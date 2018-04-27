Ed Sheeran: “Happier” | Video, Testo e Traduzione

Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran ha annunciato oggi il suo singolo “Happier”, canzone inclusa nel suo ultimo album “Divide”, pubblicato nel marzo 2017.

Il brano è accompagnato da un video prodotto da Emil Nava. Sullo sfondo della città di New York, si muove il pupazzo assomigliante ad Ed, che aveva fatto il suo debutto nel video di “Sing”.

Ed Sheeran – Happier Lyrics

Walking down 29th and park

I saw you in another’s arm

Only a month we’ve been apart

You look happier

Saw you walk inside a bar

He said something to make you laugh

I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours

Yeah, you look happier, you do

Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain’t nobody love you like I do

Promise that I will not take it personal, baby

If you’re moving on with someone new

‘Cause baby you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too

And until then I’ll smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you

Sat on the corner of the room

Everything’s reminding me of you

Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself

You’re happier, aren’t you?

Oh, ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain’t nobody need you like I do

I know that there’s others that deserve you

But my darling, I am still in love with you

But I guess you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too

I could try to smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you

Baby, you look happier, you do

I know one day you’d fall for someone new

But if he breaks your heart like lovers do

Just know that I’ll be waiting here for you

Ed Sheeran – Happier, Traduzione

Scendendo per la ventinovesima strada e il parco

Ti ho vista nell’abbraccio di un altro

Siamo lontani da solo un mese

Appari più felice

Ti ho vista entrare in un bar

Ha detto qualcosa per farti ridere

Ho visto che entrambi i vostri sorrisi erano due volte più grandi dei nostri

Sì, sembri più felice, lo sei

Non c’è nessuno a farti del male come ne ho fatto io a te

Ma non è nessuno ad amarti più di quanto abbia fatto io

Prometto che non lo prenderò sul personale, baby

Se stai andando avanti con qualcuno di nuovo

Perché, baby, ti vedo più felice, lo sei

I miei amici mi hanno detto un giorno lo sarò pure io

E fino ad allora io sorriderò per nascondere la verità

Ma so che ero più felice con te

Seduto in un angolo della stanza

Tutto ciò mi ha ricordato di voi

Sorseggiando una bottiglia vuota e ripetendomi

Sei più felice, non è così?

Non c’è nessuno a farti del male come ne ho fatto io a te

Ma non è nessuno ad amarti più di quanto abbia fatto io

So che ci sono altri che ti meritano

Ma mia cara, io sono ancora innamorato di te

Ma credo che tu appari più felice, lo sei

I miei amici mi hanno detto un giorno mi sentirò anche io così

Potrei provare a sorridere per nascondere la verità

Ma so che ero più felice con te

Baby, sembri più felice, lo sembri

So che un giorno ti saresti innamorata di un altro

Ma se lui ti spezzerà il cuore come fanno gli amanti

Sappi solamente che io ti aspetterò qui