Manca ormai sempre meno all’uscita nelle sale cinematografiche del film “Barbie“, in cui la celeberrima bambola è impersonata dall’attrice Margot Robbie.

In attesa di vederlo (dovremo aspettare fino al 20 luglio), possiamo deliziarci sin da oggi con l’anteprima di un brano che farà parte della colonna sonora ufficiale del film: stiamo parlando di “Barbie world” di Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice, disponibile all’ascolto proprio a partire dalla data odierna, 23 giugno 2023.

La canzone si basa sulla indimenticabile “Barbie girl” degli Aqua (le cui strofe compaiono nell’outro), impreziosita dal caratteristico rap di Nicki Minaj.

Scopriamo allora subito qui di seguito il significato e il testo di “Barbie world“.

Significato di “Barbie world”

Come c’era da aspettarsi dal titolo, “Barbie world” parla dell’universo Barbie, con uno stile molto schietto e colorito.

Testo della canzone

[Intro: Lene Nystrøm & Ice Spice]

I’m always yours, ooh woah (Stop playin’ with ‘em, RIOT)

[Ritornello: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj]

And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I’m a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend)

I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain’t playin’ tag (Grrah)

[Verso 1: Nicki Minaj]

Rad, but he spank me when I get bad

I’m in LA, Rodeo Drive

I’m in New York, Madison Ave

I’m a Barbie girl (Girl), Pink Barbie Dreamhouse

The way Ken be killin’ shit got me yellin’ out like the Scream house (Woo)

Yellin’ out, we ain’t sellin’ out

We got money, but we ain’t lendin’ out

We got bars, but we ain’t bailin’ out

In that pink Ferrari, we peelin’ out

I told Tae bring the Bob Dylan out

That pussy so cold, we just chillin’ out

They be yellin’, yellin’, ye-yellin’ out

It’s Barbie, bitch, if you still in doubt (Oh)

[Ritornello: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj]

And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I’m a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend)

I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain’t playin’ tag (Grrah)

[Verso 2: Ice Spice]

Barbie ain’t nothin’ to play ‘bout

He wanna play in the Playhouse (Playhouse)

The fuck they gon’ say now? (Grrah)

I’m washin’ these bitches, I’m rubbin’ the stain out

Like I’m ready to bend (Grrah)

All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend (Hey)

Like hold on, let me go find me a pen (Grrah)

Look where it led, now I’ma put it to bed

She a Barbie bitch with her Barbie clique (Grrah)

I keep draggin’ her, so she bald a bit (Damn)

And I see the bread, I want all of it (Damn)

And I want the green, so I olive it (Grrah)

And I throw it back, so he losin’ it (Like)

And I give the box with no shoes in it (Damn)

Yeah, I know the trick, so I got him bricked (Damn)

Yeah, they know who lit, me and Barbie, bitch

[Ritornello: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj]

And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I’m a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend)

I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain’t playin’ tag

[Outro: Lene Nystrøm]

I’m a Barbie girl in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic

You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere

Imagination, life is your creation.

–

Cosa ci dite di questa canzone? L’avete già ascoltata? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!