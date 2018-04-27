Ed Sheeran: “Happier” | Video, Testo e Traduzione
Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran ha annunciato oggi il suo singolo “Happier”, canzone inclusa nel suo ultimo album “Divide”, pubblicato nel marzo 2017.
Il brano è accompagnato da un video prodotto da Emil Nava. Sullo sfondo della città di New York, si muove il pupazzo assomigliante ad Ed, che aveva fatto il suo debutto nel video di “Sing”.
Ed Sheeran – Happier Lyrics
Walking down 29th and park
I saw you in another’s arm
Only a month we’ve been apart
You look happier
Saw you walk inside a bar
He said something to make you laugh
I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours
Yeah, you look happier, you do
Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain’t nobody love you like I do
Promise that I will not take it personal, baby
If you’re moving on with someone new
‘Cause baby you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too
And until then I’ll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Sat on the corner of the room
Everything’s reminding me of you
Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself
You’re happier, aren’t you?
Oh, ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain’t nobody need you like I do
I know that there’s others that deserve you
But my darling, I am still in love with you
But I guess you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too
I could try to smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Baby, you look happier, you do
I know one day you’d fall for someone new
But if he breaks your heart like lovers do
Just know that I’ll be waiting here for you
Ed Sheeran – Happier, Traduzione
Scendendo per la ventinovesima strada e il parco
Ti ho vista nell’abbraccio di un altro
Siamo lontani da solo un mese
Appari più felice
Ti ho vista entrare in un bar
Ha detto qualcosa per farti ridere
Ho visto che entrambi i vostri sorrisi erano due volte più grandi dei nostri
Sì, sembri più felice, lo sei
Non c’è nessuno a farti del male come ne ho fatto io a te
Ma non è nessuno ad amarti più di quanto abbia fatto io
Prometto che non lo prenderò sul personale, baby
Se stai andando avanti con qualcuno di nuovo
Perché, baby, ti vedo più felice, lo sei
I miei amici mi hanno detto un giorno lo sarò pure io
E fino ad allora io sorriderò per nascondere la verità
Ma so che ero più felice con te
Seduto in un angolo della stanza
Tutto ciò mi ha ricordato di voi
Sorseggiando una bottiglia vuota e ripetendomi
Sei più felice, non è così?
Non c’è nessuno a farti del male come ne ho fatto io a te
Ma non è nessuno ad amarti più di quanto abbia fatto io
So che ci sono altri che ti meritano
Ma mia cara, io sono ancora innamorato di te
Ma credo che tu appari più felice, lo sei
I miei amici mi hanno detto un giorno mi sentirò anche io così
Potrei provare a sorridere per nascondere la verità
Ma so che ero più felice con te
Baby, sembri più felice, lo sembri
So che un giorno ti saresti innamorata di un altro
Ma se lui ti spezzerà il cuore come fanno gli amanti
Sappi solamente che io ti aspetterò qui