Un remix ufficiale

Il Remix di “Real Friends” con Camila Cabello e Swae Lee è meglio del brano originale? Scoprilo in questo articolo in cui inseriamo anche il testo del brano.

Vi dico sin da subito che mi aspettavo un pasticcio ma questo remix in realtà non è per niente male.

L’originale Real Friends per me è superiore e forse questa nuova versione servirà solo a promuovere meglio il singolo ma non porterà nulla di più allo stesso.

Camila Cabello ha presentato in anteprima il remix della sua canzone “Real Friends” – estratta dall’album “Camila” – con il rapper Swae Lee questo giovedì mattina sulle piattaforme digitali.

La canzone, nella sua versione remix, sarà il prossimo singolo ufficiale di Camila Cabello dopo “Never be the same” – che ha scalato tutte le classifiche di vendita.

La canzone, come tutti sapete, parla di una Camila delusa dalle persone che sembravano essere sue amiche ma che poi si sono rivelate finte.

Penso ancora che Real Friends sia rivolto alle sue ex compagne di band Fifth Harmony. Ovviamente si tratta solo di una supposizione.

Questo nuovo remix con Swae Lee è carino, mi piacciono le modifiche al ritmo e ho apprezzato il ragazzo anche in Unforgettable di French Montanama in questo pezzo la sua voce mi sembra quasi inutile e finta come le amiche di Camila.

Ovviamente, se lui aiuterà Camila a far diventare Real Friends un grosso successo sarò grato a Swae Lee per il suo contributo e non mi dispiacerà più la sua voce made autotune.

Testo di Real Friends di Camila Cabello e Swae Lee

No, I think I’ll stay in tonight

Skip the conversations and the “Oh, I’m fines”

No, I’m no stranger to surprise

This paper town has let me down too many times

Why do I even try? Give me a reason why

I thought that I could trust you, never mind

Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line?

I guess I’m too naive to read the signs

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

All they ever do is let me down

Every time I let somebody in

Then I find out what they’re all about

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out (hidin’ out)

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

Gotta get up out of this town

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah

Just slow for a reason

Sit down afraid, pretty easy

Stayin’ down ‘till the world ends

Kill trips on the weekend

I pack more than suits in my suitcases

All this cash, that’s friendly faces

Been movin’ fast, I’m racin’

Get up, you’re going places

Every day, tryna maintain

Same old me, ain’t a damn thing change

Real friends screaming, “Gang, gang, gang”

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (Real friends)

All they ever do is let me down

Every time I let somebody in

Then I find out what they’re all about (all about)

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out (hidin’ out)

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

Gotta get up out of this town

(Real friends)

Oh, ohhh

Lookin’ for some real friends

Yeah!

I just wanna talk about nothin’

With somebody that means something

Spell the names of all our dreams and demons

For the times that I don’t understand

Tell me what’s the point of a moon like this

When I’m alone again

Can I run away to somewhere beautiful

Where nobody knows my name?

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

All they ever do is let me down

And I let somebody in

But I find out what they’re all about

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

All they ever do is let me down

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends (real friends)

Gotta get up out of this town, yeah

Spend a fortune with my real friends

Good gas, what we breathe in (oh, ohhh)

Pop corns with some real friends

Killin’ the scene, yeah (ohhh, ah)

[?] with my real friends

Gotta surround myself with (ohhh, ah)

You have to have my back (ah)

Lookin’ like my real friends

Traduzione di Real Friends (versione originale)

No, non penso che resterò a casa stasera

Cambierò le conversazioni e gli “Oh, sto bene”

No, non mi sono sconosciute le sorprese

Questa mappa della città mi ha deluso fin troppe volte

Perchè ci provo pure? Dammi una ragione

Pensavo che mi sarei potuta fidare di te, non importa

Perchè tutti i cambiamenti? Dove traccio la linea di confine?

Credo di essere stata troppo sciocca per leggere i segnali

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi

Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno

Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo

Sto solo cercando veri amici

Mi domando dove si siano nascosti tutti

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah

Mi alzo, parlo con la luna

Mi sono sentita così sola in ogni stanza affollata

Non posso fare a meno di sentire che qualcosa sia storto, yeah

Perchè il posto il cui vivo non mi sembra come casa

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi

Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno

Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo

Sto solo cercando veri amici

Sto solo cercando veri amici

Mi domando dove si siano nascosti tutti

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città

Cerco nuovi amici

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah

Non voglio parlare

Con qualcuno che significhi qualcosa

Di i nomi di tutti i nostri sogni e dei nostri demoni

Per le volte in cui non ho capito

Dimmi qual è il senso di una luna come questa

Quando sono di nuovo sola

Posso scappare verso qualcosa di bello, dove nessuno conosce il mio nome?

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Tutto quello che fanno è deludermi

Ogni volta lascio entrare qualcuno

Poi scopro il loro vero obiettivo

Sto solo cercando veri amici

Sto solo cercando veri amici

Mi domando dove si siano nascosti tutti

Sto solo cercando dei veri amici

Devo alzarmi fuori da questa città

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah