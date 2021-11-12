La traccia “Be Alive” apparirà nella colonna sonora del prossimo film di Will Smith “Una famiglia vincente – King Richard.”

Si, è la sua prima vera canzone come artista solista dell’anno.

La traccia — che Beyoncé ha realizzato con il produttore/cantautore Dixson — vanta un potente beat di batteria, piccoli riff di chitarra e un basso grizzly che si muovono in sottofondo e accompagnano la potente voce di Beyoncé.

“È così bello essere vivi”, canta sul ritornello di Be Alive Beyoncé. “Ho tutte le mie sorelle al mio fianco. Non potrei cancellare questo nero se ci provassi. Ecco perché alzo la testa con orgoglio. Ora siamo di nuovo seduti in cima al mondo”.

“Be Alive” è stato precedentemente fatto ascoltare al pubblico per via della sua presenza in un trailer di King Richard, che era stato rilasciato a ottobre. Il film è interpretato da Will Smith nei panni di Richard Williams, padre e allenatore delle future stelle del tennis Venus e Serena Williams. Il film, diretto da Reinaldo Marcus Green, arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il 19 novembre.

Questo nuovo singolo di Beyoncé è deliziosamente inaspettato, ma ha senso considerando l’amicizia di lunga data di Bey con Serena Williams. “Dice che adora quando ballo perché ballo come se nessuno stesse guardando”, ha detto Williams al Guardian parlando del lavoro con Beyoncé per un video musicale.

Il significato di Be Alive di Beyoncé

La canzone Be Alive trae liricamente ispirazione dalla storia delle sorelle Williams e del loro padre Richard Williams esplorata in King Richard. Racconta di un trionfo. La produzione è un mix di R&B e Rock.

L’anno scorso, Beyoncé ha pubblicato il singolo, “Black Parade”, e l’album visivo, Black Is King.

Dì la tua riguardo a Be Alive. È un grande ritorno per Beyoncé o sogni anche tu un nuovo album?

Il testo di Be Alive di Beyoncé

[Intro]

It feels so good to be alive

Got all my family by my side

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That’s why I lift my head with pride

[Verso 1]

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I go

The path was never paved with gold (Gold)

We worked and built this on our own (Own)

[Pre-Ritornello]

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

[Ritornello]

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good)

Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)

That’s why I lift my hеad with pride

Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh

[Verso 2]

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I’ll go (They want to see how far I’ll go)

The path was never paved with gold (No)

We fought and built this on our own (We fought and built this on our own, own)

[Pre-Ritornello]

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

[Ritornello]

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so good, so good)

Got all my family by my side (And we gon’ sit on top of the world again)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (And I wouldn’t trade nothin’, and I wouldn’t trade nothin’)

That’s why I lift my head with pride (So baby, lift your head, yeah)

It feels so good to be alive (Darling, it’s a celebration for you, yeah)

I got the tribe all by my side (You’re doin’ everything they said you couldn’t do)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That’s why I lift my head with pride (Lift your head, yeah)

[Conclusione]

Woo!

(Ooh)

(Ooh, I tried)

(Oh!)