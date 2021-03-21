Lana Del Rey ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo singolo dal titolo White Dress condividendo anche due immagini sulla sua pagina Instagram che raccontano in qualche modo il significato del brano. White Dress è la prima traccia del nuovo album dell’artista “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” in arrivo il mese prossimo.

La canzone racconta la storia della vita dell’artista prima del suo successo, quando con semplicità e umiltà faceva dei lavoretti per mantenersi. Il ricordo di quei tempi e degli amori passati le suscita emozioni indescrivibili. Durante il racconto si palesa l’idea che purtroppo dovrà lasciare alle spalle tali reminiscenze per favorire “tempi migliori”. Il brano descrive la profondità dei momenti più significativi della vita di ognuno di noi.

Si tratta del terzo singolo estratto dal progetto discografico dopo “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” e la titletrack. In particolare l’uscita di quest’ultimo brano era stato accompagnato da una serie di interviste che avevano attirato l’attenzione dei media. Lana Del Rey non aveva usato mezze parole per parlare di Donald Trump definendo l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti:

“Un riflesso del più grande problema del nostro mondo, che non è il cambiamento climatico, ma la sociopatia e il narcisismo”.



In merito al nuovo singolo “White Dress”, e alla scelta di pubblicare le due foto su Instagram in cui nella prima è immortalata una donna che sta pattinando e indossa un vestito bianco ci sono le parole di descrizione:

“Mi ha fatto sentire … mi ha fatto sentire come un Dio” scritte in rosa. La seconda immagine mostra la stessa donna con ali d’angelo bianche e il titolo “White Dress“.

La data di uscita di “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” è stata posticipata più volte ed ora è prevista per il 19 marzo. Questa la tracklist del disco:

White Dress

Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Tulsa Jesus Freak

Let Me Love You Like A Woman

Wild At Heart

Dark But Just A Game

Not All Who Wander Are Lost

Yosemite

Breaking Up Slowly

Dance Till We Die

For Free



L’album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” si chiude con la traccia “For Free”, cover di Joni Mitchell

Testo di “White Dress”

(Verse 1)

Sun stare, don’t care with my head in my hands

Thinking of a simpler time

Like Sun Ra, feel small

But I had it under control every time

(Chorus)

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

(Verse 2)

Summer, sizzling

Listening to jazz out on the lawn

Listеning to White Stripes when thеy were white-hot

Listening to rock all day long

(Chorus)

When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress handling the heat

I wasn’t famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat

Like look at how I got this, look how I got this

Just singing in the street

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I felt free ‘cause I was only nineteen

Such a scene

(Verse 3)

Summer, summer’s almost gone

We were talking about life, we were sitting outside ‘til dawn

But I would still go back

If I could do it all again, I’d fly

Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god

‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god

(Chorus)

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

When I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen



When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look how I do it, look how I got this

I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look how I do this, look how I got this

(Outro)

It made me feel, made me feel like a god

It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off

‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off

Traduzione di “White Dress”

(Strofa 1)

Il sole mi fissa, non mi importa con la testa tra le mie mani

pensando a tempi più semplici

come Sun Ra, sentendomi piccola

ma ogni volta ho avuto tutto sotto controllo

(Ritornello)

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco

guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte

tu eri il mio uomo, sentivo come se lo avessi capito

giù al Men in Music Business Conference

giù ad Orlando Orlando, ero solo una diciannovenne

giù al Men in Music Business Conference

lo menziono solo perché è stata una scena del genere

e mi sono sentita vista



(Strofa 2)

L’estate, frizzante

ascoltando jazz fuori sul prato

ascoltando i White Stripes quando erano incandescenti

ascoltando rock tutto il giorno

(Ritornello)

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente sopportando il caldo

non ero famosa, ascoltando solo i Kings of Leon a ritmo

tipo guarda come ce l’ho fatta, guarda come ce l’ho fatta

solo cantando per strada

giù al Men in Music Business Conference

mi sono sentita libera perché ero solo una diciannovenne

una scena del genere

(Strofa 3)

L’estate, l’estate è quasi finita

stavamo parlando della vita, eravamo seduti fuori fino all’alba

ma tornerei comunque indietro

se potessi fare tutto di nuovo, volerei

perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio

perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio

in qualche modo mi ha fatta sentire, mi ha fatto sentire come un dio

(Ritornello)

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco

guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte

tu eri il mio uomo, sentivo come se lo avessi capito

giù al Men in Music Business Conference

giù ad Orlando Orlando, ero solo una diciannovenne

giù al Men in Music Business Conference

lo menziono solo perché è stata una scena del genere

e mi sono sentita vista

mm-mm-mm-mm

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente

tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

ero una cameriera che indossava un abito aderente

tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

(Finale)

Mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio

mi faceva tipo sentire, come se forse stessi meglio

perché mi faceva sentire, mi faceva sentire come un dio

mi faceva tipo sentire sentire, come se forse stessi meglio.