Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato una nuova canzone dal titolo “Arcadia”, che apparirà nel suo prossimo album, Blue Banisters, in uscita il 22 ottobre.

Del Rey ha scritto e prodotto “Arcadia” con Drew Erickson. La canzone è sullo stile vintage della Del Rey. “Il mio corpo è una mappa di Los Angeles. Io sto dritta come un angelo, con un’aureola. Attaccandomi alle finestre dell’Hilton Hotel. Urlando: ‘Ehi tesoro, andiamo.’”

“Arcadia” vanta anche un video musicale, diretto sempre da Lana Del Rey. La clip mostra Lana mentre canta la canzone in una stanza semplice. Nel finale usa degli effetti per proiettare lo skyline di Los Angeles e il famoso groviglio stradale della città sul suo corpo (la fine della clip vanta alcune riprese sgranate in stile home video).

Oltre ad “Arcadia”, Blue Banisters includerà altre tre canzoni recenti: “Text Book”, “Blue Banisters” e “Wildflower Wildfire”. Blue Banisters – che Del Rey aveva programmato di pubblicare a luglio prima di posticiparlo – sarà il secondo album dell’anno della cantautrice, dopo Chemtrails Over the Country Club, uscito a marzo.

Il testo di Arcadia di Lana del Rey

[Verso 1]

My body is a map of L.A

I stand straight like an angel, with a halo

Hangin’ out the Hilton Hotel window

Screamin’, “Heyo, baby, let’s go”

My chest, the Sierra Madre

My hips, every high and byway

That you trace with your fingertips like a Toyota

Run your hands over me like a Land Rover

[Ritornello]

In Arcadia, Arcadia

All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries

That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me

America, America

I can’t sleep at home tonight, send me a Hilton Hotel

Or a cross on the hill, I’m a lost little girl

Findin’ my way to ya

Arcadia

[Verso 2]

My body is a map of L.A

And my heart is like paper, I hate ya

I’m not from the land of the palms, so I know I can’t stay here

I’m not native, but

My curves, San Gabriel all day

And my lips like the fire licks the bay

If you think that you know yourself, you can come over

Lay your hands on me like you’re a Land Rover



[Ritornello]

In Arcadia, Arcadia

All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries

That get the blood flowing straight to the heart of me

America, I need a miracle

I can’t sleep at home tonight, send me a Hilton Hotel

Or a cross on the hill, I’m a lost little girl

Findin’ my way to ya

Arcadia

[Conclusione]

They built me up three hundred feet tall just to tear me down

So I’m leavin’ with nothing but laughter, and this town

Arcadia

Findin’ my way to ya

I’m leavin’ them as I was, five foot eight

Western bound, plus the hate that they gave

By the way, thanks for that, on the way, I’ll pray for ya

But you’ll need a miracle

America