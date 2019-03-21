Il Dj norvegese Alan Walker ha presentato in anteprima il suo nuovo singolo “On My Way“. Si tratta di una collaborazione con Sabrina Carpenter e Farruko la scorsa notte (20 marzo) sulle piattaforme digitali.

On My Way vanta un vibrante beat EDM e due voci non di poco conto: la cantante pop americana Sabrina Carpenter e il portoricano Farruko. I due si esibiscono rispettivamente in inglese e spagnolo.

On My Way racconta ciò che succede quando si viene fuori da una cattiva relazione.

“Non sono mai stato così sveglio. No, nessuno tranne me può farmi sentire al sicuro. Sono sulla strada giusta.”

Questo è ciò che canta Sabrina Carpenter nel ritornello del nuovo pezzo di Alan Walker.

Dice che ha imparato abbastanza dal rapporto ormai concluso, ed ora sta meglio da sola.

Sabrina e Farruko sono due elementi rari nella stessa canzone. Bravo Alan Walker a fondere EDM, pop e reggaeton nello stesso brano. Qui sotto il testo di On my Way.

Testo di On My Way

[Verso 1: Sabrina Carpenter]

I’m sorry but

Don’t wanna talk, I need a moment before I go

It’s nothing personal

I draw the blinds

They don’t need to see my cry

‘Cause even if they understand

They don’t understand

[Pre-Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter]

So then when I’m finished

I’m all ‘bout my business and ready to save the world

I’m taking my misery

Making my bitch; can’t be everyone’s favorite girl

[Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter]

So take aim and fire away

I’ve never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way

The blood moon is on the rise

The fire burning in my eyes

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way

[Verso 2: Farruko]

(Ya, ya)

(Farru, yeah, guaya)

Lo siento mucho (Farru), pero me voy (Eh)

Porque a tu lado me di cuenta que nada soy (Eh-ey)

Y me cansé de luchar y de guerrear en vano

De estar en la línea de fuego y de meter la mano

Acepto mis errore’, también soy humano

Y tú no ve’ que lo hago porque te amo (Pum-pum-pum-pum)

[Pre-Ritornello: Farruko]

Pero ya (Ya) no tengo más na’ que hacer aquí (Aquí)

Me voy, llegó la hora ‘e partir (Partir)

De mi propio camino, seguir lejos de ti

[Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter]

So take aim and fire away

I’ve never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way

The blood moon is on the rise (Is on the rise, na-na)

The fire burning in my eyes (The fire burning in my eyes)

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way

[Instrumental]

[Ponte: Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko]

I’m on my way

Everybody, everybody keep me safe

Everybody, everybody keep me safe

Everybody, everybody keep me safe

Everybody, everybody keep me safe

Everybody, everybody on my way

[Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter]

So take aim and fire away

I’ve never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way

The blood moon is on the rise

The fire burning in my eyes

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I’m on my way