like my real friends
Traduzione di Real Friends (versione originale)
No, non penso che resterò a casa stasera
Cambierò le conversazioni e gli “Oh, sto bene”
No, non mi sono sconosciute le sorprese
Questa mappa della città mi ha deluso fin troppe volte
Perchè ci provo pure? Dammi una ragione
Pensavo che mi sarei potuta fidare di te, non importa
Perchè tutti i cambiamenti? Dove traccio la linea di confine?
Credo di essere stata troppo sciocca per leggere i segnali
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi
Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno
Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo
Sto solo cercando veri amici
Mi domando dove si siano nascosti tutti
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
Mi alzo, parlo con la luna
Mi sono sentita così sola in ogni stanza affollata
Non posso fare a meno di sentire che qualcosa sia storto, yeah
Perchè il posto il cui vivo non mi sembra come casa
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi
Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno
Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo
Sto solo cercando veri amici
Mi domando gingergeneration.it dove si siano nascosti tutti
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città
Cerco nuovi amici
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
Non voglio parlare
Con qualcuno che significhi qualcosa
Di i nomi di tutti i nostri sogni e dei nostri demoni
Per le volte in cui non ho capito
Dimmi qual è il senso di una luna come questa
Quando sono di nuovo sola
Posso scappare verso qualcosa di bello, dove nessuno conosce il mio nome?
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi
Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno
Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo
Sto solo cercando veri amici
Mi domando gingergeneration.it dove si siano nascosti tutti
Sto solo cercando dei veri amici
Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
