La dea del pop Anitta fa un altro passo in avanti verso la popolarità. Me Gusta, una collaborazione sexy con Cardi B e Myke Towers, può essere un altro tassello in grado di far conoscere la cantante brasiliana anche fuori dai confini latini. La sexy cantante apre la canzone con questo verso: “A mí me gusta, ogni volta che mi guardi in quel modo.” E poi continua: “A mí gusta, tutte le cose sporche che stai cercando.” Anitta dimostra che ama le attività sotto le coperte. “A mí me gustan las mujeres quando scuotono il loro ya ya ya, mí gusta quando… vanno a prenderlo.”

Anitta nel video di Me Gusta con Myke Towers e Cardi B.

Cardi poi si fa avanti con un verso un po’ oltraggioso. “Gli piace mangiare la torta come se fosse al mio compleanno… ‘lo dia es mi cumpleanos”, dice la rapper. “Ragazzo, mi piace, non prendertela comoda.” In un verso viene nominata anche Shakira. “Yo tengo el sazón de una afro latin y muevo mi cintura como Shakira”. Il rapper portoricano Myke Towers aggiunge una prospettiva maschile alla canzone. Ascolta qui sopra la traccia guardando il video musicale e dici cosa ne pensi. Tra l’altro la clip sta affrontando il nuovo video di Lady Gaga 911 in quanto a visualizzazioni su YouTube. Per ora vince Gaga, ma di poco. Entrambi sono stati visti quasi 9 milioni di volte in poche ore. Mica noccioline. Ti lasciamo al testo tradotto in lingua inglese della canzone. Facci sapere se ti piace e se secondo te chi vincerà – come numero di view nel weekend – tra il video di Anitta e quello di Lady Gaga.

Il testo in inglese di Me Gusta con Anitta, Cardi B e Myke Tower

[Intro: Anitta]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Go!

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Yah, yah, yah

[Verso 1: Anitta]

I like it

Every time you look at me, that way

I like

All the dirty things you need, every day

I like it

In everything that I do to you and you make me feel good

It’s what I like yeah, yeah, yeah

It’s just what I like

[Ritornello: Anitta]

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

[Post-Ritornello: Anitta]

Tra

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Yah, yah, yah

[Verso 2: Cardi B]

La Cardi

He like to eat the cake like it’s my b-day (B-day)

And every day is my birthday (-day)

Boy, I like it ruff, don’t take it easy (Easy)

Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando

I like the machos and that they eat the pussy

That he pulls my wig when making love

He told me that my ass fascinates him

I like money, don’t get it confused

I like girls that kiss on girls, that puts me on fire, yah

I like workin’, I like murking all my haters yah-yah-yah

I have the spice of an afro-latina

And I move my waist like Shakira

La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas

Bad bitches, I like them all

[Ritornello: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers]

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

[Post-Ritornello: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers]

Tra (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

[Verso 3: Myke Towers]

Get creative, all women are beautiful

But the ones I like most are latin

She’s not a lesbian, but she sometimes secretly fucks her girlfriend

She moves her hips to the rhythm of the music

She makes herself hyperactive on me

She does the things and they don’t catch her, yah, yah, yah

We’ve done everything, I’ve been able to do everything

What style and what way, me everything

I’d do all of those dirty things again

She’s my soulmate, we’re both addicted to sex

[Ritornello: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers]

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

[Conclusione: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers]

Tra

La Cardi

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Myke Towers, baby

Tra

Anitta, Anitta

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra