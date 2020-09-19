La dea del pop Anitta fa un altro passo in avanti verso la popolarità. Me Gusta, una collaborazione sexy con Cardi B e Myke Towers, può essere un altro tassello in grado di far conoscere la cantante brasiliana anche fuori dai confini latini. La sexy cantante apre la canzone con questo verso: “A mí me gusta, ogni volta che mi guardi in quel modo.” E poi continua: “A mí gusta, tutte le cose sporche che stai cercando.” Anitta dimostra che ama le attività sotto le coperte. “A mí me gustan las mujeres quando scuotono il loro ya ya ya, mí gusta quando… vanno a prenderlo.”
Cardi poi si fa avanti con un verso un po’ oltraggioso. “Gli piace mangiare la torta come se fosse al mio compleanno… ‘lo dia es mi cumpleanos”, dice la rapper. “Ragazzo, mi piace, non prendertela comoda.” In un verso viene nominata anche Shakira. “Yo tengo el sazón de una afro latin y muevo mi cintura como Shakira”. Il rapper portoricano Myke Towers aggiunge una prospettiva maschile alla canzone. Ascolta qui sopra la traccia guardando il video musicale e dici cosa ne pensi. Tra l’altro la clip sta affrontando il nuovo video di Lady Gaga 911 in quanto a visualizzazioni su YouTube. Per ora vince Gaga, ma di poco. Entrambi sono stati visti quasi 9 milioni di volte in poche ore. Mica noccioline. Ti lasciamo al testo tradotto in lingua inglese della canzone. Facci sapere se ti piace e se secondo te chi vincerà – come numero di view nel weekend – tra il video di Anitta e quello di Lady Gaga.
Il testo in inglese di Me Gusta con Anitta, Cardi B e Myke Tower
[Intro: Anitta]
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Go!
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Yah, yah, yah
[Verso 1: Anitta]
I like it
Every time you look at me, that way
I like
All the dirty things you need, every day
I like it
In everything that I do to you and you make me feel good
It’s what I like yeah, yeah, yeah
It’s just what I like
[Ritornello: Anitta]
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
[Post-Ritornello: Anitta]
Tra
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Yah, yah, yah
[Verso 2: Cardi B]
La Cardi
He like to eat the cake like it’s my b-day (B-day)
And every day is my birthday (-day)
Boy, I like it ruff, don’t take it easy (Easy)
Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando
I like the machos and that they eat the pussy
That he pulls my wig when making love
He told me that my ass fascinates him
I like money, don’t get it confused
I like girls that kiss on girls, that puts me on fire, yah
I like workin’, I like murking all my haters yah-yah-yah
I have the spice of an afro-latina
And I move my waist like Shakira
La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas
Bad bitches, I like them all
[Ritornello: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers]
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
[Post-Ritornello: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers]
Tra (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
[Verso 3: Myke Towers]
Get creative, all women are beautiful
But the ones I like most are latin
She’s not a lesbian, but she sometimes secretly fucks her girlfriend
She moves her hips to the rhythm of the music
She makes herself hyperactive on me
She does the things and they don’t catch her, yah, yah, yah
We’ve done everything, I’ve been able to do everything
What style and what way, me everything
I’d do all of those dirty things again
She’s my soulmate, we’re both addicted to sex
[Ritornello: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers]
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
[Conclusione: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers]
Tra
La Cardi
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Myke Towers, baby
Tra
Anitta, Anitta
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
