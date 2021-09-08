Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato una nuova canzone dal titolo “Arcadia”, che apparirà nel suo prossimo album, Blue Banisters, in uscita il 22 ottobre.
Del Rey ha scritto e prodotto “Arcadia” con Drew Erickson. La canzone è sullo stile vintage della Del Rey. “Il mio corpo è una mappa di Los Angeles. Io sto dritta come un angelo, con un’aureola. Attaccandomi alle finestre dell’Hilton Hotel. Urlando: ‘Ehi tesoro, andiamo.’”
“Arcadia” vanta anche un video musicale, diretto sempre da Lana Del Rey. La clip mostra Lana mentre canta la canzone in una stanza semplice. Nel finale usa degli effetti per proiettare lo skyline di Los Angeles e il famoso groviglio stradale della città sul suo corpo (la fine della clip vanta alcune riprese sgranate in stile home video).
Oltre ad “Arcadia”, Blue Banisters includerà altre tre canzoni recenti: “Text Book”, “Blue Banisters” e “Wildflower Wildfire”. Blue Banisters – che Del Rey aveva programmato di pubblicare a luglio prima di posticiparlo – sarà il secondo album dell’anno della cantautrice, dopo Chemtrails Over the Country Club, uscito a marzo.
Il testo di Arcadia di Lana del Rey
[Verso 1]
My body is a map of L.A
I stand straight like an angel, with a halo
Hangin’ out the Hilton Hotel window
Screamin’, “Heyo, baby, let’s go”
My chest, the Sierra Madre
My hips, every high and byway
That you trace with your fingertips like a Toyota
Run your hands over me like a Land Rover
[Ritornello]
In Arcadia, Arcadia
All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries
That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me
America, America
I can’t sleep at home tonight, send me a Hilton Hotel
Or a cross on the hill, I’m a lost little girl
Findin’ my way to ya
Arcadia
[Verso 2]
My body is a map of L.A
And my heart is like paper, I hate ya
I’m not from the land of the palms, so I know I can’t stay here
I’m not native, but
My curves, San Gabriel all day
And my lips like the fire licks the bay
If you think that you know yourself, you can come over
Lay your hands on me like you’re a Land Rover
[Ritornello]
In Arcadia, Arcadia
All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries
That get the blood flowing straight to the heart of me
America, I need a miracle
I can’t sleep at home tonight, send me a Hilton Hotel
Or a cross on the hill, I’m a lost little girl
Findin’ my way to ya
Arcadia
[Conclusione]
They built me up three hundred feet tall just to tear me down
So I’m leavin’ with nothing but laughter, and this town
Arcadia
Findin’ my way to ya
I’m leavin’ them as I was, five foot eight
Western bound, plus the hate that they gave
By the way, thanks for that, on the way, I’ll pray for ya
But you’ll need a miracle
America
