Lana Del Rey ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo singolo dal titolo White Dress condividendo anche due immagini sulla sua pagina Instagram che raccontano in qualche modo il significato del brano. White Dress è la prima traccia del nuovo album dell’artista “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” in arrivo il mese prossimo.
La canzone racconta la storia della vita dell’artista prima del suo successo, quando con semplicità e umiltà faceva dei lavoretti per mantenersi. Il ricordo di quei tempi e degli amori passati le suscita emozioni indescrivibili. Durante il racconto si palesa l’idea che purtroppo dovrà lasciare alle spalle tali reminiscenze per favorire “tempi migliori”. Il brano descrive la profondità dei momenti più significativi della vita di ognuno di noi.
Si tratta del terzo singolo estratto dal progetto discografico dopo “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” e la titletrack. In particolare l’uscita di quest’ultimo brano era stato accompagnato da una serie di interviste che avevano attirato l’attenzione dei media. Lana Del Rey non aveva usato mezze parole per parlare di Donald Trump definendo l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti:
“Un riflesso del più grande problema del nostro mondo, che non è il cambiamento climatico, ma la sociopatia e il narcisismo”.
In merito al nuovo singolo “White Dress”, e alla scelta di pubblicare le due foto su Instagram in cui nella prima è immortalata una donna che sta pattinando e indossa un vestito bianco ci sono le parole di descrizione:
“Mi ha fatto sentire … mi ha fatto sentire come un Dio” scritte in rosa. La seconda immagine mostra la stessa donna con ali d’angelo bianche e il titolo “White Dress“.
La data di uscita di “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” è stata posticipata più volte ed ora è prevista per il 19 marzo. Questa la tracklist del disco:
White Dress
Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Tulsa Jesus Freak
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Wild At Heart
Dark But Just A Game
Not All Who Wander Are Lost
Yosemite
Breaking Up Slowly
Dance Till We Die
For Free
L’album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” si chiude con la traccia “For Free”, cover di Joni Mitchell
Testo di “White Dress”
(Verse 1)
Sun stare, don’t care with my head in my hands
Thinking of a simpler time
Like Sun Ra, feel small
But I had it under control every time
(Chorus)
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
(Verse 2)
Summer, sizzling
Listening to jazz out on the lawn
Listеning to White Stripes when thеy were white-hot
Listening to rock all day long
(Chorus)
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress handling the heat
I wasn’t famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat
Like look at how I got this, look how I got this
Just singing in the street
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I felt free ‘cause I was only nineteen
Such a scene
(Verse 3)
Summer, summer’s almost gone
We were talking about life, we were sitting outside ‘til dawn
But I would still go back
If I could do it all again, I’d fly
Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god
‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god
(Chorus)
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
When I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look how I do it, look how I got this
I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look how I do this, look how I got this
(Outro)
It made me feel, made me feel like a god
It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off
‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off
Traduzione di “White Dress”
(Strofa 1)
Il sole mi fissa, non mi importa con la testa tra le mie mani
pensando a tempi più semplici
come Sun Ra, sentendomi piccola
ma ogni volta ho avuto tutto sotto controllo
(Ritornello)
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco
guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte
tu eri il mio uomo, sentivo come se lo avessi capito
giù al Men in Music Business Conference
giù ad Orlando Orlando, ero solo una diciannovenne
giù al Men in Music Business Conference
lo menziono solo perché è stata una scena del genere
e mi sono sentita vista
(Strofa 2)
L’estate, frizzante
ascoltando jazz fuori sul prato
ascoltando i White Stripes quando erano incandescenti
ascoltando rock tutto il giorno
(Ritornello)
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente sopportando il caldo
non ero famosa, ascoltando solo i Kings of Leon a ritmo
tipo guarda come ce l’ho fatta, guarda come ce l’ho fatta
solo cantando per strada
giù al Men in Music Business Conference
mi sono sentita libera perché ero solo una diciannovenne
una scena del genere
(Strofa 3)
L’estate, l’estate è quasi finita
stavamo parlando della vita, eravamo seduti fuori fino all’alba
ma tornerei comunque indietro
se potessi fare tutto di nuovo, volerei
perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio
perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio
in qualche modo mi ha fatta sentire, mi ha fatto sentire come un dio
(Ritornello)
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco
guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte
tu eri il mio uomo, sentivo come se lo avessi capito
giù al Men in Music Business Conference
giù ad Orlando Orlando, ero solo una diciannovenne
giù al Men in Music Business Conference
lo menziono solo perché è stata una scena del genere
e mi sono sentita vista
mm-mm-mm-mm
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente
tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente
tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
(Finale)
Mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio
mi faceva tipo sentire, come se forse stessi meglio
perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio
mi faceva tipo sentire sentire, come se forse stessi meglio.
Lascia un commento