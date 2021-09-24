I Guns N’ Roses hanno rilasciato un’altra nuova canzone estratta dalle loro sessioni di Chinese Democracy intitolata “Hard Skool“. Segue la loro performance e la successiva uscita ufficiale “Absurd”, una rielaborazione del loro inedito “Silkworms”.

Nella canzone, il frontman Axl Rose da dure lezioni da seguire in una relazione, in cui essere testardo e intransigente potrebbe non darti ottimi frutti. “Dovevi giocare alla grande, dovevi farlo a modo tuo. Dovevi essere uno sciocco, dovevi buttare via tutto”, canta. Nel video audio che hanno condiviso, il numero 1-800 scarabocchiato su un armadietto nella clip fa riferimento a una linea hot Americana.

Solo per gioco, l’introduzione presenta il suono di una campana della scuola.

In origine, il titolo provvisorio era “Jackie Chan”.

È un pezzo rock piatto e senza fronzoli, condito con giri di chitarra fumanti. Facci sapere se ti è piaciuto attraverso i commenti.

La band è attualmente in tournée e la scorsa settimana, durante la loro tappa all’Etess Arena di Atlantic City, il frontman Rose ha discusso della prima canzone che è stata scritta per i Guns N’ Roses, “Don’t Cry“.

Il testo di Hard Skool dei Guns N’ Roses

[Verso 1]

All cautions made, every chance was given

No effort spared to save what we had

All in good faith I would not hesitate

To extend myself and lend you my hand

[Ritornello]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

[Verso 2]

As tempers fade and lies forgiven

No cause embraced could break what we had

In its place a storm is liftin’

I would’ve thought you could be more of a man

[Ritornello]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

[Guitar Solo]

[Ponte]

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

[Ritornello]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway