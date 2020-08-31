Katy Perry si è data da fare un sacco negli ultimi giorni dato che gli appena nato un figlio e ha rilasciato pure un album, il tutto in 24 ore.

La stella pop è anche riuscita a continuare a sfornare video a un ritmo impressionante. Dopo aver affascinato i suoi fan con una serie di clip animate , la neo-mamma si è messa davanti alla telecamera per “Champagne Problems“. Girato un anno fa (quindi nessun pancione), il video in stile disco dance mostra Katy con un abito luccicante. Le immagini della clip funzionano e catturano perfettamente l’atmosfera retrò della canzone.

“Trucchi per le relazioni distrutte, tempi in cui avremmo potuto rinunciare”, canta Katy al fidanzato Orlando Bloom. Katy poi celebra il posto felice in cui si trova attualmente: “Perché, tesoro, tutto ciò che abbiamo ora sono i problemi con lo champagne”.

Il significato di Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems è una canzone dance allegra che parla di come Katy sia riuscita a superare i momenti più difficili della sua relazione con Orlando Bloom. Katy ha detto alla rivista People: “È un’evoluzione senza fine, quindi non è sempre una gelatina amara”. Katy sta dicendo che, dopo aver attraversato alcuni momenti difficili con il suo partner, ora è in una fase della sua relazione in cui gli unici problemi che hanno lei e Orlando sono superficiali.

Se ti piace questo bop, assicurati di dare un’occhiata a “Tucked“. Un’altra produzione di Johan Carlsson e che funge da accompagnamento – sia dal punto di vista sonoro che tematico – a “Champagne Problems”.

Il testo di Champagne Problems

[Intro]

(Uh)

[Verso 1]

I wanna see you soon as I wipe the crust from my eyes

‘Til the day I die, could you be the love of my life?

I’m a soldier for you, baby, I earned all my stripes, ah

[Pre-Ritornello]

Make-ups to the breakups

Times we coulda gave up

We put the dirty work in

So now we know it’s worth it

Now we’re celebrating

I’m so glad we made it this far, ah (Uh)

[Ritornello]

‘Cause, baby, all we got

Are champagne problems now

‘Cause, baby, all we got

Are champagne problems now (Woo)

[Verso 2]

I wanna see you soon as I wipe the crust from my eyes

‘Til the day I die, could you be the love of my life?

I’m a baller for you, baby, I pay any price, ah

[Pre-Ritornello]

Make-ups to the breakups

Times we coulda gave up

We put the dirty work in

Became a better version

Now we’re celebrating

I’m so glad we made it this far

We both know the hardest part is over

Pull me closer, pour a drink (Uh)

[Ritornello]

‘Cause, baby all we got (All we got are)

Are champagne problems now (That’s all we got)

‘Cause, baby, all we got (All we got are)

Are champagne problems now

[Post-Ritornello]

Yeah, that’s all we got (All we got are)

Champagne problems now

Yeah, that’s all we got

All we got, all we got (All we got are)

Champagne problems now

[Ponte]

We both know the hardest part is over

Pull me closer, pour a drink ‘cause, baby

Oh woah, all we got

[Ritornello]

‘Cause, baby, all we got (No, no, no, no; all we got are)

Are champagne problems now (That’s all we got, baby)

‘Cause, baby, all we got (All we got are)

Are champagne problems now

[Post-Ritornello]

Yeah, that’s all we got

All we got (All we got are)

Are champagne problems now (Champagne problems)

Yeah, that’s all we got

All we got (All we got are)

Are champagne problems now

Champagne problems now