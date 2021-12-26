Le migliori canzoni del 2020 sono state incredibili, ma le migliori canzoni del 2021 non te le faranno rimpiangere. Il 2021 ci ha regalato un tesoro per quanto riguarda la musica, dalla riedizione di Red di Taylor Swift al debutto di Olivia Rodrigo e poi il ritorno di Lady Gaga. Aggiungi a questi alcune canzoni di Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion e Justin Bieber e avrai un anno pieno di canzoni varie e interessanti.
Dopo la classifica troverai anche la playlist su Spotify da salvare e utilizzare per i tuoi ascolti quotidiani.
Ecco le nostre scelte per le migliori canzoni del 2021.
- All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- De una Vez – Selena Gomez
- Lalisa – LISA
- Electric – Katy Perry
- You for Me – Rita Ora, Sigala
- Skin – Sabrina Carpenter
- Solar Power – Lorde
- Bichota – Karol G
- Confetti – Little Mix, Saweetie
- Treat People With Kidness – Harry Styles
- Thats What I Want – Lil Nas X
- Demeanor – Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa
- Sabotage – Bebe Rexha
- A Second to Midnight – Kylie Minogue, Years & Years
- Bite Me – Avril Lavigne
- Permission To Dance – BTS
- Without You – The Kid Laroi
- Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto, Karol G
- Monster – Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber
- Out Out – Charli XCX, Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Saweetie
- Beggin’ – Maneskin
- Bang Bang – Rita Ora, Imanbek
- 911 (Remix) – Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, A.G. Cook
- Dancing with the devil – Demi Lovato
- Moth To a Flame – The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia
- We’re Good – Dua Lipa
- Zitti e Buoni – Maneskin
- Pov – Ariana Grande
- Calla Tu – Danna Paola
- Baila Conmigo – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
- La Noche de Anoche – Bad Bunny, Rosalia
- Money – LISA
- Build a Bitch – Belle Poarch
- I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
- EveryTime I Cry – Ava Max
- Follow You – Imagine Dragons
- I am not a woman, I’m a God – Halsey
- The Feels – Twice
- Heartbreak Anthem – Galantis, Little Mix, David Guetta
- Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey
- Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- All To Well – Taylor Swift
- The Motto – Ava Max, Tiësto
- Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello, Jonas Brothers
- Message in a Bottle – Taylor Swift
- My Universe – Coldplay, BTS
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
- Higher – Clean Bandit, Iann Dior
- New Shapes – Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens
- Valentine – Snail Mail
- Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo
- Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro
- Worth It – Amber Mark
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- The Business – Tiësto
- Cure for Me – Aurora
- I Get a Kick Out of You – Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett
- Future Starts Now – Kim Petras
- Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
- Oh My God – Adele
- Met Him Last Night – Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande
- Up – Cardi B
- Deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo
- Angel Baby – Troye Sivan
- To Be Loved – Adele
- Rumors – Lizzo, Cardi B
- Butter – BTS
- Sacrifice – Bebe Rexha
- Big – Rita Ora, David Guetta, Imanbek
- Where Are You Now – Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott
- Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlows
- Take My Breath – The Weeknd
- Need To Know – Doha Cat
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- You Right – Doja Cat, The Weeknd
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Stay – Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi
- SG – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA
- Dakiti – Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
- Fever – Dua Lipa, Angèle
- Our Song – Anne-Marie, Niall Horan
- Selfish Love – Selena Gomez, Dj Snake
- Girl Like Me – Shakira, Black Eyed Peas
- Mirror – Sigrid
- Streets – Doja Cat
- Good Days – SZA
- Telepatia – Kali Uchis
- Willow – Taylor Swift
- Love Again – Dua Lipa
- My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
- Good Ones – Charli XCX
- Leave the Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- Prisoner – Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
- Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
- Save You Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd, Ariana Grande
- Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Cold Heart – Elton John, Dua Lipa
- Inner Light – Elderbrook, Bob Moses
- Shivers – Ed Sheeran
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat, SZA
- Easy on Me – Adele
