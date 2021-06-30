Olivia Rodrigo ha condiviso il video di un film concerto a tema ballo di fine anno a sostegno del suo album di debutto, “Sour” .
Intitolato in modo appropriato Sour Prom, il film è stato presentato in streaming sul canale YouTube ufficiale di Rodrigo la scorsa notte (29 giugno) e ora ha già totalizzato più di 4 milioni di visualizzazioni. La clip è stata diretta da Kimberly Stuckwisch (@stuckwisch) & Toby L (@mrtobyl).
Qui sotto tutti i credits del film concerto:
- Production Company: Up The Game in Association with Geffen Records & Invisible Inc
- (@upthegamecreative) (@geffenrecords), @inv.isibleinc)
- Directed By: Kimberly Stuckwisch (@stuckwisch) & Toby L (@mrtobyl)
- Produced By: Ian Blair (@ian_swank_nsour_blizair), Valerie Bush (@valerieeee101), Josh Connolly (@joshconnollyx)
- Executive Produced By: Josh Connolly, Toby L, Kristen Smith (@kristenrondell), Michelle An (@littlemeeshmeesh), Christiana Divona (@christianadivona) Marissa Ramirez (@rissaramirez)
- Development Producer: Michael Lewin (@michaelclewin)
- Cinematography By: Justin Hamilton (@justinphamilton)
- Production Design By: John Richoux (@johnrichouxdesign)
- Choreography By: Monika Felice Smith (@monikafelicesmith)
- Edited By: Ellis Bahl (@ellisbahl)
- Music Directed By: Aron Forbes (@aronforbes) & Derek Renfroe (@derekrenfroe)
- Music Mixed By: Aron Forbes
- Sound Design By: Ben Tomastik (@close_bencounters)
- VFX Supervisor: Andres Jaramillo (@andresjara2)
- VFX Artist: Robert Schober
- Color By: Dylan Hageman (@dylanmhageman)
- Title Design By: Sean David Christensen (@seandavidchristensen)
- Artist Hair: Clayton Hawkins (@claytonhawkins)
- Artist Make-Up: Molly Greenwald (@mollygreenwald)
- Artist Stylist: Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo (@chloeandchenelle)
- Costume Designer: Lisa Madonna (@lisamadonna)
- Band: Livia Slingerland (@livslingerland), Camila Mora (@iamcamilamora), Hayley Brownell (@hayleybrownell), Arianna Powell (@guitarianna), Jess Kallen (@kessjallen)
- Featuring: Steve Berman (@steveberman), Iris Apatow (@irisapatow), Conan Gray (@conangray), Madison Hu (@madisonhu), Lydia Night (@lydianight)
- Choreographer Assistant: Jen Apter (@jenapter), Leah Lagrange (@leahalyse33)
- Art Director: Nick DeCell (@isthismyfloor)
- Set Designer: John Jalandoni
- 1st AD: Peter Maez
- Production Manager: Sina Pars (@beingsinapars)
- Production Coordinator: Chris Fish (@chrisrfish)
- Director’s Assistant: Hayden Rusk (@haydenrusk)
- Steadicam: Jose Espinoza (@noswayjose)
- Gaffer: Ryan Oppedisano (@forever_heavy)
- Key Grip: Jon Brooker (@jon_brooker)
Descritto in un comunicato stampa come “l’ultima alternativa al ballo di fine anno”, è una sorta di concerto dal vivo con Rodrigo che canta alcuni brani selezionati da ‘Sour’.
Rodrigo ha anche organizzato una festa pre-premier 30 minuti prima dello streaming del film, rispondendo alle domande dei fan e condividendo storie del dietro le quinte della clip.
“Sour” è stato pubblicato a maggio tramite Polydor/Geffen e contiene i singoli di successo: “Drivers License“, “Deja Vu” e “Good 4 U“.
L’album è un piccolo capolavoro e la Rodrigo è l’artista che avremo voluto ascoltare in questo periodo triste dell’umanità.
La cantante ha pubblicato una didascalia sui social per presentare questo film concerto, in cui scrive:
Nelle foto vediamo Olivia ed altre damigelle vestite proprio come a un ballo di fine anno, evento molto importante nelle scuole USA e che non appartiene alla nostra cultura.
E tu hai visto il film concerto? Facci sapere cosa ne pensi.
Lascia un commento